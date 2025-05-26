Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
32”-os 16:9 képarányú 4K UHD IPS Smart monitor webkamerával
32SR85U EU (E).pdf
Energiaosztály : HU
Termékinformációs adatlap

Jellemzők

Galéria

Műszaki adatok

Vélemények

Hol kapható?

Támogatás

  • Hétvégi villámakció, csak hétfő délig!

32”-os 16:9 képarányú 4K UHD IPS Smart monitor webkamerával

32SR85U EU (E).pdf
Energiaosztály : HU
Termékinformációs adatlap

32”-os 16:9 képarányú 4K UHD IPS Smart monitor webkamerával

32SR85U-W
()
  • front view with webcam and remote control
  • LG 32”-os 16:9 képarányú 4K UHD IPS Smart monitor webkamerával, 32SR85U-W
  • LG 32”-os 16:9 képarányú 4K UHD IPS Smart monitor webkamerával, 32SR85U-W
  • LG 32”-os 16:9 képarányú 4K UHD IPS Smart monitor webkamerával, 32SR85U-W
  • LG 32”-os 16:9 képarányú 4K UHD IPS Smart monitor webkamerával, 32SR85U-W
  • LG 32”-os 16:9 képarányú 4K UHD IPS Smart monitor webkamerával, 32SR85U-W
  • LG 32”-os 16:9 képarányú 4K UHD IPS Smart monitor webkamerával, 32SR85U-W
  • LG 32”-os 16:9 képarányú 4K UHD IPS Smart monitor webkamerával, 32SR85U-W
  • LG 32”-os 16:9 képarányú 4K UHD IPS Smart monitor webkamerával, 32SR85U-W
  • LG 32”-os 16:9 képarányú 4K UHD IPS Smart monitor webkamerával, 32SR85U-W
front view with webcam and remote control
LG 32”-os 16:9 képarányú 4K UHD IPS Smart monitor webkamerával, 32SR85U-W
LG 32”-os 16:9 képarányú 4K UHD IPS Smart monitor webkamerával, 32SR85U-W
LG 32”-os 16:9 képarányú 4K UHD IPS Smart monitor webkamerával, 32SR85U-W
LG 32”-os 16:9 képarányú 4K UHD IPS Smart monitor webkamerával, 32SR85U-W
LG 32”-os 16:9 képarányú 4K UHD IPS Smart monitor webkamerával, 32SR85U-W
LG 32”-os 16:9 képarányú 4K UHD IPS Smart monitor webkamerával, 32SR85U-W
LG 32”-os 16:9 képarányú 4K UHD IPS Smart monitor webkamerával, 32SR85U-W
LG 32”-os 16:9 képarányú 4K UHD IPS Smart monitor webkamerával, 32SR85U-W
LG 32”-os 16:9 képarányú 4K UHD IPS Smart monitor webkamerával, 32SR85U-W

Fő tulajdonságok

  • 31.5”-os 4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS kijelző
  • Vékony kialakítás és lapos stílusú talp
  • webOS Smart Monitor
  • ThinQ Home Dashboard / Magic Remote távirányító támogatás
  • Beépített Full HD webkamera
  • AirPlay 2, Screen Share, Bluetooth
Több

LG MyView Smart Monitor – Egy képernyő. Végtelen számú lehetőség..

A saját térben,
saját képernyővel

Magával ragadó élmény személyes képernyővel a saját térben.
Felnagyítja a kis dolgokat és közel hozza a távoliakat - egyszerű csatlakozás és navigáció.

*2024-től az „LG SMART Monitor” az „LG MyView Smart Monitor” márkanevet kapta. A vásárlás időpontjától függően, ugyanaz a modell a dobozon és a kézikönyvben LG SMART Monitor címkével szerepelhet.

Dolgozzon okosabban, játsszon jobban!

Az LG MyView Smart Monitorral okosabban dolgozhat és jobban játszhat. A 4K IPS képernyőnek köszönhetően éles és élénk képet kap, miközben gyönyörködhet a vékony kialakításban is.
Számos webOS funkciót PC-kapcsolat nélkül is élvezhet.
Tegye okosabbá munkáját és játékát az LG MyView Smart Monitorral.

*A képek a funkció jobb megértése érdekében szimuláltak. A tényleges használattól eltérhet.
*Internetkapcsolat és előfizetés szükséges a kapcsolódó streaming szolgáltatásokhoz. Előfordulhat, hogy a külön fizetős streaming szolgáltatásokra való előfizetés nem biztosított (külön vásárolható meg).
*A csomag tartalmazza a távirányítót.

iF DESIGN AWARD 2023

iF DESIGN AWARD

Kiemelkedő formatervezésű okos monitor

Reddot Dot winner 2023

Red Dot [2023]

A Red Dot Design Award 2023 terméktervezési győztese

CES 2024 Innovációs Díj

CES 2024 Innovációs Díj

Díjazott

Számítógép-perifériák és kiegészítők

Válasszon ízlése szerint a webOS 23 segítségével.

Válasszon ízlése szerint a webOS 23 segítségével

Dolgozzon számítógép nélkül

Dolgozzon számítógép nélkül

Tükrözés az eszközeiről.

Tükrözés az eszközeiről

UHD 4K IPS képernyő

UHD 4K IPS képernyő

Vezérlés a ThinQ segítségével**

Vezérlés a ThinQ segítségével**

*A képek a funkció jobb megértése érdekében szimuláltak. A tényleges használattól eltérhet.
*Internetkapcsolat és előfizetés szükséges a kapcsolódó streaming szolgáltatásokhoz. Előfordulhat, hogy a külön fizetős streaming szolgáltatásokra való előfizetés nem biztosított (külön vásárolható meg).
** További információkért lásd a ThinQ Home Dashboard funkciót alább.

Új Kezdőképernyő a webOS 23-mal

Személyre szabott felfedezések várják

A webOS 23-ba beépített streaming szolgáltatásokkal, mint például a Netflix, a Prime Video, a Disney+, a YouTube és az Apple TV, számos tartalmat fedezhet fel. Emellett személyre szabott ajánlásokat kaphat a különböző tartalmaktól a zenéig. Élvezheti az olyan beépített alkalmazásokat, mint a Sport, a Játék és az LG fitness.

Új Kezdőképernyő a webOS 23-mal.

*A képek a funkció jobb megértése érdekében szimuláltak. A tényleges használattól eltérhet.
*Internetkapcsolat és előfizetés szükséges a kapcsolódó streaming szolgáltatásokhoz. Előfordulhat, hogy a külön fizetős streaming szolgáltatásokra való előfizetés nem biztosított (külön vásárolható meg).
*A csomag tartalmazza a távirányítót és a beépített webkamerát.
**Az Ön ízlésének megfelelően kaphat ajánlásokat, például a profilinformációk, a legutóbb lejátszott tartalmak és a keresési előzmények alapján.

Új felhasználói felületek

Keressen gyorsan és merüljön bele!

Könnyedén kezelheti az alkalmazásokat és a szolgáltatás kártyákat az új webOS 23 segítségével. Emellett gyorsan hozzáférhet a legutóbb használt alkalmazásokhoz és ellenőrizheti az értesítéseket.

Otthoni iroda

Otthoni munkavégzésre kész

Számítógép és felhőben lévő számítógép távoli elérése, valamint több otthoni irodai szolgáltatás használata számítógép nélkül.

AI concierge

Figyel az Ön ízlésére

A Magic Remote gomb megnyomásával előhívhatja személyes AI concierge asszisztensét, és a preferenciái alapján bármikor kaphat kulcsszavakra vonatkozó ajánlásokat.

*A képek a funkció jobb megértése érdekében szimuláltak. A tényleges használattól eltérhet.
*Internetkapcsolat és előfizetés szükséges a kapcsolódó streaming szolgáltatásokhoz. Előfordulhat, hogy a külön fizetős streaming szolgáltatásokra való előfizetés nem biztosított (külön vásárolható meg).
*A Magic Remote távirányító nem része a csomagnak (külön vásárolható meg).
*AI concierge: Az ajánlott kulcsszavak az előtérben futó alkalmazás és az idő függvényében változnak. A „For you" (Önnek) szolgáltatás kulcsszavai pedig csak azokban az országokban érhetőek el, ahol az NLP (Natural Language Processing, természetes nyelvi feldolgozás) anyanyelvi támogatása meg van valósítva.
*A támogatott szolgáltatások országonként különbözhetnek.

Játék*

Ugorjon bele a játékba

Nincs szükség játékkonzolra - játsszon az LG MyView Smart Monitoron keresztül. A felhőalapú játékok elérhetőek a Kezdőlapról. Csatlakozhat a Twitch-hez és a YouTube-hoz a játéktartalmak eléréséhez.

Zenehallgatás

Az Ön ízlése szerint válogatva

Élvezze a zenét zavartalanul a 2 db 5 W-os sztereó hangszóróval. Könnyen kereshet zenét, és gyorsan elérheti a legutóbb játszott dalokat. Emellett népszerű dalokat is ajánl a preferenciái alapján.

Sport

Kövesse kedvenc csapatait

Támogassa csapatát a személyre szabott szolgáltatással. Az Ön profilja alapján a funkció megmutatja a kedvenc csapata legfrissebb híreit.

*A fenti játékfelszerelések, mint például a kontroller, billentyűzet, egér és headset, nem tartoznak a csomaghoz (külön megvásárolhatók).
**A képek a funkció jobb megértése érdekében szimuláltak. A tényleges használattól eltérhet.
**Internetkapcsolat és előfizetés szükséges a kapcsolódó streaming szolgáltatásokhoz. Előfordulhat, hogy a külön fizetős streaming szolgáltatásokra való előfizetés nem biztosított (külön vásárolható meg).
**A támogatott szolgáltatások országonként eltérhetnek.

Beépített Full HD webkamera.
Beépített Full HD webkamera

Minden készen áll a videohívásokra

Egyszerűsítse virtuális megbeszéléseit a mágneses rögzítésű webkamerával. Elegáns kialakítása beleolvad a különböző terekbe, és gyorsan lefedhető a magánszféra védelme érdekében.

*A képek a funkció jobb megértése érdekében szimuláltak. A tényleges használattól eltérhet.
*Internetkapcsolat és előfizetés szükséges a kapcsolódó videohívási szolgáltatásokhoz. Előfordulhat, hogy a külön fizetős szolgáltatásokra való előfizetés nem biztosított (külön vásárolható meg).

Kamera eltakaró csúszka

A magánélet védelme egy pillanat alatt

A védelmi csúszka egyetlen mozdulattal azonnal letakarja a kamera lencséjét, így segít megóvni a magánéletét, amikor csak akarja.

Beépített kettős mikrofon

Ne veszítse el a hangját

A beépített kettős mikrofon élethűen rögzíti az Ön hangját videohívások közben, így nincs szükség további eszközökre.

*A képek a funkció jobb megértése érdekében szimuláltak. A tényleges használattól eltérhet.

31,5 hüvelykes UHD 4K IPS képernyő

Nagyszerű képernyő munkához és szórakozáshoz egyaránt

A 4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS képernyő és az akár 95%-os lefedettségű DCI-P3 színskála tiszta képet és pontos színeket nyújt széles látószögben. Lehetővé teszi a lenyűgöző vizuális élményt a szórakozástól a munkáig.
31,5 hüvelykes UHD 4K IPS képernyő.

*A képek a funkció jobb megértése érdekében szimuláltak. A tényleges használattól eltérhet.
*Fényerő: 400 nit (tipikus), színskála: DCI-P3 95% (tipikus)

ThinQ Otthoni irányítópult

Könnyedén vezérelheti készülékeit

A ThinQ Otthoni irányítópult kényelmesebbé teszi az életet. Egy képernyőn, könnyedén ellenőrizheti és kezelheti háztartási készülékeinek állapotát a távirányítóval.

*A képek a funkció jobb megértése érdekében szimuláltak. A tényleges használattól eltérhet.
*A támogatott szolgáltatások országonként eltérőek lehetnek, és internetkapcsolat szükséges.
*A csomag tartalmazza a távirányítót.
*Csatlakozás a ThinQ Otthoni irányítópulthoz: 1. lépés: Telepítse az LG ThinQ alkalmazást a telefonjára, és regisztrálja az eszközeit. 2. lépés: Csatlakoztassa az LG ThinQ alkalmazásban regisztrált eszközöket a ThinQ Otthoni irányítópulthoz.
*Az LG MyView Smart Monitor a ThinQ alkalmazásban eszköz hozzáadásakor „TV"-ként jelenhet meg. Ebben az esetben megváltoztathatja a termék nevét. (Készülékbeállítások → Becenév szerkesztése).

Használja telefonját távirányítóként

A ThinQ alkalmazással olyan kulcsfontosságú távirányító funkciókat használhat, mint a be- és kikapcsolás, a csatornák váltása és a tartalomkeresés.

*A képek a funkció jobb megértése érdekében szimuláltak. A tényleges használattól eltérhet.
*A megfelelő működéshez csatlakoztatnia kell az LG MyView Smart Monitort a ThinQ alkalmazáshoz.
*A képernyőn látható képek eltérhetnek a tényleges alkalmazástól. A szolgáltatások régiótól/országtól vagy az alkalmazás verzióitól függően változhatnak.
*Megváltoztathatja a nyelvi és regionális beállításokat 22 nyelven, 146 országra: Angol / koreai / spanyol / francia / német / olasz / portugál / orosz / lengyel / török / japán / arab (szaúdi/UAE) / vietnami / thai / svéd / tajvani / indonéz / dán / holland / norvég / görög / izraeli (pl. USA/angol).

AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Tükrözés közvetlenül az eszközeiről

Okos eszközéről könnyedén oszthat meg tartalmakat a monitoron az AirPlay 2* (Apple eszközöknél) vagy a Screen Share** (Android eszközöknél) segítségével. A gazdag hangzást Bluetooth párosítással is élvezheti.

*Az Apple és a kapcsolódó védjegyek és logók az Apple Inc. védjegyei. A támogatott funkciók országonként és régiónként eltérőek lehetnek.
*Ez a monitor kompatibilis az AirPlay 2-vel és a HomeKit-tel, iOS 12.3 vagy újabb verzió, illetve macOS 10.14.5 vagy újabb verzió szükséges.
**Screen Share: Android vagy Windows 8.1 és újabb operációs rendszereken támogatott.
***Csatlakoztassa eszközét ugyanahhoz a Wi-Fi hálózathoz, mint a monitort.

Ultravékony kialakítás

Stílusos, mégis minimalista

Az ultravékony, 3 oldalán vékony kerettel rendelkező készülék belesimul irodájába vagy otthonába, minimális helyet foglalva. Élvezze az ideális vizuális élményt a kényelmes dőlés- és magasságállítással. Az állvány kábelnyílása segít a kábelek egyszerű kezelésében.
Stílusos, helytakarékos kialakítás.

*A képek a funkció jobb megértése érdekében szimuláltak. A tényleges használattól eltérhet.
*Dönthető: -5~15˚ tartományban, magasság: 0~110 mm.

USB Type-C™ (legfeljebb 90 W)

Könnyen kezelhető és csatlakoztatható

Hozzon létre egy kevésbé zsúfolt otthoni irodát, még kis helyen is. Az USB Type-C™ port támogatja a különböző eszközökhöz való csatlakozást, az adatátvitelt és az akár 90 W-os tápellátást egyetlen kábelen keresztül.

A ThinQ alkalmazással kulcsfontosságú távirányító funkciókat használhat.

*A képek a funkció jobb megértése érdekében szimuláltak. A tényleges használattól eltérhet.
*A megfelelő működés érdekében az USB Type-C™ kábelt csatlakoztassa a monitor USB Type-C™ portjához. Az USB Type-C™ kábelt nem tartalmazza a csomag (külön megvásárolható).

Több port

Többféle interfész

Az LG MyView Smart monitor három USB Type-C™ porttal és két HDMI-porttal rendelkezik, amelyek kompatibilisek a különböző eszközökkel a zökkenőmentes megjelenítés érdekében.

*A képek a funkció jobb megértése érdekében szimuláltak. A tényleges használattól eltérhet.
*A csomag egy HDMI-kábelt tartalmaz.

Nyomtatás

Legfontosabb műszaki adatok

  • Képernyőméret [hüvelyk]

    31.5

  • Felbontás

    3840 x 2160

  • Paneltípus

    IPS

  • Képarány

    16:9

  • Színskála (tip.)

    DCI-P3 95%

  • Fényerő (tip.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Ívelt

    NEM

  • Képfrissítési sebesség (max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Válaszidő

    5ms

  • A kijelző pozíciójának beállítása

    Dönthetőség / Magasságállítás

Összes adat

ÁLTALÁNOS

  • Képernyőméret [hüvelyk]

    31.5

  • Képarány

    16:9

  • Paneltípus

    IPS

  • Felületkezelés

    Anti-Glare

  • Válaszidő

    5ms

  • Felbontás

    3840 x 2160

  • Képpontosztás [mm]

    0.18159 x 0.18159

  • Színmélység (színek száma)

    1.07B

  • Láthatósági szög (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Fényerő (tip.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Kontrasztarány (tip.)

    1000:1

  • Színskála (tip.)

    DCI-P3 95%

  • Ívelt

    NEM

  • Színskála (min.)

    DCI-P3 90%

  • Képfrissítési sebesség (max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Fényerő (min.) [cd/m²]

    320

  • Kontrasztarány (min.)

    700:1

  • Color Bit

    10bit

  • Képernyőméret [cm]

    80

CSATLAKOZTATHATÓSÁG

  • Audio bemenet

    NEM

  • D-Sub

    NEM

  • Beépített KVM

    NEM

  • DVI-D

    NEM

  • HDMI

    IGEN (2 db)

  • Daisy Chain

    NEM

  • DisplayPort

    NEM

  • Thunderbolt

    NEM

  • USB-C

    IGEN (3 db)

  • Fejhallgató kimenet

    NEM

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    NEM

  • Vonalkimenet

    NEM

  • Mikrofon bemenet

    NEM

  • SPDIF kimenet (optikai digitális hangkimenet)

    NEM

  • USB Downstream Port

    IGEN (USB-C, 2 db)

  • USB Upstream Port

    IGEN (USB-C, 1 db)

  • USB-C (adatátvitel)

    IGEN

  • USB-C (max. felbontás / Hz)

    3840x2160 / 60Hz

  • USB-C (tápellátás)

    90W

SPECIÁLIS TULAJDONSÁGOK

  • HDR 10

    IGEN

  • AMD FreeSync™

    NEM

  • Automatikus fényerő

    IGEN

  • Color Weakness

    NEM

  • Smart Energy Saving

    IGEN

  • Gyári színkalibráció

    NEM

  • PIP

    NEM

  • PBP

    NEM

  • Villódzásmentes kép

    IGEN

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NEM

  • Hardveres szinkalibráció

    NEM

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    NEM

  • Feketestabilizátor

    NEM

  • Célkereszt funkció

    NEM

  • Egyéb (funkciók)

    NEM

  • Olvasó mód

    NEM

  • FPS számláló

    NEM

  • VRR

    NEM

  • Super Resolution+

    NEM

  • Dolby Vision™

    NEM

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NEM

  • Mini-LED technológia

    NEM

  • Nano IPS™ technológia

    NEM

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    NEM

  • Mozgási elmosódáscsökkentés

    NEM

  • OverClocking

    NEM

  • Felhasználó által beállított billentyű

    NEM

  • Auto Input Switch

    NEM

  • RGB LED világítás

    NEM

  • Kamera

    IGEN

  • Mikrofon

    NEM

  • HDR hatás

    NEM

MECHANIKA

  • A kijelző pozíciójának beállítása

    Dönthetőség / Magasságállítás

  • Keret nélküli kialakítás

    3 oldalon keret nélküli kialakítás

  • Falra rögzíthetőség [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

  • OneClick talp

    IGEN

HANG

  • Bluetooth kapcsolódás

    IGEN

  • DTS Headphone:X

    NEM

  • Maxx Audio

    NEM

  • Rich Bass

    NEM

  • Hangszóró

    5W x2

MÉRET/SÚLY

  • Méret - doboz (Szé x Ma x Mé) [mm]

    944 x 545 x 141

  • Méret - talppal (Szé x Ma x Mé) [mm]

    714 x 608.2 x 217

  • Méret - talp nélkül (Szé x Ma x Mé) [mm]

    714 x 420.2 x 23.5

  • Súly - doboz [kg]

    10.8

  • Súly - talppal [kg]

    7.7

  • Súly - talp nélkül [kg]

    5.5

INFORMÁCIÓ

  • Termék neve

    Okos monitor (UHD)

  • Év

    2023

TÁPELLÁTÁS

  • Energiafogyasztás (alvó üzemmód)

    Kevesebb mint 0,5W

  • Energiafogyasztás (DC ki)

    Kevesebb mint 0,5W

  • AC bemenet

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Típus

    Külső tápegység (adapter)

  • DC kimenet

    19.5V, 10.8A

  • Energiafogyasztás (bekapcsolt üzemmódban)

    34.3W

  • Energiafogyasztás (bekapcsolt üzemmódban) (ErP)

    31W

TARTOZÉKOK

  • Adapter

    IGEN

  • Kalibrációs jelentés (papír)

    NEM

  • Display Port

    NEM

  • DVI-D

    NEM

  • D-Sub

    NEM

  • HDMI

    IGEN

  • HDMI (szín/hosszúság)

    Fehér / 1,5m

  • Egyéb (tartozék)

    USB A to C, csavar (2 db)

  • Tápkábel

    IGEN

  • Távkapcsoló

    IGEN (Slim Remote)

  • Thunderbolt

    NEM

  • USB A to B

    NEM

  • USB-C

    IGEN (Korea) / NEM (tengerentúl)

OKOS FUNKCIÓK

  • Hangalapú asszisztens

    IGEN (a Magic Remote Controller külön vásárolható meg)

  • Wi-Fi

    IGEN

SZOFTVER KOMPATIBILITÁS

  • Kettős vezérlés

    NEM

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    NEM

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    NEM

TANÚSÍTVÁNYOK

  • UL (cUL)

    IGEN

  • CE

    IGEN

  • KC (a Koreai Köztársaság esetében)

    IGEN

MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT

TOVÁBBI MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
A tartozékokra vonatkozó biztonsági információkat a termék biztonsági információi között találja, azokat külön nem bocsátjuk rendelkezésre.

Vásárlóink véleménye

Hol kapható?

Webáruházak és boltok listája, ahol a termék kapható

Az LG ajánlatai Önnek