Celebrate Diwali with irresistible offers from LG
FESTIVE EXCLUSIVE OFFERS
Daily Reward
Light up your Diwali with LG Dream Home Package.
1 winner will stand a chance to win 5 LG products everyday.
Mega Reward
Unveil the Grand Prize of Diwali - Audi Q3.
Experience the rush of the dashing car with this mega reward.
*Customers purchasing products from the LG website will be automatically registered for Diwali Lucky Draw.
EXCLUSIVE DIWALI OFFERS
This Diwali, celebrate the festive tradition with LG's 'India Ka Celebration'. Bring home smart LG products with exclusive Diwali offers like never before.
LG Festive Diwali Offers 2023
For a better living, Lifestyle is a very important aspect. Well, now you can enjoy the best and healthy lifestyle with LG Home Appliances. This Diwali, celebrate the festive tradition with LG's smart innovation. Enjoy exciting offers on LG Home Entertainment and Home Appliances.
To make this festive season even more special, LG India brings to you the best deals and offers of the year with the greatest Festive Sale! With amazing discounts and offers on the latest TVs, ACs, Microwaves, Refrigerators, Water Purifiers, Air Purifiers, Washing Machine, Dishwasher and more revamp your home like never before.
Buy LG products and get LG Diwali Offers 2023 by participating in a lucky draw. Stand a chance to win the Daily Dream Home Package including OLED TV, front-load washing machine, side-by-side refrigerator, and microwave oven. One lucky winner will win the Grand Prize Audi Q3.
Diwali Offers on LG Home Appliances
Festive season 2023 is the best time for you to up your home appliances game. Enjoy hard to resist offers with LG India with daily and mega festive lucky draws.
Diwali Offers on LG Home Entertainment
Experience the Power of SELF-LIT Pixels with LG' s OLED TV, this Festive Season. Unlock various offers on LG Home Entertainment this festive season.
FAQs
What are LG Diwali Offers 2023 dates?
The LG Diwali Offers are valid from 16th Sep 2023 to 12th Nov 2023
Why buy from LG Diwali Sale 2023?
LG has the best products for its customers with all the latest technology and unique features. Buy an LG product and stand a chance to win Audi Q3 and LG Dream Home Package.