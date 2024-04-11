On purchase of LG products between 16th September' 2023 to 12th November 2023, customer will be eligible to participate in Daily LG Home Lucky Draw & Festive Bumper Draw and get a chance to win select LG products and a Audi Q3 car respectively. This offer is applicable on purchase of all the LG's Home Appliances & Home Entertainment products. These lucky draw offers are valid throughout India except the state of Tamil Nadu. Consumer will get a chance to win a bundle of LG's Home Appliances and Home Entertainment products which will include LG's Side By Side Refrigerator, OLED TV, Front Load Machine, Microwave Oven, and Water Purifier under LG's Dream Home Package. This lucky draw offer is valid from 16th September 2023 to 12th November 2023. 1 lucky winner will be selected daily on lucky draw basis across India except the state of Tamil Nadu. Prizes won by the winners of these lucky draws cannot be redeemed for cash at any point of time.



Lucky draw winners will have to collect their prizes from the location/address provided to them via email/phone/SMS by LG. Winners needs to show their valid Govt. ID proof and original invoice of the product purchased by them at the time of participating in the lucky draw, to the LG representative. Offer is only valid on the products purchased through retail channel and official website of LG (https://www.lg.com/in).



Customer purchasing the products from LG's official website will be automatically registered for these Lucky Draw Offers and those who has purchase the product through retail shop, they need to register them self by sending a SMS < First Name Last Name GTM Code> to 7835073507. Once the registration is complete, a customer will receive a message for successful registration and a system generated unique customer registration code.



One mobile number can be registered only once. For more than one purchases, customer can register more than once with a different mobile number. Lucky Draw winners will be contacted by LG. The Invoice date should be of same date as that of registration.



Any invoice date later than that of registration will not be accepted and will be disqualified. The winner decided by LG for these offers will be final and participants waive its right to challenge & dispute the process and winner declared hereby. By participating and registering for these offers, customer expressly gives his consent to LG to be contacted for marketing and promotional activities.



Festive Bumper Draw: Applicable taxes including but not limited to gift tax, registration tax, and road tax and insurance charges on the prizes/ gifts to be borne by the lucky draw winners. Winner of the Festive Bumper Draw will get 72 hours from the announcement of draw result to pay the applicable taxes and the amount of the insurance for the Audi car. LG reserves the right to disqualify/forfeit the winner if the applicable taxes and the amount of the insurance for the Audi car is not paid within 72 hours of the announcement of such winner. Delivery of the car will be from the nearest dealership of Audi India.



Only 1 lucky winner will get a chance to win an Audi Q3 as a Festive Bumper Draw prize during the entire offer period. Winner will be required to share his/her email ID and PAN card with LG to avail the benefit of such offer/draw. Daily LG Home Lucky Draw - Applicable taxes including but not limited to gift tax to be borne by the winner. Winner of the Daily LG Home Lucky Draw will get 15 days from the announcement of the draw result to pay the applicable taxes. LG reserves the right to disqualify/forfeit the winner if the applicable taxes is not paid within 15 days of the announcement of such winner.



Winner will be required to share his/her email ID and PAN card with LG to avail the benefit of such offer/draw. Every customer is eligible for both Daily LG Home Lucky Draw & Festive Bumper Draw except the customer who is already announced as winner for Daily LG Home Lucky Draw. Get a free glass bowl kit on purchase of select models of LG microwave oven (applicable only on retail channel), Free Annual maintenance package worth Rs 4200 a value equivalent to part of 1st year maintenance package on select models of Water Purifiers. Get LG smart cam on purchase of Select OLED TV (applicable only on retail channel). Offer valid till 12th November (applicable only on retail channel), 3 Year Warranty is applicable on OLED TVs only.



1st Year is comprehensive warranty, 2nd & 3rd Year additional warranty on all parts of TV including panel /module except labor charges which is to be borne by consumers Up to 20% or max Rs. 15000 (whichever is lower) Cashback Offer is applicable only on select 195 cm (77), 211 cm (83), 224 cm (88) OLED TV's models only (Offer applicable only on OBS channel). Up to 26% or max Rs. 26000 (whichever is lower) Cashback Offer is applicable only on select 139 cm (55) Nanocell models only (Offer applicable only on retail channel). Cashback will be posted to the consumer account after 90 days from end of offer period. Cash back is governed by the terms and conditions of Bank/ finance company only and are at their sole discretion, LGEIL expressly disclaims any and all liability in any manner whatsoever. Min Transaction Rs. 20000 (except for select models of Water purifier/Microwave oven/ CAV and Rs. 14000 for select Refrigerator DC models and Rs. 18000 for select top load washing machine. For purchase of product, payment is allowed only from one card, (single payment cannot be divided between two or more cards) a maximum of three transactions per card are allowed during offer period (OCT-DEC) on select bank cards. Cash back should appear on charge slip for applicability.



Customers buy down charges may vary up to 4% depending upon Bank to Bank and on tenure of EMI as opted by the customer. Processing/ convenience fee charged on the transactions may also vary from Bank to Bank. Customers are advised to check with respective bank/ finance companies for details. Offer Valid on 6 months & above tenure on select bank cards. Customer can take home LG products at zero down payment and has to pay from subsequent month onwards calculated from the date of invoice. 1 EMI Free is applicable on finance through Bajaj Finserv & IDFC First Bank only in specific schemes on 108cm(43) & above TVs, Customer will receive 1 EMI Off after successful clearance of 3 EMI's consecutively, within 45 days of clearing 3rd EMI. Customers' needs to pay all his 3 EMI's successfully to avail this offer. Offer valid till 15th November, 2023. (Offer applicable only on retail channel). All finance offers are at sole discretion of finance companies and LGEIL expressly disclaims any liability in any manner whatsoever. LG reserves the right, at any time and without prior notice, to cancel the any offer/draw or amend/modify the terms and conditions of the draw/offer. LG reserves the right to disqualify any contestant/customer if they supply untruthful, inaccurate or misleading personal details and/or information, have failed to abide by the rules and/or are in breach of the terms herein. LG decisions shall be final.



The courts of Delhi shall have sole jurisdiction in relation to the terms and conditions of the offer/draw contained in this release which shall be interpreted according to the laws of India. LG refers to LG Electronics India Private Limited. For more information please visit https://www.lg.com/in

H&A Diwali Offers T&C

Products shown are for illustration and representation purposes only. Actual product may vary due to product enhancement. LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (LGEIL) reserves the right to modify, alter or withdraw these offers at any point of time without any prior notice or justification to any person or third party. The offer is for limited period only. All disputes arising out of offer are to be settled under jurisdiction of Delhi Court. LGEIL shall not be directly or indirectly responsible/ liable for any losses, whether directly or indirectly, for any claims arising out of third party benefits/service/gifts.

RAC:

PFB For RAC:

5% CB applicable on select channel & models. 10 Year warranty applicable on Inverter Compressor only. PCB warranty applicable on both Split & Window AC.

WPR:

ANNUAL MAINTENANCE: Get free annual maintenance package worth Rs.4200 a value equivalent to part of 1st year maintenance package applicable on all models of Water Purifiers. Annual Maintenance shall be subject to standard AMC T&Cs. Customers are required to refer standard AMC T&C's. Annual Maintenance does not cover physical damage, aesthetic parts, accessories, etc. For more information on AMC T&Cs please visit https://www.lg.com/in. EMI: Rs.888/- EMI is applicable on select models of Water Purifier (WW140NP, WW140NPR, WW151NP, WW151NPR, WW130NP, WW155NPB, WW145NPW). Customers are required to contact Dealer for more information. CASH BACK: Max. up to 15% Cash Back, max Rs.6000 is applicable on selected models, please ask store manager before purchase.

WASHING MACHINE:

1. LG Dryer

10% Cashback

Limited period offer on DHV09SWB.

3999/-

Limited period offer applicable on DHV09SWB.

2. FLWM

Limited period offer applicable on model FHD1057STB

3. TLWM

Limited period offer applicable on 9 Kg & Above Top Load washing machines

4. SAWM

Limited period offer applicable on 9.5 Kg, 10.5 Kg, 11.5 Kg Semi-Automatic washing machines

MWO & DW T&C.

MWO-

Upto 20% Cashback (Max Rs 7500) & Rs.1499 Fixed EMI applicable on select channel & models only. Cash back should appear on charge slip for applicability. 10 Year Warranty applicable on Charcoal Heater (Parts only).



Free Glass Bowl on purchase of select Convection Microwave Oven Models only.

DW -

Upto 10% Cashback (Max Rs 3000) & Rs.2999 Fixed EMI applicable on select channel & models only. Cash back should appear on charge slip for applicability.



10 Year Warranty includes 2 Years Parts & Labour + 8 Years on motor (parts only).



On purchase of any LG Dish Washer, customer is eligible for 2 Free Hygienic Maintenance Service with Automated Callback in 6months & 12 months.

REFRIGERATOR

SBS:

Buy 1 Get 1 Offer:

Offer applicable on purchase of LG Side-by-Side Refrigerator models (GL-B257E***3 and B257D***3). Double Door Refrigerator models (GL-N292BBEY and GL-N292BSEY), color will be subject to availability. Double Door worth Rs.29499 is inclusive of all taxes. Limited period offer.



Upto 22.5% Cash Back max Rs.20,000 is applicable on select channels, products & models only, please ask store manager before purchase. 22.5% Cash Back up to. Rs.20,000 is applicable on select models of Side-by-Side refrigerator (GL-Q257BMCX, GL-Q257BBSX, GL-B257DBMX, GL-B257DLWX, B257DLNX, B257DLW3, B257DBM3, B257DLN3). For availing this offer, payment is allowed only from one card (single payment cannot be divided between two or more cards). Three Transaction Per card is allowed during offer period (Oct~Dec) except SBI. One Transaction per month / per card is allowed on SBI. Cash back should appear on charge slip for applicability. Cash back will be posted in 90 days from offer period end or instantly depending upon store activation. Customers buy down charges may vary up to 4% depending upon Bank to Bank and on tenure of EMI as opted by the customer. Processing/ convenience fee charged on the transactions may also vary from Bank to Bank. Customers are advised to check with respective bank/ finance companies for details. Banks Covered- ICICI SBI AXIS AMEX SCB CITI BOB KOTAK Federal IDFC First INDUSIND One Card Yes Bank and AU S.F.



FF:

Upto 17.5% Cash Back max Rs.10,000 is applicable on select channels, products & models only, please ask store manager before purchase. 17.5% Cash Back upto. Rs.10,000 is applicable on select models of Double Door Refrigerator (502 and 432 Series). For availing this offer, payment is allowed only from one card (single payment cannot be divided between two or more cards). Three Transaction Per card is allowed during offer period (Oct~Dec) except SBI. One Transaction per month / per card is allowed on SBI. Cash back should appear on charge slip for applicability. Cash back will be posted in 90 days from offer period end or instantly depending upon store activation. Customers buy down charges may vary up to 4% depending upon Bank to Bank and on tenure of EMI as opted by the customer. Processing/ convenience fee charged on the transactions may also vary from Bank to Bank. Customers are advised to check with respective bank/ finance companies for details. Banks Covered- ICICI SBI AXIS AMEX SCB CITI BOB KOTAK Federal IDFC First INDUSIND One Card Yes Bank and AU S.F.



DC:

Upto 12.5% Cash Back max Rs.2,500 is applicable on select channels, products & models only, please ask store manager before purchase. 12.5% Cash Back upto. Rs.2,500 is applicable on select models of Single Door Refrigerator (211 series: All models; 201 series: 3 star models; 221 series: 4 & 5 star models). For availing this offer, payment is allowed only from one card (single payment cannot be divided between two or more cards). Three Transaction Per card is allowed during offer period (Oct~Dec) except SBI. One Transaction per month / per card is allowed on SBI. Cash back should appear on charge slip for applicability. Cash back will be posted in 90 days from offer period end or instantly depending upon store activation. Customers buy down charges may vary up to 4% depending upon Bank to Bank and on tenure of EMI as opted by the customer. Processing/ convenience fee charged on the transactions may also vary from Bank to Bank. Customers are advised to check with respective bank/ finance companies for details. Banks Covered- ICICI SBI AXIS AMEX SCB CITI BOB KOTAK Federal IDFC First INDUSIND One Card Yes Bank and AU S.F.



