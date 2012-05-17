LG, THE LEADER IN INDIAN TV MARKET PLANS TO OCCUPY 50% OF 3DTV MARKET SHARE

Leading Home Entertainment Brand of Country, LG Electronics India today announced the launch of its latest series of Cinema 3D Smart TVs incorporating Cinema Screen design and large screen size 3D TV’s on a Special demo to us for Feedback, in Trident, BKC, Mumbai

Cinema Screen Design is a concept developed by LG to recreate the Feel of a Cinema Theatre at home. They achieve this by Decreasing the bezel/ boundary of the Screen to Negligible size. They have now attained a remarkable thickness of 1mm and are trying to reduce it further, so that our TV is just What we see, and nothing more. This allows Viewing From Edge to Edge.

Mr. Soon Kwon, MD LGEIL said “Technology and design are key factors behind LG Home Entertainment products. With our 2012 Cinema 3D Smart TV line-up, we have been able to take a significant step forward, thanks to a series of new and upgraded 3D features led by the Cinema Screen Design.”

Mr. Soon Kwon added, “With 2012 Olympic to be broadcast in 3D and more than 30 English and Hindi 3D movies to hit Indian Cinemas hall, 3D entertainment is set to explode in India at a steady growth of 500%. We are targeting business worth Rs. 1000 crore from 3D TVs and aim to consolidate our position in the Flat Panel TV segment with 30% market share. To ensure the numbers we have an aggressive marketing strategy with a target investment of Rs.100 crore in Flagship product communication. This will be accompanied by experiential marketing campaigns.”

The new range of Cinema 3D Smart TVs are accompanied by new Cinema 3D glasses for 2012.The 3D glasses provided by LG are lightwieht and Really comfortable for long time viewing.

Gamers will no doubt welcome the inclusion of Dual Play feature. For, it includes special glasses which allow two players see only their perspectives simultaneously on the full screen at once without having to split the screen. This elevates the gaming experience a full notch up, truly an encounter of the first kind. But sadly, when we played one player game on their console and 3DTV, the TV failed to create an effective 3D effect from ongoing Game. The Older versions from LG were quite successful doing that.

LG also introduced 3D sound accompanied by 9.1 speakers which create a zooming sound from the source to create a realistic feel. The TV also boasts of innovations like Intel’s WiDi (Wireless Display) technology that enables easy and fast connection between TVs and PCs without requiring any internet, wires or wireless network.

LG said that 3DTV marketshare in India has jumped from a mere 0.1% to 10% in Indian TV market Last year alone, and it expects it to reach 50% by 2015. LG also said that it is targeting 50% of the same 3D TV marketshare. LG has upto now done a Decent job of bringing competitive and technological advance Television sets to market, thus controlling the Indian TV market. Despite companies like Samsung and Sony, LG has been able to sell so many sets because both the competing companies have failed to bring Technology under the budget.

