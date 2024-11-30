We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Soundbar DS40Q
Belangrijkste specs
Aantal kanalen
2.1
Output Power
300 W
Main
760 x 63 x 90 mm
Subwoofer
171 x 390 x 261 mm
Alle specificaties
GENERAL
Aantal kanalen
2.1
Output Power
300 W
Aantal Speakers
3 EA
SOUND EFFECT
AI Sound Pro
Ja
Music
Ja
Cinema
Ja
Game
Ja
AUDIO FORMAT
Dolby Digital
Ja
AAC
Ja
CONNECTIVITEIT
Optisch
1
HDMI In
1
HDMI Uit
1
USB
1
Bluetooth Versie
4.2
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Ja
HDMI SUPPORTED
Pass-through
Ja
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Ja
CEC (Simplink)
Ja
GEMAK
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Ja
TV Sound Mode Share
Ja
DIMENSIES (WXHXD)
Main
760 x 63 x 90 mm
Subwoofer
171 x 390 x 261 mm
GEWICHT
Main
1,98 kg
Subwoofer
5,3 kg
Bruto Gewicht
9,02 kg
POWER
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0,5 W ↓
Power Consumption (Main)
20 W
-
0,5 W ↓
-
30 W
ACCESSOIRE
Optische Kabel
Ja
Muurbeugel
Ja
Remote Control
Ja
Garantiebewijs
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente