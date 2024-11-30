We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Dolby Atmos soundbar | 5.2.1Ch (500W) | 4K sound | 4K Pass Through Feature | Wi-Fi en Bluetooth | Audio Streaming Service
Dolby Atmos soundbar | 5.2.1Ch (500W) | 4K sound | 4K Pass Through Feature | Wi-Fi en Bluetooth | Audio Streaming Service
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Producttype
Soundbar
-
Afmetingen Soundbar (B x H x D)
1200 x 58 x 145
-
Afmetingen Subwoofer (B x H x D)
296 x 332 x 296
-
Kleur
Zilver (donker)
-
Matching TV
55" en groter
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
4K sound
Ja
-
4K Content compatible
Ja
-
Sound Up converter
Ja
-
Channel
5.1.2ch
-
Vermogen
500W
-
Subwoofer
Ja, 200W (wireless)
-
ACS
Ja
-
Virtual Surround
Ja
-
MP3 optimizer
Ja
-
Natural / Auto EQ
Ja
AANSLUITINGEN
-
TV sound sync
Ja
-
HDMI (HDCP 2.2)
Ja
-
USB
Ja
-
Portable in
Ja
-
Audio Optisch
Ja
-
NFC
Ja
MULTIMEDIA
-
Wi-Fi
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
Simplink
Ja
-
External HDD Playback
Ja
AUDIO STREAMING SERVICE
-
Google cast
Ja
-
Spotify connect
Ja
-
Embbedded Service
Ja
AV FORMAAT
-
LPCM
Ja
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
Dolby TrueHD
Ja
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Ja
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
Dolby Digital EX
Nee
-
Dolby Pro Logic
Nee
-
Dolby Pro Logic II
Nee
-
Dolby Pro Logic IIx
Nee
-
DTS Digital Surround
Ja
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Nee
-
DTS-HD High Resolution
Nee
-
DTS-Neo 6
Nee
-
DTS-ES
Nee
-
DTS 96/24
Nee
-
FLAC
Ja
-
OGG
Ja
-
WAV
Ja
-
ALAC
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
-
WMA
Ja
-
MPEG2 AAC
Nee
-
AAC(MPEG4)
Ja
-
AAC+
Ja
-
AIFF
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente