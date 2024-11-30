We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Lighting | Bluetooth | CD/MP3/WMA | Radio | Auto DJ | 2x USB | Multipairing | LG XBOOM
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Producttype
Hi-Fi Entertainment System
-
Afmetingen Main speaker (B x H x D)
350 x 163 x 251 mm
-
Afmetingen Front speaker (B x H x D)
299 x 363 x 230 mm
-
Afmetingen in verpakking (B x H x D)
742 x 436 x 376 mm
-
Kleur
Zwart
AUDIO VERMOGEN
-
Totaal
900W
-
Front
450W x 2
-
Front Speaker System
2 Way 2 Speaker
-
Front Woofer Unit
7"
-
Front Tweeter Unit
2"
AANSLUITINGEN
-
USB
Ja
-
Portable In
Ja
-
AUX
Ja
-
Speaker out
Ja
-
FM Radio Antenne
Ja
-
MIC Jack
Ja
MULTIMEDIA
-
Bluetooth remote app support (IOS/Andriod)
Ja
-
USB Direct recording
Ja
-
Karaoke Creator
Nee
-
Multipoint
Ja
FUNCTIE SELECTIE
-
CD
Ja
-
Tuner
Ja
-
AUX 1
Ja
-
USB 1
Ja
-
USB 2
Ja
-
Portable In
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
AFSPEELBAAR DISC TYPE
-
Aantal Discs
1
-
Loading Type
1 CD Tray
-
Afspeelbare discs
Audio CD, MP3, WMA CD, CD-R, CD-RW
-
Afspeelbare formats
MP3, WMA
TUNER
-
Type
PLL
-
Band
FM
-
FM Tuning Range (50kHz / 100kHz)
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
Geheugen
50
-
Clock/Timer/Sleep/Set
Ja
ACCESOIRES
-
Afstandsbediening
Ja
-
Batterij
Ja
-
FM Antenne (75ohm)
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
