20W audio speler | Smart Awake Lighting | Bluetooth audio streaming | FLAC & MP3 | Portable-in | LG XBOOM
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Type Systeem
CD Micro Systeem
-
Totaal vermogen
20W
-
Loading type
Slot
AANSLUITINGEN
-
Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
Ja
-
USB
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
iPod Aansluiting
Ja
GELUID
-
Speakers
2 x 10W
-
MP3 Optimizer
Ja
-
Bassblast
Ja
-
Natural/ Auto EQ
Ja
DISPLAY
-
Display type
LCD
-
Dimmer
Ja
TUNER
-
FM
Ja
-
Clock/Timer/Sleep/Set
Ja
AFSPEELBARE FORMATEN
-
CD/CD-R/CD-RW
Ja
-
MP3- / WMA CD / MP3 ID3 Tag
Ja
-
DVD ± R/RW
Nee
AFMETINGEN
-
Main (BxHxD) mm
220 x 220 x 148
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
