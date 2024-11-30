We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM Go PK5
Alle specificaties
TECHNISCHE SPECIFICATIES
-
Totaal max vermogen
20watt
-
speakerkanalen
2.0stereo
-
Dual Action Bass
Ja
-
Hi-Res Audio Streaming
Ja
-
Accuduur
Tot 18uur
-
Oplaadtijd
4uur
-
Batterij indicator
Ja
-
Waterdicht
Ja (IPX5)
-
Microfoon
Ja
-
Handsfree functie
Ja
-
Spraakopdrachten (Google now, Siri)
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
Draadloos bereik
Tot 10 meter
-
AUX in
Ja
-
USB-C (oplaadpoort)
Ja (Kabel meegeleverd)
-
Lighting effects
Ja
-
Bluetooth app
Ja (Alleen Android)
-
Multipoint functionaliteit
Ja
-
Dual Play functionaliteit
Ja
-
Auto Music Play
Ja
-
Afzonderlijke bedieningsknoppen
In/uitschakelen, Bluetooth, play/pause, volume, Enhanced bass profiel, ClearVoice profiel, lichteffect/mic, Dualplay
AUDIO MODUS TUNED BY MERIDIAN
-
ClearVocal+Enhanced Bass
Ja
-
ClearVocal
Ja
-
Enhanced Bass
Ja
-
standaard modus
Ja
AUDIO FORMAAT
-
APT-X HD
Ja
-
APT-X
Ja
-
SBC
Ja
-
ACC
Ja
AFMETINGEN
-
Hoofdeenheid (BxHxD/mm)
220 x 129 x 119
-
Afmetingen doos (BxHxD/mm)
224 x 153 x 130
-
Hoofdeenheid, in kg (nettogewicht)
890gram
-
Brutogewicht (incl. verpakking)
1760gram
-
Kleur
Donkergrijs/zwart
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente