LG XBOOMGo PL5W
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Producttype
Bleutooth Speaker
-
Afmetingen Soundbar (B x H x D)
201 x 79 x 79
-
Gewicht (kg)
0.62
-
Kleur
White
BATTERIJ
-
Batterij type
Lithium Ion
-
Capaciteit
3900 mAh
-
Oplaadtijd
4 uur
-
Gebruikstijd
meer dan 18 uur
-
Batterij Statuslampje
ja
SOUND
-
Channel
2
-
Output
30W
-
Sounds Boost
ja
-
Woofer Unit
2x 1.75 inch
-
Passive Radiator
ja
-
Meridian
ja
BLEUTOOTH AUDIO FORMATEN
-
apt-X HD
ja
-
SBC
ja
-
AAC
ja
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Aux in
ja
-
USB Type C
Ja
-
Bleutooth Low Energy
ja
-
Google Assistant/Siri
ja
-
MultiPoint Stereo
tot 2 speakers
-
Wireless Party Link
tot 100
-
Speaker Phone
Ja
EXTRAS
-
Party Lights
ja
-
Water/Splashproof
IPx5
-
Security Lock
ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
