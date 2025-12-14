About Cookies on This Site

Ontdek alle LG TV’s

Hoe kies je de TV die het beste bij jou past

Vergelijk alle LG TV’s en ontdek de sterke punten van OLED, QNED, NanoCell en UHD. 

Alle koelkasten Overzicht

Zijaanzicht van een keuken met een ingebouwde zwarte InstaView koel-vriescombinatie.
Amerikaanse koelkasten
Amerikaanse koelkasten bieden grote capaciteit, energie-efficiënte prestaties met InstaView™ en water- & ijsdispensers.
#Grote Capaciteit #InstaView™
Modern keukeninterieur met een blauw getinte koel-vriescombinatie
French Door
French Door koelkasten bieden energiebesparende koeling met flexibele opslag en toegang.
#French Door Koelkasten #Energiebesparende Koeling
Een afbeelding van de koel-vriescombinatie in een geelgetinte keuken
Koel/vries combinaties
Koel/vries combinaties met grote capaciteit, slimme functies en omkeerbare deuren voor een naadloze keukenintegratie.
#Ruimtebesparend #Naadloze Keukenintegratie
Een slanke vrijstaande koelkast in een moderne keuken
Koelkast & Vriezer
Vrijstaande koelkasten en vriezers met maximale opslagruimte, slimme functies en een strak design voor elke keuken.
#Vrijstaand #Maximale Opslag
Vorige
Volgende

※ Dit overzicht dient als referentie voor de belangrijkste functies van de serie. De werkelijke specificaties en opties kunnen per model variëren.

Alle koelkasten Lineup

Amerikaanse koelkasten

French Door

Koel/vries combinaties

Koelkast & Vriezer

Highlights

Koelkast / Vriezer Capaciteit
421LKoelen
207LVriezen
364LKoelen
274LVriezen
239LKoelen
110LVriezen
413LKoelen
Totale Capaciteit (L)
628L
638L
349L
413L
Productafmetingen (B x H x D; in mm)
913 × 1790 × 735

913 × 1790 × 735

914 × 1792 × 729

914 × 1792 × 729

595 × 1860 × 676

595 × 1860 × 676

595 × 1860 × 707

595 × 1860 × 707

InstaView™

Klop twee keer op het InstaView™-paneel om de inhoud te bekijken zonder de deur te openen. Zo blijft de koude lucht binnen en uw levensmiddelen langer vers.

InstaView™
InstaView™
InstaView™
Niet beschikbaar
Door-in-Door™

Met Door-in-Door™ heeft u snel toegang tot vaak gebruikte producten zonder de hoofddeur te openen. Zo bespaart u energie en houdt u alles binnen handbereik.

Door-in-Door™
Door-in-Door™
Niet beschikbaar
Niet beschikbaar
IJstype
Craft Ice

Craft Ice

Craft Ice

Craft Ice

Niet beschikbaar
Niet beschikbaar
Afwerking (Deur)
Essence Black Steel
Essence Black Steel
Essence Black Steel
Prime Silver
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Functies

Linear Cooling
Linear Cooling
Niet beschikbaar
Linear Cooling
Linear Cooling
Pure N Fresh™
Pure N Fresh™
Pure N Fresh™
Pure N Fresh™
Niet beschikbaar
IJsmaker
Automatisch

Automatisch

Automatisch

Automatisch

Handmatig

Handmatig

Handmatig

Handmatig

Slim SpacePlus
Slim SpacePlus™

Slim SpacePlus™

Slim SpacePlus™

Slim SpacePlus™

Niet beschikbaar
Niet beschikbaar
Opvouwbaar schap
Niet beschikbaar
Opvouwbaar schap
Niet beschikbaar
Niet beschikbaar
  • *Alle bovenstaande afbeeldingen zijn gesimuleerd.
  • *Functies kunnen variëren per model of capaciteit.
  • *Ondersteuning voor sommige functies kan variëren per regio en land.
  • *Productafbeeldingen zijn alleen ter illustratie.
