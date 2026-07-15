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580L Amerikaanse koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | Fresh Converter™ | Pure N Fresh | LG NL

580L Amerikaanse koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | Fresh Converter™ | Pure N Fresh | LG NL

GMBS30SDEP
Vooraanzicht van 580L Amerikaanse koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | Fresh Converter™ | Pure N Fresh | LG NL GMBS30SDEP
LG 580L Amerikaanse koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | Fresh Converter™ | Pure N Fresh | LG NL, GMBS30SDEP
Voorkant open (vol met voedsel, open deur)
LG 580L Amerikaanse koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | Fresh Converter™ | Pure N Fresh | LG NL, GMBS30SDEP
LG 580L Amerikaanse koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | Fresh Converter™ | Pure N Fresh | LG NL, GMBS30SDEP
LG 580L Amerikaanse koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | Fresh Converter™ | Pure N Fresh | LG NL, GMBS30SDEP
LG 580L Amerikaanse koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | Fresh Converter™ | Pure N Fresh | LG NL, GMBS30SDEP
LG 580L Amerikaanse koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | Fresh Converter™ | Pure N Fresh | LG NL, GMBS30SDEP
LG 580L Amerikaanse koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | Fresh Converter™ | Pure N Fresh | LG NL, GMBS30SDEP
LG 580L Amerikaanse koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | Fresh Converter™ | Pure N Fresh | LG NL, GMBS30SDEP
LG 580L Amerikaanse koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | Fresh Converter™ | Pure N Fresh | LG NL, GMBS30SDEP
LG 580L Amerikaanse koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | Fresh Converter™ | Pure N Fresh | LG NL, GMBS30SDEP
Vooraanzicht van 580L Amerikaanse koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | Fresh Converter™ | Pure N Fresh | LG NL GMBS30SDEP
LG 580L Amerikaanse koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | Fresh Converter™ | Pure N Fresh | LG NL, GMBS30SDEP
Voorkant open (vol met voedsel, open deur)
LG 580L Amerikaanse koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | Fresh Converter™ | Pure N Fresh | LG NL, GMBS30SDEP
LG 580L Amerikaanse koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | Fresh Converter™ | Pure N Fresh | LG NL, GMBS30SDEP
LG 580L Amerikaanse koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | Fresh Converter™ | Pure N Fresh | LG NL, GMBS30SDEP
LG 580L Amerikaanse koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | Fresh Converter™ | Pure N Fresh | LG NL, GMBS30SDEP
LG 580L Amerikaanse koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | Fresh Converter™ | Pure N Fresh | LG NL, GMBS30SDEP
LG 580L Amerikaanse koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | Fresh Converter™ | Pure N Fresh | LG NL, GMBS30SDEP
LG 580L Amerikaanse koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | Fresh Converter™ | Pure N Fresh | LG NL, GMBS30SDEP
LG 580L Amerikaanse koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | Fresh Converter™ | Pure N Fresh | LG NL, GMBS30SDEP
LG 580L Amerikaanse koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | Fresh Converter™ | Pure N Fresh | LG NL, GMBS30SDEP

Belangrijkste functies

  • DoorCooling+™ voor snellere en gelijkmatige koeling tot aan de deur
  • Fresh Converter™ voor instelbare temperatuur zodat vlees, vis of groenten langer vers blijven
  • Pure N Fresh voor het verminderen van geurtjes en een frissere koelkastomgeving
  • Total No Frost om ijsvorming te voorkomen en de koelkast onderhoudsvrij te houden
  • Smart Inverter Compressor voor stille, energiezuinige en duurzame prestaties
Meer
Fixed Bottom Left Button

*Getoonde afbeeldingen zijn ter illustratie. Sommige visuals en USP-beelden zijn algemene assets en kunnen afwijken van het uiteindelijke product in kleur, details of specificaties. Voor de meest actuele productinformatie verwijzen wij naar de officiële gallery.

An LG refrigerator in a bright modern kitchen with wood accents.

An LG refrigerator in a bright modern kitchen with wood accents.

Afgestemd op uw levensstijl

Vooraanzicht van een LG-koelkast met de AI ThinQ-interface zichtbaar aan de buitenzijde.

Naadloze integratie

Gemaakt om perfect te passen. Ontworpen om uw keuken naar een hoger niveau te tillen.

Vooraanzicht van een LG-koelkast met de AI ThinQ-interface zichtbaar aan de buitenzijde.

AI fit

Leert uw ritme kennen. Maakt elke dag gemakkelijker.

Close-up van de binnenzijde van een LG-koelkast met overzichtelijk opgeborgen verse producten en groenten.

Freshness MAX

Nauwkeurige koeling, optimaal behoud van versheid.

Vooraanzicht van een LG-koelkast met de AI ThinQ-interface zichtbaar aan de buitenzijde.

Grote capaciteit

Compact van buiten, verrassend ruim van binnen.

Naadloze integratie

Gemaakt om perfect te passen. Ontworpen om uw keuken te verrijken.

Zero clearance

Volledig te openen, zelfs dicht bij een muur of in compacte ruimtes

Dankzij Zero Clearance kan de deur volledig worden geopend, zelfs wanneer de koelkast dicht tegen een muur of kast staat. Het slimme scharnierontwerp en de beperkte benodigde ruimte zorgen voor optimaal gebruik van uw keuken.

Een LG-koelkast geplaatst tussen keukenkasten in een moderne keuken.

An LG refrigerator in a bright modern kitchen with wood accents.

Risparmio energetico: il compressore inverter risponde a condizioni di carico variabili regolando la potenza di raffreddamento per una migliore efficienza energetica.

*La potenza di raffreddamento è controllata automaticamente in base alle condizioni di temperatura interna ed esterna del frigorifero.

La struttura meccanica del comp convenzionale e del comp Inverter è la stessa del tipo alternativo. La differenza è la capacità di controllo della velocità del motore (RPM).(Velocità del motore: Recipro: passo singolo vs Inverter: passi multipli)

Angled view of an LG refrigerator with a thin door design in a modern kitchen interior.

An LG refrigerator in a bright modern kitchen with wood accents.

Dun deurontwerp

Neemt minder ruimte in en opent moeiteloos

Dankzij de dunne deuren steekt de koelkast minder uit en sluit hij mooier aan op uw keuken. Bovendien openen de deuren soepel voor een strak geheel.

*Basato sui risultati dei test TÜV Rheinland che utilizzano il metodo di test interno di LG, confrontando il tempo di caduta della temperatura del contenitore dell'acqua posizionato nel cestello superiore tra i modelli DoorCooling+™ e Non-DoorCooling+™. Solo modelli applicabili.

*Le immagini del prodotto sono solo a scopo illustrativo e potrebbero differire dal prodotto reale.

Veelgestelde vragen

Q.

Welke maat koelkast-vriezer heb ik nodig?

A.

Hoewel het afhangt van je levensstijl, is een goede vuistregel: de LG Combi koelkast-vriezer (capaciteit: 340-384L) is voldoende voor een klein huishouden van 1-2 personen; Slim Multi-Door modellen (506-508L) zijn geschikt voor een gezin van 3-4 personen; voor een groter gezin raden we ruime LG Multi-Door of Amerikaanse modellen aan (capaciteit 625-705L). Multi-Door modellen bieden extra breedte voor het opbergen van schalen, platen, enz. Omdat we bij LG willen dat elke klant de koelkast-vriezer vindt die het beste bij hen past, bieden we een selectie van maten per reeks.

Q.

Is een koelkast met dubbele deur nuttig?

A.

Ook bekend als Combi koelkast-vriezers, bieden koelkasten met dubbele deur het gemak van een aparte vriezersectie voor al je diepvriesproducten. LG Combi koelkast-vriezers hebben 70% koelkastruimte bovenop 30% vriezerruimte, waardoor je gemakkelijk toegang hebt tot de meest gebruikte secties.

Q.

Hoe verander ik de temperatuurinstelling op mijn LG koelkast-vriezer?

A.

Gebruik het bedieningspaneel op de deur of binnen in de koelkast om de gewenste temperatuur voor je koelkast of vriezer in te stellen. Bij ondersteunde modellen kun je ook de LG ThinQ™ App op je smartphone gebruiken om de temperatuurinstelling op afstand te wijzigen.

Q.

Wat betekent het dat een koelkast-vriezer vorstvrij is?

A.

Vorst ontstaat wanneer waterdamp de ijskoude koelspiralen raakt, condenseert tot water en onmiddellijk bevriest. Een vorstvrije koelkast gebruikt een timer om regelmatig een verwarmingsspiraal rond de koelspiraal aan te zetten om het ijs te smelten, waardoor vorstvorming automatisch wordt voorkomen.

Close up view of the flat door design of an LG refrigerator with a real steel finish.

Close up view of the flat door design of an LG refrigerator with a real steel finish.

Premium flatdoor

Minimalistisch design. Strakke lijnen. Afgewerkt in echt staal.

De premium uitstraling van echt staal en de naadloos afgewerkte panelen zorgen voor een strak en modern deurontwerp.

Close up view of the flat door design of an LG refrigerator with a real steel finish.

Close up view of the flat door design of an LG refrigerator with a real steel finish.

Exterieurdesign

Past perfect in uw keuken

Het exterieur sluit harmonieus aan op verschillende interieurstijlen en zorgt voor een rustige, samenhangende uitstraling.

AI fit

Leert uw ritme kennen. Maakt elke dag gemakkelijker.

Freshness MAX

Nauwkeurige koeling, optimaal behoud van versheid

DoorCooling+™

Sneller genieten van versheid

Dankzij snelle en gelijkmatige koeling blijven producten langer vers en zijn uw drankjes sneller ijskoud, ongeacht waar ze in de koelkast staan.

Close up view of the flat door design of an LG refrigerator with a real steel finish.

Close up view of the flat door design of an LG refrigerator with a real steel finish.

LinearCooling™

Langer genieten van de versheid van de markt

LinearCooling™ vermindert temperatuurschommelingen en helpt de smaak en versheid van producten tot wel 7 dagen langer te behouden.³⁾

Close up view of the flat door design of an LG refrigerator with a real steel finish.

Close up view of the flat door design of an LG refrigerator with a real steel finish.

Close up view of the flat door design of an LG refrigerator with a real steel finish.

Close up view of the flat door design of an LG refrigerator with a real steel finish.

Grote capaciteit

Meer bewaren dankzij een ruim interieur

Geniet van meer opbergruimte in een ontwerp dat perfect in uw keuken past. Dankzij het ruime interieur kunt u eenvoudig meer boodschappen bewaren, terwijl uw keuken een strakke en opgeruimde uitstraling behoudt.

*Based on the regulation of EU (IEC 62552:2015), the capacity of the LGE model GMVS30SEPY refrigerator is 580L. Compared to the conventional LGE model GR-D305MC, the fridge capacity of GMB860PYDE is larger.

LG ThinQ™

Smart control, smart life

Pure N Fresh™

Minder geurtjes in uw koelkast

Pure N Fresh helpt ongewenste geuren te verminderen dankzij een koolstoffiltersysteem, zodat de lucht in de koelkast fris blijft.

Cleaning Time

Maak uw koelkast eenvoudig schoon zonder alarmmeldingen of het loskoppelen van de stekker

Dankzij deze functie kunt u de koelkast eenvoudig schoonmaken zonder de stekker uit het stopcontact te halen of meldingen van een open deur te horen.

*Pressing the cleaning time buttons for 3 seconds will activate the cleaning time. Cleaning time will be activated automatically For 15 minutes.

AI Inverter™

AI Inverter™ Versheid opnieuw uitgevonden, energiebesparing opnieuw gedefinieerd

Ontdek de LG AI Inverter Compressor die zich intelligent aanpast aan uw dagelijkse gebruik. Door de koeling continu te optimaliseren, blijven uw producten langer vers en wordt energie efficiënt gebruikt.

Printen

Alle specificaties

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.
Ga voor meer informatie over hoe dit product met gegevens omgaat en uw rechten als gebruiker naar ″Gegevensdekking & Specificaties″ op LG Privacy

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