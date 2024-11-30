We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG K52
Alle specificaties
NETWERK
-
CDMA/2G/3G/LTE : VoLTE/VoWiFi
SKU
CHIPSET
-
Baseband
MT6765
-
Applicatieprocessor
2,3GHz Octa
GEHEUGEN
-
Intern - RAM
4GB, LPDDR4X, MLC
-
Intern - ROM
64GB, eMMC
SCHERM
-
Grootte (inch)
6,6" HID LCD - 2.5D
-
Resolutie
HD+ (720x1600) 20:9
TOUCH
-
Type
In-cell touch
-
Resolutie
Vinger
CAMERA
-
Achter - Pixel # @ FPS
48M+W5M+D2+M2
1,79/2,2/2,4/2,4 (F) - OV Sensor
79° /115°/84°/83.2°
-
Achter - Focus (Laser / OIS)
PDAF
-
Achter - Moduletype
CIS
-
Achter - # flash
1 - Achter
-
Voor - Pixel # @ FPS
13MP - F2.0, 77,7 º
BATTERIJ
-
Capaciteit / Type
4.000mAh / Li-polymeer
-
DoU
(TBD)
GELUID
-
Ontvanger/luidspreker/3.5phi
Ja/Mono/Ja
-
aantal mic.
2
-
Audio Zoom
Nee
PUI
-
Led-indicator
Nee
-
Handlusgat
Nee
-
Vibrator
Munt
VOEDING
-
Draadloos opladen
Nee
-
Snel opladen
Nee
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
WiFi
802.11 a / b / g / n / ac - Dubbel
-
WiFi Direct
Ja
-
WiFi Concurrency
Ja
-
Miracast
Nee
-
DLNA
Nee
-
BT
5.0 BLE
-
BT-profiel
LG Profile
-
NFC/Felica
Ja
-
IrRC
Nee
-
A-GPS
Ja - Glonass
-
USB
2.0
-
USB OTG
Ja
-
TV Uit
Nee
SENSOR
-
Nabijheid
Ja
-
Omgevingslicht
Ja
-
Versnellingsmeter
Ja
-
Digitaal kompas
Ja
-
Gyroscoop
Nee
INBOX
-
TA-type
5V/2A
-
Gegevenskabel
Type C
-
Oor mic.
Ja
-
Handleiding
QSG
-
Extern geheugen
alleen micro SD-slot - Tot 2TB
-
Enz.
SIM Opener/ Jelly Case
SW SPECIFICATIE
-
OS / UI
N.n.b.
-
Codec
V1.8 - Geen royaltykloof met Mid
MARKT/EXPLOITANT VEREIST
-
HAC (NA)
Nee
-
TV
Nee
-
HD-stem
Ja
-
Simkaart
Nano SIM
-
aantal simkaarten
Dubbel
-
AI-toets
Ja
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente