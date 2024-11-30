We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Basic-smartphone met sterke 2500mAh batterij en 5 megapixels selfie-camera met Auto Shot
Basic-smartphone met sterke 2500mAh batterij en 5 megapixels selfie-camera met Auto Shot
Alle specificaties
PRODUCTTYPE
-
Producttype
Smartphone met capacitief touchscreen
-
Software
Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
DESIGN
-
Designelementen
afgeronde behuizing, dubbele randlijnen, extra handig en extra licht
-
Afmetingen
144,7 x 72,6 x 7,9 mm
-
Gewicht
136 g
-
Kleurvarianten
Titanium, zwart
BEELDSCHERM
-
Technologie
TFT LCD
-
Type
In-cell touch display
-
Diagonaal in cm
12,7 cm
-
Diagonaal in inch
5,0 pouces
-
Kleuren
16,7 miljoen
-
Resolutie
854 x 480 pixels (FWVGA), 196 ppi
CAMERA
-
Primaire camera
5 Megapixels
-
Zoom
4 x digitale zoom
-
Resolutie
2 560 x 1 920 pixels
-
Flitser
LED-flitser
-
Video-opname (max.)
1280 x 720 pixels
-
Selfiecamera
5 megapixels, 2 560 x 1 920 pixels
-
Résolution
2560 x 1920 pixels
-
Eigenschappen
Opname met pauzeren en hervatten, Touch & Shoot, Spraakactivering, Timer, Geotagging, Selfie-automatisme, HDR, intervalopname, Quick share, Gesture shot, Selfie-backlight (light-frame)
PROCESSOR
-
Model
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 210 (MSM8909)
-
Kloksnelheid
1,1 GHz, Adreno 304
-
Aantal cores
4, ARM A7
NETWERKEN EN VERBINDINGEN
-
Mobiele telefoon
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)
-
Telefoonfrequenties
LTE/4G (B1, B3, B7, B8, B20), UMTS (850/900/1900/2100 MHz), HSDPA 42 Mo/s, HSUPA5,76 Mo/s, GSM (850/900/1800/1900MHz)
-
LTE-categorie (DL/UL)
Cat. 4 (150 Mo/s / 50 Mo/s)
-
Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi EEE 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct™
-
Bluetooth-versie
4.1
-
Bluetooth-functies
Headset Profile (HSP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Object Push Profile (OPP), Serial Port Profile (SPP), SIM Access Profile (SAP), HID Over GATT Profile (HOGP), Message Access Profile (MAP), Audio/Video Distribution Transport Protocol Profile (AVDTP), Generic Audio/Video Distribution Profile (GAVDP), Generic Access Profile (GAP), Generic Object Exchange Profile (GOEP), OBject EXchange (OBEX)
-
GPS-ontvanger
Geïntegreerde GPS-ontvanger, Glonass
-
Aansluitingen
MicroUSB- en 3,5 mm aansluiting, microSD, Nano SIM
-
NFC (Near Field Communication)
Nee
-
Meer verbindingen
Pc-synchronisatie (LG Bridge)
-
ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP en Exchange-verbinding)
-
SAR-waarde (hoofd)
0,556 W/kg
-
Hotspot-functionaliteit
Wi-Fi hotspot, USB-tethering, Bluetooth-tethering
TOEPASSINGEN
-
Software
LG Smart Keyboard, KnockOn, KnockCode, Easy Home, Capture+, RemoteCall Service, LG Smart World
-
Sensor
Versnellingsmeter, nabijheidssensor, lichtsensor
-
Google Mobile Services
YouTube, Play Store, Gmail, Google-zoekacties, Google Maps, Play films & series, Play Music, Fotos, Google Drive, Chrome en Google Now.
-
Messaging
E-mail, SMS, MMS, VPN
-
Overige functies
Evernote, klok, wereldklok, timer, stopwatch, wekker, rekenmachine, kalender, weerwidget, updatecentrum, LG Backup, Download Manager, bestandsbeheer, muziekspeler, spraakmemo, taken, Polaris Office
-
Synchronisatie
Google-services
OVERIGE FUNCTIES
-
Schrijfhulp
QWERTY-toetsenbord
-
Beltoon
Polyphonie
-
FM-radio
Ja (de functie vereist een aangesloten headset)
-
Overige functies
Trillingsalarm, snelkeuzetoets, sms-verzending naar groepen, bellersgroepen met eigen beltoon, handsfree-systeem via touchscreen in- en uitschakelbaar
-
Persoonlijke aanpassing
lettertype, tekengrootte, achtergrondafbeelding, widgets, helderheid, adresboek met pictogrammen, bellergroepen, live wallpapers
-
Talen
Duits, Engels, Italiaans, Frans, Spaans, Portugees, Nederlands, Zweeds, Deens, Fins, Noors, Catalaans, Tsjechisch, Ests, Baskisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, IJslands, Lets, Litouws, Hongaars, Pools, Roemeens, Slowaaks, Sloveens, Russisch, Bulgaars, Arabisch, Koreaans, Chinees, Turks, Grieks, Bosnisch
-
Videoformaten
H.263, H.264, MPEG4, Xvid, VP8/9
-
Audioformaten
MP3, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, Vorbis, Flac, PCM, WMA, OPUS
BATTERIJ
-
Soort
Li-Ion 3,85 V
-
Capaciteit
2500 mAh (verwisselbaar)
-
Stand-by-tijd
2G: Tot 410 uur; 3G: Tot 410 uur
-
Spreekduur (afhankelijk van de stroomvoorziening)
2G: Tot 900 min; 3G: Tot 900 min.
GEHEUGEN
-
Harde schijfgeheugen
8 Go
-
Uitbreidbaar geheugen
microSD voor max. 32 GB
-
RAM
1 GB
OVERIGE
-
Leveringsomvang
Apparaat, batterij, ladingsadapter, USB-gegevenskabel, beknopte handleiding
ACHTERVOEGSEL
-
Zwart: LGM160E.ADECBK
8806087017915
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente