Basic-smartphone met sterke 2500mAh batterij en 5 megapixels selfie-camera met Auto Shot

Specs

Recensies

Ondersteuning

Basic-smartphone met sterke 2500mAh batterij en 5 megapixels selfie-camera met Auto Shot

M160

Basic-smartphone met sterke 2500mAh batterij en 5 megapixels selfie-camera met Auto Shot

(0)
Printen

Alle specificaties

PRODUCTTYPE

  • Producttype

    Smartphone met capacitief touchscreen

  • Software

    Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

DESIGN

  • Designelementen

    afgeronde behuizing, dubbele randlijnen, extra handig en extra licht

  • Afmetingen

    144,7 x 72,6 x 7,9 mm

  • Gewicht

    136 g

  • Kleurvarianten

    Titanium, zwart

BEELDSCHERM

  • Technologie

    TFT LCD

  • Type

    In-cell touch display

  • Diagonaal in cm

    12,7 cm

  • Diagonaal in inch

    5,0 pouces

  • Kleuren

    16,7 miljoen

  • Resolutie

    854 x 480 pixels (FWVGA), 196 ppi

CAMERA

  • Primaire camera

    5 Megapixels

  • Zoom

    4 x digitale zoom

  • Resolutie

    2 560 x 1 920 pixels

  • Flitser

    LED-flitser

  • Video-opname (max.)

    1280 x 720 pixels

  • Selfiecamera

    5 megapixels, 2 560 x 1 920 pixels

  • Résolution

    2560 x 1920 pixels

  • Eigenschappen

    Opname met pauzeren en hervatten, Touch & Shoot, Spraakactivering, Timer, Geotagging, Selfie-automatisme, HDR, intervalopname, Quick share, Gesture shot, Selfie-backlight (light-frame)

PROCESSOR

  • Model

    Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 210 (MSM8909)

  • Kloksnelheid

    1,1 GHz, Adreno 304

  • Aantal cores

    4, ARM A7

NETWERKEN EN VERBINDINGEN

  • Mobiele telefoon

    LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)

  • Telefoonfrequenties

    LTE/4G (B1, B3, B7, B8, B20), UMTS (850/900/1900/2100 MHz), HSDPA 42 Mo/s, HSUPA5,76 Mo/s, GSM (850/900/1800/1900MHz)

  • LTE-categorie (DL/UL)

    Cat. 4 (150 Mo/s / 50 Mo/s)

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi EEE 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct™

  • Bluetooth-versie

    4.1

  • Bluetooth-functies

    Headset Profile (HSP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Object Push Profile (OPP), Serial Port Profile (SPP), SIM Access Profile (SAP), HID Over GATT Profile (HOGP), Message Access Profile (MAP), Audio/Video Distribution Transport Protocol Profile (AVDTP), Generic Audio/Video Distribution Profile (GAVDP), Generic Access Profile (GAP), Generic Object Exchange Profile (GOEP), OBject EXchange (OBEX)

  • GPS-ontvanger

    Geïntegreerde GPS-ontvanger, Glonass

  • Aansluitingen

    MicroUSB- en 3,5 mm aansluiting, microSD, Nano SIM

  • NFC (Near Field Communication)

    Nee

  • Meer verbindingen

    Pc-synchronisatie (LG Bridge)

  • E-mail

    ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP en Exchange-verbinding)

  • SAR-waarde (hoofd)

    0,556 W/kg

  • Hotspot-functionaliteit

    Wi-Fi hotspot, USB-tethering, Bluetooth-tethering

TOEPASSINGEN

  • Software

    LG Smart Keyboard, KnockOn, KnockCode, Easy Home, Capture+, RemoteCall Service, LG Smart World

  • Sensor

    Versnellingsmeter, nabijheidssensor, lichtsensor

  • Google Mobile Services

    YouTube, Play Store, Gmail, Google-zoekacties, Google Maps, Play films & series, Play Music, Fotos, Google Drive, Chrome en Google Now.

  • Messaging

    E-mail, SMS, MMS, VPN

  • Overige functies

    Evernote, klok, wereldklok, timer, stopwatch, wekker, rekenmachine, kalender, weerwidget, updatecentrum, LG Backup, Download Manager, bestandsbeheer, muziekspeler, spraakmemo, taken, Polaris Office

  • Synchronisatie

    Google-services

OVERIGE FUNCTIES

  • Schrijfhulp

    QWERTY-toetsenbord

  • Beltoon

    Polyphonie

  • FM-radio

    Ja (de functie vereist een aangesloten headset)

  • Overige functies

    Trillingsalarm, snelkeuzetoets, sms-verzending naar groepen, bellersgroepen met eigen beltoon, handsfree-systeem via touchscreen in- en uitschakelbaar

  • Persoonlijke aanpassing

    lettertype, tekengrootte, achtergrondafbeelding, widgets, helderheid, adresboek met pictogrammen, bellergroepen, live wallpapers

  • Talen

    Duits, Engels, Italiaans, Frans, Spaans, Portugees, Nederlands, Zweeds, Deens, Fins, Noors, Catalaans, Tsjechisch, Ests, Baskisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, IJslands, Lets, Litouws, Hongaars, Pools, Roemeens, Slowaaks, Sloveens, Russisch, Bulgaars, Arabisch, Koreaans, Chinees, Turks, Grieks, Bosnisch

  • Videoformaten

    H.263, H.264, MPEG4, Xvid, VP8/9

  • Audioformaten

    MP3, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, Vorbis, Flac, PCM, WMA, OPUS

BATTERIJ

  • Soort

    Li-Ion 3,85 V

  • Capaciteit

    2500 mAh (verwisselbaar)

  • Stand-by-tijd

    2G: Tot 410 uur; 3G: Tot 410 uur

  • Spreekduur (afhankelijk van de stroomvoorziening)

    2G: Tot 900 min; 3G: Tot 900 min.

GEHEUGEN

  • Harde schijfgeheugen

    8 Go

  • Uitbreidbaar geheugen

    microSD voor max. 32 GB

  • RAM

    1 GB

OVERIGE

  • Leveringsomvang

    Apparaat, batterij, ladingsadapter, USB-gegevenskabel, beknopte handleiding

ACHTERVOEGSEL

  • Zwart: LGM160E.ADECBK

    8806087017915

Reviews van andere gebruikers

Onze keuze

