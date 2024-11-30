Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Middenklasse-smartphone met een extra heldere lens voor de 13MP camera en stroombesparend 12,7 cm HD-scherm (alleen verkrijgbaar in België)

M200n

PRODUCTTYPE

  • Producttype

    Smartphone met capacitief touchscreen

  • Software

    Android 7.0 Nougat

DESIGN

  • Designelementen

    afgeronde behuizing, dubbele randlijnen, extra stijlvol, handig en compact

  • Vormfactor

    144,8 × 72,1 × 8,1 mm

  • Gewicht

    142g

  • Kleurvarianten

    Titanium, Goud

DISPLAY

  • Technologie

    TFT-LCD

  • Type

    In-cell touch display, 2,5D Arc Glass-front

  • Diagonaal in cm

    12,7 cm

  • Diagonaal in inch

    5 inch

  • Kleuren

    16,7 miljoen

  • Resolutie

    1280 x 720 pixels (HD), 294 ppi

CAMERA

  • Hoofdcamera

    13 megapixels

  • Zoom

    Digitale 4 x zoom

  • Resolutie

    4160 x 3120 pixels

  • Flitser

    LED-flitser

  • Video-opname (max.)

    1920 x 1080 pixels (FHD)

  • Eigenschappen

    Opname met pauzeren en hervatten, Touch & Shoot, Spraakactivering, Timer, Geotagging, selfie-automatisme, Intervalopname, Quick share, Gesture Shot, Selfie-backlight (light-frame), filmeffect, HDR, raster

SELFIECAMERA

  • Selfiecamera

    5 megapixels

  • Resolutie

    2560 x 1920 pixels

PROCESSOR

  • Model

    Qualcomm®Snapdragon 425 (MSM8917)

  • Kloksnelheid

    1,4 GHz

  • Aantal kernels

    4

NETWERKEN EN VERBINDINGEN

  • Mobiele telefoon

    LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)

  • Net-/mobiele telefoonfrequenties

    LTE/4G (B1, B3, B7, B8, B20), UMTS (850/900/2100 MHz), HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s, GSM (850/900/1800/1900MHz)

  • LTE-categorie (DL/UL)

    Cat. 4 (150 Mbps/50 Mbps)

  • Wifi

    Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct™

  • Bluetooth-versie

    4.2

  • Bluetooth-functies

    Headset Profile (HSP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP, PBA), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Object Push Profile (OPP), Serial Port Profile (SPP), Generic Access Profile (GAP), Generic Audio/Video Distribution Profile (GAVDP), Generic Object Exchange Profile (GOEP), SIM Access Profile (SAP), Device ID Profile (DI), Health Device Profile(HDP), HID over GATT Profile (HOGP), Message Access Profile(MAP). Scan Parameters Profile (ScPP)

  • GPS-ontvanger

    Geïntegreerde A-GPS-ontvanger, Glonas

  • Aansluitingen

    MicroUSB- en 3,5 mm stekkeraansluiting, microSD-geheugensleuf, Nano SIM-sleuf

  • NFC (Near Field Communication)

    Ja

  • Meer verbindingen

    Android Beam, afdrukken, USB OTG

  • E-mail

    ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP en Exchange-verbinding)

  • SAR-waarde (kop)

    0,433 W/kg

  • Hotspot-functionaliteit

    Mobiele wifi-hotspot, USB-tethering, Bluetooth-tethering

TOEPASSINGEN

  • Software

    KnockCode, Easy Home, QuickMemo+, bedieningshulp, LG Smart Keyboard, Smartworld

  • Sensor

    Versnellingssensor, naderingssensor, omgevingslichtsensor

  • Google Mobile Services

    YouTube, Play Store, Gmail, Google Maps, Play films & series, Play Music, Fotos, Docs, Google Drive, tabellen, presentaties, Chrome, Google Now, Duo

  • Messaging

    E-mail, SMS, MMS, VPN

  • Synchronisatie

    Google-services

  • Overige functies

    Evernote, klok, wereldklok, stopwatch, timer, wekker, computer, kalender, weerwidget, updatecentrum, LG Backup, Download Manager, bestandsbeheer, muziekspeler, spraakmemo, taken, Facebook, Instagram

OVERIGE FUNCTIES

  • Schrijfhulp

    QWERTZ-toetsenbord

  • Beltoon

    Polyfoon

  • Kortegolfradio

    Ja (de functie vereist accessoires die in het verpakking zijn meegeleverd.)

  • Overige functies

    Trillingsalarm, KnockOn-functie, snelkeuzetoets, sms-verzending naar groepen, bellersgroepen met eigen beltoon, handsfree-systeem via touchscreen in- en uitschakelbaar

  • Persoonlijke aanpassing

    Telefoonschema, lettertype, tekengrootte, achtergrondafbeelding, widgets, helderheid, geanimeerde achtergrondafbeeldingen

  • Talen

    Duits, Engels, Italiaans, Frans, Spaans, Portugees, Nederlands, Zweeds, Deens, Fins, Noors, Catalaans, Tsjechisch, Ests, Baskisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, IJslands, Lets, Litouws, Hongaars, Pools, Roemeens, Slowaaks, Sloveens, Russisch, Bulgaars, Arabisch, Koreaans, Chinees, Turks, Grieks, Bosnisch

  • Videoformaten

    H.263, H.264, MPEG4

  • Audioformaten

    MP3, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, flac, Midi, OGG, WAV, WMA, M4A

BATTERIJ

  • Soort

    Li-Ion 3,85 V

  • Capaciteit

    2500 mAh (verwisselbaar)

  • Stand-by-tijd

    2G: tot 410 uur ; 3G: Tot 490 uur, 4G: Tot 530 uur

  • Spreekduur (afhankelijk van de stroomvoorziening)

    2G: Tot 1200 min; 3G: Tot 1080 min.

GEHEUGEN

  • Harde schijfgeheugen

    16 GB

  • Uitbreidbaar geheugen

    microSD-geheugensleuf voor max. 32 GB

  • RAM

    1,5 GB

OVERIGE

  • Leveringsomvang

    Apparaat, batterij, ladingsadapter, USB-gegevenskabel, beknopte handleiding

ACHTERVOEGSEL

  • Productcode - Titanium

    LGM200N.ADECTN

EAN

  • Titanium

    8806087017939

