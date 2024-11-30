We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Middenklasse-smartphone met een extra heldere lens voor de 13MP camera en stroombesparend 12,7 cm HD-scherm (alleen verkrijgbaar in België)
Alle specificaties
PRODUCTTYPE
-
Producttype
Smartphone met capacitief touchscreen
-
Software
Android 7.0 Nougat
DESIGN
-
Designelementen
afgeronde behuizing, dubbele randlijnen, extra stijlvol, handig en compact
-
Vormfactor
144,8 × 72,1 × 8,1 mm
-
Gewicht
142g
-
Kleurvarianten
Titanium, Goud
DISPLAY
-
Technologie
TFT-LCD
-
Type
In-cell touch display, 2,5D Arc Glass-front
-
Diagonaal in cm
12,7 cm
-
Diagonaal in inch
5 inch
-
Kleuren
16,7 miljoen
-
Resolutie
1280 x 720 pixels (HD), 294 ppi
CAMERA
-
Hoofdcamera
13 megapixels
-
Zoom
Digitale 4 x zoom
-
Resolutie
4160 x 3120 pixels
-
Flitser
LED-flitser
-
Video-opname (max.)
1920 x 1080 pixels (FHD)
-
Eigenschappen
Opname met pauzeren en hervatten, Touch & Shoot, Spraakactivering, Timer, Geotagging, selfie-automatisme, Intervalopname, Quick share, Gesture Shot, Selfie-backlight (light-frame), filmeffect, HDR, raster
SELFIECAMERA
-
Selfiecamera
5 megapixels
-
Resolutie
2560 x 1920 pixels
PROCESSOR
-
Model
Qualcomm®Snapdragon 425 (MSM8917)
-
Kloksnelheid
1,4 GHz
-
Aantal kernels
4
NETWERKEN EN VERBINDINGEN
-
Mobiele telefoon
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)
-
Net-/mobiele telefoonfrequenties
LTE/4G (B1, B3, B7, B8, B20), UMTS (850/900/2100 MHz), HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s, GSM (850/900/1800/1900MHz)
-
LTE-categorie (DL/UL)
Cat. 4 (150 Mbps/50 Mbps)
-
Wifi
Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct™
-
Bluetooth-versie
4.2
-
Bluetooth-functies
Headset Profile (HSP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP, PBA), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Object Push Profile (OPP), Serial Port Profile (SPP), Generic Access Profile (GAP), Generic Audio/Video Distribution Profile (GAVDP), Generic Object Exchange Profile (GOEP), SIM Access Profile (SAP), Device ID Profile (DI), Health Device Profile(HDP), HID over GATT Profile (HOGP), Message Access Profile(MAP). Scan Parameters Profile (ScPP)
-
GPS-ontvanger
Geïntegreerde A-GPS-ontvanger, Glonas
-
Aansluitingen
MicroUSB- en 3,5 mm stekkeraansluiting, microSD-geheugensleuf, Nano SIM-sleuf
-
NFC (Near Field Communication)
Ja
-
Meer verbindingen
Android Beam, afdrukken, USB OTG
-
ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP en Exchange-verbinding)
-
SAR-waarde (kop)
0,433 W/kg
-
Hotspot-functionaliteit
Mobiele wifi-hotspot, USB-tethering, Bluetooth-tethering
TOEPASSINGEN
-
Software
KnockCode, Easy Home, QuickMemo+, bedieningshulp, LG Smart Keyboard, Smartworld
-
Sensor
Versnellingssensor, naderingssensor, omgevingslichtsensor
-
Google Mobile Services
YouTube, Play Store, Gmail, Google Maps, Play films & series, Play Music, Fotos, Docs, Google Drive, tabellen, presentaties, Chrome, Google Now, Duo
-
Messaging
E-mail, SMS, MMS, VPN
-
Synchronisatie
Google-services
-
Overige functies
Evernote, klok, wereldklok, stopwatch, timer, wekker, computer, kalender, weerwidget, updatecentrum, LG Backup, Download Manager, bestandsbeheer, muziekspeler, spraakmemo, taken, Facebook, Instagram
OVERIGE FUNCTIES
-
Schrijfhulp
QWERTZ-toetsenbord
-
Beltoon
Polyfoon
-
Kortegolfradio
Ja (de functie vereist accessoires die in het verpakking zijn meegeleverd.)
-
Overige functies
Trillingsalarm, KnockOn-functie, snelkeuzetoets, sms-verzending naar groepen, bellersgroepen met eigen beltoon, handsfree-systeem via touchscreen in- en uitschakelbaar
-
Persoonlijke aanpassing
Telefoonschema, lettertype, tekengrootte, achtergrondafbeelding, widgets, helderheid, geanimeerde achtergrondafbeeldingen
-
Talen
Duits, Engels, Italiaans, Frans, Spaans, Portugees, Nederlands, Zweeds, Deens, Fins, Noors, Catalaans, Tsjechisch, Ests, Baskisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, IJslands, Lets, Litouws, Hongaars, Pools, Roemeens, Slowaaks, Sloveens, Russisch, Bulgaars, Arabisch, Koreaans, Chinees, Turks, Grieks, Bosnisch
-
Videoformaten
H.263, H.264, MPEG4
-
Audioformaten
MP3, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, flac, Midi, OGG, WAV, WMA, M4A
BATTERIJ
-
Soort
Li-Ion 3,85 V
-
Capaciteit
2500 mAh (verwisselbaar)
-
Stand-by-tijd
2G: tot 410 uur ; 3G: Tot 490 uur, 4G: Tot 530 uur
-
Spreekduur (afhankelijk van de stroomvoorziening)
2G: Tot 1200 min; 3G: Tot 1080 min.
GEHEUGEN
-
Harde schijfgeheugen
16 GB
-
Uitbreidbaar geheugen
microSD-geheugensleuf voor max. 32 GB
-
RAM
1,5 GB
OVERIGE
-
Leveringsomvang
Apparaat, batterij, ladingsadapter, USB-gegevenskabel, beknopte handleiding
ACHTERVOEGSEL
-
Productcode - Titanium
LGM200N.ADECTN
EAN
-
Titanium
8806087017939
