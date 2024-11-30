We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Optimus L7 Smartphone, Voor haarscherpe en snelle beeldweergaves! Beschikbaar in Zwart en Wit
Optimus L7 Smartphone, Voor haarscherpe en snelle beeldweergaves! Beschikbaar in Zwart en Wit
Alle specificaties
BASIS SPECIFICATIES
-
Type telefoon
Touch screen
-
Besturingssysteem
Android 4.0 Icecream Sandwich
-
Kleur
Zwart, Wit
-
Afmetingen: LxBxD (mm)
127.5x69x8.7
-
Gewicht (gram)
121
-
CPU
1 GHz core
-
CPU chipset type
Adreno 200
-
RAM
512 MB
-
SAT
0,762 W/kg
-
SAT Klasse | De waarde wordt vergezeld van een vermelding van de categorie (A, B, C, D, of E) tot welke de mobiele telefoon behoort.
C | Voor de SAT-waarde gelijk aan of groter dan 0,8 W/kg, maar kleiner dan 1,2 W/kg
SCHERM
-
Resolutie
800 x 480
-
Grootte
4.3 inch
-
Type
Capacative LCD IPS Touchscreen
BATTERIJ
-
Capaciteit (mAh)
1700 mAh
-
Standby tijd
550 uur
-
Gesprekstijd *ideale condities
tot 6 uur
GEHEUGEN
-
Intern geheugen
4 GB
-
Extern geheugen
MicroSD, tot 32 GB
CAMERA
-
Camera achterkant (Mp)
5
-
Camera voorkant
Ja
-
Camera voorkant (Mp)
1.3
-
Videocamera
Ja, VGA@30fps
-
Flitser
Ja
NETWERK
-
4G Technologie
Nee
-
4G Frequentie
Nee
-
3G Technologie
Ja
-
3G Frequentie
HSDPA 900 / 1900 / 2100
-
2G Technologie
GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Bluetooth
v3.0
-
NFC
Ja
-
Wi-Fi
802.11 b/g/n
-
USB
Micro USB
-
Ja, (Gmail, Maps, YouTube, Play, Gtalk)
-
Browser
Ja
AUDIO/VIDEO
-
Headset jack
3.5 mm
-
Audio codec
MP3, AAC, AAC+, WMA, WAV, AMR, MIDI
-
Video codec
DivX, WMV, MP4, H264/H263
GEAVANCEERDE FUNCTIES
-
DLNA
Ja
-
Wi-Fi Direct
Ja
-
GPS
Ja
-
Documentviewer
Ja
-
Games
Ja
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente