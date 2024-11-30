We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Optimus L9 Smartphone, Voor haarscherpe en snelle beeldweergaves! Beschikbaar in Zwart en Wit
Optimus L9 Smartphone, Voor haarscherpe en snelle beeldweergaves! Beschikbaar in Zwart en Wit
Alle specificaties
BASIS SPECIFICATIES
-
Type telefoon
Bar
-
Besturingssysteem
Android 4.0 Icecream Sandwich
-
Kleur
Zwart, Wit
-
Afmetingen: LxBxD (mm)
131.9x68.2x9.1
-
Gewicht (gram)
125
-
CPU
1 GHz core
-
CPU chipset type
Cortex A9
-
RAM
1 GB
-
SAR
0,395 W/kg
-
SAR Klasse
A
SCHERM
-
Resolutie
960 x 540
-
Grootte
4.7 inch
-
Type
Capacative LCD IPS Touchscreen
BATTERIJ
-
Capaciteit (mAh)
2150 mAh
-
Standby tijd
830 uur
-
Gesprekstijd *ideale condities
tot 12 uur
GEHEUGEN
-
Intern geheugen
4 GB
-
Extern geheugen
MicroSD, tot 32 GB
-
Videocamera
Ja
CAMERA
-
Camera achterkant (Mp)
5
-
Camera voorkant (Mp)
1.3
-
Videocamera
Ja, 1080p@30fps
-
Flitser
Ja
NETWERK
-
4G Technologie
Nee
-
3G Technologie
HSDPA 900 / 2100
-
2G Technologie
GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Bluetooth
v3.0
-
NFC
Ja
-
Wi-Fi
802.11 b/g/n
-
USB
Micro USB
-
Browser
Webkit Android Browser
AUDIO/VIDEO
-
Headset jack
3.5 mm
-
Audio codec
MP3, AAC, AAC+, WMA, WAV, AMR, MIDI
-
Video codec
DivX, WMV, MP4, H264/H263
GEAVANCEERDE FUNCTIES
-
DLNA
Ja
-
Wi-Fi Direct
Ja
-
GPS
Ja
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente