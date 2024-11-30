We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
X Cam (K580) | Maak foto's die zo breed zijn als wat je ogen kunnen zien, met een indrukwekkende 120° groothoek
Alle specificaties
BASIS SPECIFICATIES
-
Type telefoon
Full Touch Screen
-
Besturingssysteem
Android Marshmallow
-
Kleur
Gold
-
Afmetingen: LxBxD (mm)
147.5 x 73.6 x 6.9 mm
-
Gewicht (gram)
118
-
CPU chipset type
Mediatek MT6753, 1.14GHz Octa Core
-
RAM
2 GB
-
EAN Code
8806087004199
SCHERM
-
Resolutie
1920 x 1080p
-
Grootte (inch)
5.2"
-
Type
Full HD IPS
BATTERIJ
-
Capaciteit (mAh)
2,500mAh
GEHEUGEN
-
Intern geheugen
16GB
-
Extern geheugen
MicroSD, tot 256 GB
CAMERA
-
Camera achterkant (Mp)
1e - 13 MP, normaal/ 2e - 5 MP groothoek
-
Camera voorkant (Mp)
8MP
-
Videocamera
Ja
-
Flitser
Ja
-
Functies
Ja
-
FM Radio
Ja
NETWERK
-
4G Technologie
Ja
-
4G Frequentie
Ja
-
3G Technologie
Ja
-
3G Frequentie
Ja
-
2G Technologie
Ja
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
NFC
Ja
-
Wi-Fi
Ja
-
USB
Ja
