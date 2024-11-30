We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
De LG X screen heeft een zeer geavanceerd display door het ‘Always-on’ scherm, waarmee je geen enkele melding hoeft te missen en de batterij spaart. De LG X screen concurreert tevens qua prijs met smartphones uit een hoger segment.
Alle specificaties
BASIS SPECIFICATIES
-
Frequentie
HSPA+ 42Mbps/Cat.4 LTE
-
VoLTE/VoWiFi
Ja/Ja
-
Besturingssysteem
Android 6.0 Marshmallow
-
CPU
MSM8916 / 1.2 GHz Quad Core
-
Accu Capaciteit (mAh)
Li-Ion 2300 mAh Embedded
-
Sim Type
Nano SIM
-
Afmetingen: LxBxD (mm)
142.6 x 71.8 x 7.1
DISPLAY
-
Type
Incell Touch
-
Afmetingen
4,93 Inch + 1,76 Inch (Second Screen)
-
Resolutie
HD (1280 x 720)
-
PPI
298 ppi
BERICHTEN
-
Threaded SMS
Ja
-
Ja
-
Instant Messaging
Ja
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Wi-Fi
802.11 b/g/n
-
DLNA
Nee
-
Browser
Android
-
USB
USB 2.0 HS
AUDIO/VIDEO
-
Camera
13 MP AF / 8 MP Front Camera
-
Video codec
H.263/H.264/MP4/VP8
-
Opnemen
TBC
-
FM Radio
Ja
-
FM Transmitter
Nee
-
MP3
Ja
-
Audio codec
MP3/AAC(/AAC+)
GEHEUGEN
-
Intern
2 GB Ram / 16 GB eMMC
-
Extern
Micro SD (SDXC) up to 2TB
-
Micro SD in doos?
Nee
GEAVANCEERDE FUNCTIES
-
Videobellen
Ja
-
Java (versie)
Nee
-
GPS
Ja
-
Bluetooth (versie)
4.1
-
NFC
Ja
-
Document viewer
Ja
-
Overige
LG GUI, Gesture Shot, Knock Code, Always ON Display
Onze keuze
