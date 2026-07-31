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LG Hydro Unit
LG Hydro Unit
Belangrijkste functies
- Ontworpen voor R290‑monoblocsystemen
- Premium, uniform ontwerp met een strakke en moderne uitstraling
- 6,8‑inch full‑color HMI‑touchscreen
- Ingebouwde Wi‑Fi met LG ThinQ‑connectiviteit
- Compact, wandgemonteerd ontwerp voor installatie door één persoon
- Ingebouwde lekbak, geen aparte lekbakaccessoire nodig
Alle specificaties
CAPACITEIT
Nominaal (ℓ)
12L
INSTALLATIE
Installatie
Built-in
AFMETINGEN
Binneneenheid (B × H × D) (mm)
700 × 420 × 299
GEMAK
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Built-in
BUITEN
Binneneenheid (kleur/RAL-code)
Essence White (9003)
VOEDING
Voltage, fase, frequentie voor binneneenheid (V, Ø, Hz)
Common (1Φ 6kW, 3Φ 9kW)
GEWICHT
Binneneenheid (leeg) (kg)
33.6
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
- extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
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