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LG Hydro Unit

LG Hydro Unit

HN16XAHC.NK1
Vooraanzicht van LG Hydro Unit HN16XAHC.NK1
Vooraanzicht van LG Hydro Unit HN16XAHC.NK1

Belangrijkste functies

  • Ontworpen voor R290‑monoblocsystemen
  • Premium, uniform ontwerp met een strakke en moderne uitstraling
  • 6,8‑inch full‑color HMI‑touchscreen
  • Ingebouwde Wi‑Fi met LG ThinQ‑connectiviteit
  • Compact, wandgemonteerd ontwerp voor installatie door één persoon
  • Ingebouwde lekbak, geen aparte lekbakaccessoire nodig
Meer
Printen

Alle specificaties

CAPACITEIT

  • Nominaal (ℓ)

    12L

INSTALLATIE

  • Installatie

    Built-in

AFMETINGEN

  • Binneneenheid (B × H × D) (mm)

    700 × 420 × 299

GEMAK

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Built-in

BUITEN

  • Binneneenheid (kleur/RAL-code)

    Essence White (9003)

VOEDING

  • Voltage, fase, frequentie voor binneneenheid (V, Ø, Hz)

    Common (1Φ 6kW, 3Φ 9kW)

GEWICHT

  • Binneneenheid (leeg) (kg)

    33.6

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.
Ga voor meer informatie over hoe dit product met gegevens omgaat en uw rechten als gebruiker naar ″Gegevensdekking & Specificaties″ op LG Privacy

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Betalen met in3
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Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
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FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
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