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R134a warmtepompboiler 270ℓ - geschikt voor SG

WH27STR2 FA EU energy2.pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad
WH27STR2 FA EU energy2.pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad

R134a warmtepompboiler 270ℓ - geschikt voor SG

WH27STR FA
Vooraanzicht van R134a warmtepompboiler 270ℓ - geschikt voor SG WH27STR FA
Bovenaanzicht van de LG warmtepompboiler WH27STR.FA in luxe zilver met een Floor Standing-ontwerp.
De buitenkant van de LG-warmtepompboiler (WH27STR2.FA) met gelabelde afmetingen. De afmetingen zijn 580 mm × 2008 mm × 582 mm.
Vooraanzicht van R134a warmtepompboiler 270ℓ - geschikt voor SG WH27STR FA
Bovenaanzicht van de LG warmtepompboiler WH27STR.FA in luxe zilver met een Floor Standing-ontwerp.
De buitenkant van de LG-warmtepompboiler (WH27STR2.FA) met gelabelde afmetingen. De afmetingen zijn 580 mm × 2008 mm × 582 mm.

Belangrijkste functies

  • Geen leidingwerk voor koelmiddel
  • ErP-energielabelklasse A+ (gemiddeld klimaat, laadprofiel L)
  • Harmonie met omgevingen met verschillende ontwerpidentiteit
  • Max. watertemperatuur tot 60°C met een verwarmingselement
  • Biedt vier verschillende gebruiksstanden (warmtepompstand, automatische stand, turbostand, vakantiestand)
  • Slimme connectiviteit met Wifi-bediening (ThinQ), smart grid en PV/ESS
Meer

Geavanceerde warmwaterprestaties

De warmtepompboiler levert warm water met een maximale temperatuur van 60-75 °C.1) met een ingebouwd verwarmingselement, dat zorgt voor een constante toevoer.

Uitstekende energie-efficiëntie

Beoordeeld met EU ErP-energielabelklasse A+2), met een hoog rendement en een laag energieverbruik. Het beschikt over SG Ready-technologie, die de bedrijfskosten optimaliseert op basis van het elektriciteitsverbruik.3)

Smart afstandsbediening

De warmtepompboiler kan op afstand worden bediend en gecontroleerd via de LG ThinQ-app, waardoor het eenvoudig is om problemen vast te stellen en contact op te nemen met het servicecentrum of de installateur.

Geoptimaliseerde gebruiksstanden

De warmtepompboiler heeft vier gebruiksstanden: warmtepomp, auto, turbo en vakantie. Deze bieden flexibele prestaties voor verschillende gebruiksbehoeften.

1) WH10ESF0.HA, WH15ESF0.HA, WH20ESFO.CA : Max. watertemperatuur tot 75 ℃ / WH20STR2.FA, WH27STR2.FA, WH20S.F5, WH27SF5 : Max. temperatuur tot 60 ℃

2) Het ErP-energielabelsysteem van de EU voor warmtepompen heeft efficiëntieklassen variërend van G (minst efficiënt) tot A+++ (meest efficiënt).

3) Energieklasse A+, SG Ready geldt voor alle modellen (WH10ESF0.HA, WH15ESF0.HA, WH20ESF0.CA, WH20STR2.FA, WH27S

Samenvatting

Printen

AFMETINGEN

De buitenkant van de LG-warmtepompboiler (WH27STR2.FA) met gelabelde afmetingen. De afmetingen zijn 580 mm × 2008 mm × 582 mm.

Alle specificaties

ONTWERP

  • Kleur (lichaam)

    Luxury silver / RAL 9006

ALGEMEEN

  • Geluidsvermogen (verwarmen)

    - / - / 55 / - / -

  • Type anode

    ICCP

  • Afmetingen product_BxHxD (mm)

    580 x 2,008 x 582

  • Gewicht van het product (kg)

    119.0

EFFICIËNTIEGEGEVENS

  • COP (7℃ / 15℃)

    3.45 / 3.85

  • Energieklasse (7 °C / 15 °C)

    A+ / A+

  • Belastingsprofiel

    L

  • V40 (ℓ)

    360

MAX. WATERTEMPERATUUR

  • warmtepomp (℃)

    50

  • met verwarmingselement (℃)

    60

WERKINGSBEREIK (BUITENLUCHTTEMPERATUUR)

  • Verwarming (min. ~ max.) (℃)

    -5 ~ 48

LEIDINGAANSLUITING

  • Diameter watertoevoer (inch)

    G 3/4"

  • Diameter wateruitlaat (inch)

    G 3/4"

VOEDING

  • Geval 1 (V, fase, Hz)

    220 ~ 240, 1, 50

KOELMIDDEL 

  • GWP

    1,430

  • Voorgeladen hoeveelheid (g)

    750

  • Type

    R134a

GELUIDSDRUKNIVEAU OP 2 METER (AUTOMODUS)

  • Nominale waarde (dB(A))

    38

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.
Ga voor meer informatie over hoe dit product met gegevens omgaat en uw rechten als gebruiker naar ″Gegevensdekking & Specificaties″ op LG Privacy

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