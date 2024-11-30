We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23" inch LED monitor voor zakelijk gebruik met USB
23" inch LED monitor voor zakelijk gebruik met USB
Alle specificaties
KENMERKEN
-
Energiebesparing
Ja
-
Plug & Play
Ja
-
Built-in speaker
Ja, 2 x 1W
-
DDC/CI
Ja
-
HDCP
Ja
-
Vesa
(100mm x 100mm)
-
Afstandsbediening
Nee
STAND
-
Hoogte verstelbaar (Height)
Ja
AFMETINGEN(B X H X D)MM
-
Set (met voet)
548 x 335 x 61
-
Set (zonder voet)
548 x 367 x 246
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente