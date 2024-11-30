We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" Full HD IPS-scherm met AMD FreeSync™
Alle specificaties
SCHERM
-
Grootte (Inch)
27 inch
-
Grootte (cm)
68.6 cm
-
Resolutie
1920 x 1080
-
Schermtype
IPS
-
Beeldverhouding
16:9
-
Pixel-pitch
0.3114 x 0.3114 mm
-
Helderheid (min.)
200 cd/m²
-
Helderheid (std.)
250 cd/m²
-
Kleurengamma (typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Kleurendiepte (aantal kleuren)
16.7M
-
Contrastverhouding (min.)
600:1
-
Contrastverhouding (typ.)
1000:1
-
Responstijd
5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Oppervlaktebehandeling
Anti-weerspiegeling
-
Gebogen
NEE
KENMERKEN
-
HDR 10
NEE
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NEE
-
HDR-effect
NEE
-
Nano IPS™ technologie
NEE
-
Breed kleurengamma
NEE
-
Kleurkalibratie
NEE
-
HW-kalibratie
NEE
-
Auto-helderheid
NEE
-
Flicker safe
JA
-
Leesmodus
JA
-
Kleurzwakte
JA
-
Superresolutie+
JA
-
Motion Blur Technologie
JA
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NEE
-
AMD FreeSync™
JA
-
FreeSync (compensatie lage framesnelheid)
NEE
-
Black Stabilizer
JA
-
Dynamic Action Sync
JA
-
Richtkruis
JA
-
FPS-teller
NEE
-
OverClocking
NEE
-
User Define Key
NEE
-
Automatische ingangskeuze
NEE
-
Sphere Lighting
NEE
-
PBP
NEE
-
PIP
NEE
-
Slimme energiebesparing
JA
-
Camera
Nee
-
Mic.
NEE
-
Andere (functie)
NEE
SW-TOEPASSING
-
True color Pro
NEE
-
Dual Controller
NEE
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
JA
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
NEE
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
D-Sub
JA(1 elk)
-
D-Sub (Max. resolutie bij Hz)
1920 x 1080 at 60Hz
-
DVI
NEE
-
HDMI
JA(1 elk)
-
HDMI (Max. resolutie bij Hz)
1920 x 1080 at 75Hz
-
DisplayPort
JA(1 elk)
-
DP-versie
1.2
-
DP (max. resolutie bij Hz)
1920 x 1080 at 75Hz
-
Mini DisplayPort
NEE
-
Thunderbolt
NEE
-
Thunderbolt (USB-C-compatibiliteit)
NEE
-
Thunderbolt (gegevensoverdracht)
NEE
-
USB-C
NEE
-
USB-C (DP alternatieve modus)
NEE
-
USB-C (gegevensoverdracht)
NEE
-
Daisy Chain
NEE
-
USB Upstream-poort
NEE
-
USB Downstream-poort
NEE
-
Audio in
NEE
-
Mic In
NEE
-
Hoofdtelefoon uitgang
JA
-
Lijn uit
NEE
GELUID
-
Luidspreker
NEE
-
Bluetooth-connectiviteit
NEE
-
Maxx Audio
NEE
-
Rich Bass
NEE
VERMOGEN
-
Type
Externe voeding (adapter)
-
AC-ingang
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Energieverbruik (type.)
20W
-
Energieverbruik (max.)
22W
-
Energieverbruik (slaapstand)
Minder dan 0.3W
-
Energieverbruik (DC Uit)
Minder dan 0.3W
MECHANISCH
-
Aanpassingen van de weergavepositie
Kantelen
-
Wandmontage
75 x 75 mm
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting met standaard (B x H x D)
611.1 x 455.1 x 211.7 mm
-
Afmeting zonder standaard (B x H x D)
611.1 x 362.6 x 39.5 mm
-
Afmeting in verpakking (B x H x D)
710 x 146 x 432 mm
-
Gewicht met standaard
4.4 kg
-
Gewicht zonder standaard
3.8 kg
-
Gewicht in verpakking
5.8 kg
ACCESSOIRE
-
D-Sub
NEE
-
DVI-D
NEE
-
HDMI
JA
-
Display Port
NEE
-
mDP naar DP
NEE
-
Thunderbolt
NEE
-
USB Type C
NEE
-
USB Type C naar USB-A
NEE
-
USB A naar B
NEE
-
USB 3.0 Upstream-kabel
NEE
-
Pc-audio
NEE
-
Afstandsbediening
NEE
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
