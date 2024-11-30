We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" Inch | Full HD (1920x1080) | Black Stabilizer | Reader-modus | Screen Split-functie | Flicker Safe | Dunne behuizing
Alle specificaties
OVERZICHT
-
BEELDVERHOUDING
16:9
-
SCHERMDIAGONAAL (INCH)
31.5"
-
DISPLAY TYPE
IPS Monitor
ALGEMEEN
-
Paneeltype
IPS
-
Kleurgamma
68%
-
Pixel pitch (mm)
0.36375mm x 0.36375mm
-
Resolutie
1920 x 1080
-
Helderheid
250 cd/m2
-
Contrastverhouding (origineel)
1200:1
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
Reactietijd std. (aan/uit)
Nee
-
(GTG)
5ms
-
Kijkhoek
178/178
-
Oppervlaktebehandeling
Anti-weerspiegeling 3H
STEKKERINGANG/-UITGANG
-
HDMI
Ja
-
DisplayPort
Nee
-
Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
Ja
-
Audio-uitgang
Nee
-
USB-upstream
Nee
-
USB-downstream
Nee
-
USB, type C
Nee
-
Stekkerlocatie (signaalingang)
Achterkant
-
Stekkerlocatie (audio-uitgang)
Achterkant
ECO
-
Energieklasse
A (Schaal: A+ tot F)
SPECIALE FUNCTIES
-
PIP
Nee
-
DDC/CI
Ja
-
HDCP
Ja
-
Snel opladen
Nee
-
Freesync
Nee
-
DAS-modus
Nee
-
Black Stabilizer
Ja
-
Flicker Safe
Ja
-
Leesmodus
Ja
-
SUPER+resolutie
Ja
-
Kleurkalibratie
Nee
-
Dubbele controller
Nee
-
HDR
Nee
AFMETINGEN BXDXH(MM)
-
Set met standaard
726.6 x 491.9 x 204.8mm
-
Set zonder standaard
726.6mm x 430.1 x 94.1mm
-
Doos
814 x 510 x 140mm
-
Vesa
200mm x 100mm
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
