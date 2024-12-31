Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
32SR85U-W

LG MyView 32" 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor met webOS en ingebouwde FHD-webcam

vooraanzicht met webcam en afstandsbediening
Alle specificaties

INFO

  • Productnaam

    32SR85U-W

  • Jaar

    Y23

SCHERM

  • Grootte (Inch)

    31.5

  • Grootte (cm)

    80

  • Resolutie

    3840 x 2160

  • Scherm type

    IPS (3-side)

  • Beeldverhouding

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.18159 x 0.18159 mm

  • Helderheid (typ.)

    400 cd/m²

  • Kleurengamma (typ.)

    DCI-P3 95%

  • Kleurendiepte (aantal kleuren)

    1.07B

  • Contrastverhouding (min.)

    700:1

  • Contrastverhouding (typ.)

    1000:1

  • Responstijd

    5ms (GtG)

  • Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SMART INFORMATIE

  • Platform

    KID23Q

  • webOS versie

    webOS 23

KENMERKEN

  • HDR 10

    Ja

  • Dolby Vision™

    Nee

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    Nee

  • Beeldmodus

    Ja

  • Autohelderheid

    Ja

  • Game Optimizer

    Ja

  • Slaaptimer

    Ja

  • Quick Start+

    Ja

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • Hotel modus

    Nee

  • Winkelmodus

    Ja

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Ja

  • AVL (Auto volume)

    Nvt.

  • Flicker safe

    Ja

  • Leesmodus

    Nee

  • PBP

    Nee

  • PIP

    Nee

  • Equalizer

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Speaker

    Ja

  • Camera

    Ja

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    Nee

  • AMD FreeSync™

    Nee

NETWERK

  • Bluetooth

    Ja

  • LAN

    Nee

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja

SMART CONVENIENCE

  • Home

    Ja

  • Home Dashboard

    Ja

  • Apps

    Ja

  • Web browser

    Ja

  • USB Media Speler

    Ja

  • Live Menu

    Ja

  • Spraakherkenning

    Ja ( Magic Remote apart verkrijgbaar)

  • Digital Video Recording

    Nee

  • Time Machine Ready

    Nee

  • ThinQ App

    Ja

  • Netwerk File Browser

    Ja

  • Wireless Screen Share (MiraCast)

    Ja

  • AirPlay

    Ja

  • Remote Desktop

    Ja

  • Mobile TV Aan

    Ja

CONNECTIVITEIT

  • D-Sub

    Nee

  • DVI-D

    Nee

  • HDMI

    Ja (2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Nee

  • Thunderbolt

    Nee


  • USB-C

    Ja

  • USB-C (stroomvoorziening)

    90W

  • USB Upstream poort

    Ja (USB-C, 1ea)

  • USB Downstream poort

    Ja (USB-C, 2ea)

  • Hoofdtelefoon uitgang

    Nee

  • Camera

    Ja (2MP/30fps) / Extern

  • CI Slot

    Nee

GELUID

  • Luidspreker

    Ja (5Wx2)

  • Dolby Atmos

    Nvt.

  • DTS HP:X

    Nee

  • Maxx Audio

    Nee

  • Rich Bass

    Nee

VERMOGEN

  • Type

    Externe voeding (adapter)

  • AC-ingang

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Energieverbruik (Typ.)

    47.7W

  • Energieverbruik (slaapstand)

    0.5

  • Energieverbruik (DC Uit)

    0.5

MECHANISCH

  • Aanpassing van de weergavepositie

    Kantelen/Hoogte

  • Wandmontage

    100 x 100 mm

  • Afneembare voet

    Ja

AFMETING/GEWICHT

  • Afmeting met standaard (B x H x D)

    714 x 608.2 x 217 mm

  • Afmeting zonder standaard (B x H x D)

    714 x 420.2 x 23.5 mm

  • Afmeting in verpakking (B x H x D)

    944 x 545 x 141 mm

  • Gewicht met standaard [kg]

    7.7

  • Gewicht zonder standaard [kg]

    5.5

  • Gewicht in verpakking [kg]

    10.8

CONTROL KEY

  • Sleuteltype

    Joystick

  • LED-kleur (Aan)

    Rood

ACCESSOIRES

  • D-Sub

    Nvt.

  • DVI-D

    Nvt.

  • HDMI

    Ja

  • USB Type C

    Nvt.

  • USB A naar B

    Nvt.

  • Afstandsbediening

    Ja (White Slim)

  • Batterij (afstandsbediening)

    Ja

  • Adapter

    Ja

  • Netsnoer

    Ja

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

