LG MyView 32" 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor met webOS en ingebouwde FHD-webcam
Alle specificaties
INFO
-
Productnaam
32SR85U-W
-
Jaar
Y23
SCHERM
-
Grootte (Inch)
31.5
-
Grootte (cm)
80
-
Resolutie
3840 x 2160
-
Scherm type
IPS (3-side)
-
Beeldverhouding
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.18159 x 0.18159 mm
-
Helderheid (typ.)
400 cd/m²
-
Kleurengamma (typ.)
DCI-P3 95%
-
Kleurendiepte (aantal kleuren)
1.07B
-
Contrastverhouding (min.)
700:1
-
Contrastverhouding (typ.)
1000:1
-
Responstijd
5ms (GtG)
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SMART INFORMATIE
-
Platform
KID23Q
-
webOS versie
webOS 23
KENMERKEN
-
HDR 10
Ja
-
Dolby Vision™
Nee
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
Nee
-
Beeldmodus
Ja
-
Autohelderheid
Ja
-
Game Optimizer
Ja
-
Slaaptimer
Ja
-
Quick Start+
Ja
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
Hotel modus
Nee
-
Winkelmodus
Ja
-
Smart Energy Saving
Ja
-
AVL (Auto volume)
Nvt.
-
Flicker safe
Ja
-
Leesmodus
Nee
-
PBP
Nee
-
PIP
Nee
-
Equalizer
Ja
-
Bluetooth Speaker
Ja
-
Camera
Ja
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
Nee
-
AMD FreeSync™
Nee
NETWERK
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
LAN
Nee
-
Wi-Fi
Ja
SMART CONVENIENCE
-
Home
Ja
-
Home Dashboard
Ja
-
Apps
Ja
-
Web browser
Ja
-
USB Media Speler
Ja
-
Live Menu
Ja
-
Spraakherkenning
Ja ( Magic Remote apart verkrijgbaar)
-
Digital Video Recording
Nee
-
Time Machine Ready
Nee
-
ThinQ App
Ja
-
Netwerk File Browser
Ja
-
Wireless Screen Share (MiraCast)
Ja
-
AirPlay
Ja
-
Remote Desktop
Ja
-
Mobile TV Aan
Ja
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
D-Sub
Nee
-
DVI-D
Nee
-
HDMI
Ja (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Nee
-
Thunderbolt
Nee
-
USB-C
Ja
-
USB-C (stroomvoorziening)
90W
-
USB Upstream poort
Ja (USB-C, 1ea)
-
USB Downstream poort
Ja (USB-C, 2ea)
-
Hoofdtelefoon uitgang
Nee
-
Camera
Ja (2MP/30fps) / Extern
-
CI Slot
Nee
GELUID
-
Luidspreker
Ja (5Wx2)
-
Dolby Atmos
Nvt.
-
DTS HP:X
Nee
-
Maxx Audio
Nee
-
Rich Bass
Nee
VERMOGEN
-
Type
Externe voeding (adapter)
-
AC-ingang
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Energieverbruik (Typ.)
47.7W
-
Energieverbruik (slaapstand)
0.5
-
Energieverbruik (DC Uit)
0.5
MECHANISCH
-
Aanpassing van de weergavepositie
Kantelen/Hoogte
-
Wandmontage
100 x 100 mm
-
Afneembare voet
Ja
AFMETING/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting met standaard (B x H x D)
714 x 608.2 x 217 mm
-
Afmeting zonder standaard (B x H x D)
714 x 420.2 x 23.5 mm
-
Afmeting in verpakking (B x H x D)
944 x 545 x 141 mm
-
Gewicht met standaard [kg]
7.7
-
Gewicht zonder standaard [kg]
5.5
-
Gewicht in verpakking [kg]
10.8
CONTROL KEY
-
Sleuteltype
Joystick
-
LED-kleur (Aan)
Rood
ACCESSOIRES
-
D-Sub
Nvt.
-
DVI-D
Nvt.
-
HDMI
Ja
-
USB Type C
Nvt.
-
USB A naar B
Nvt.
-
Afstandsbediening
Ja (White Slim)
-
Batterij (afstandsbediening)
Ja
-
Adapter
Ja
-
Netsnoer
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
extensie
