We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" Inch | UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) resolutie | HDR 10 (hoog dynamisch bereik) | ArcLine-voet | USB Type-C™ & Compatibel met HDCP 2.2 | OnScreen Control & Splitscreen
32" Inch | UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) resolutie | HDR 10 (hoog dynamisch bereik) | ArcLine-voet | USB Type-C™ & Compatibel met HDCP 2.2 | OnScreen Control & Splitscreen
Alle specificaties
ALGEMEEN
-
Afmetingen (inch)
31.5
-
Type paneel
IPS
-
Kleurengamma (CIE1931)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE 1976)
-
Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)
10bit(8bit + A-FRC)
-
Pixel pitch (mm)
0,18159 mm x 0,18159 mm
-
Beeldverhouding
16:9
-
Resolutie
3840x2160
-
Helderheid
Typisch 350nits, min. 280nits
-
Contrastverhouding (origineel)
1300:1(Typ)
-
(DFC)
Mega, Aan/uit
-
(GTG)
5ms (hoog)
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
Oppervlaktebehandeling
Anti-weerspiegeling 3H
STEKKERINGANG/-UITGANG
-
HDMI
Ja x2 (ver 2.0a)
-
DisplayPort
Ja x1 (ver 1.2)
-
USB-type C
Ja (x1, PD, DP Alt. Modus, Data, ver3.1 Gen1), UHD@60Hz, PD=60W
-
[ Stekkerlocatie ]
Achterkant
AUDIO-UITGANG
-
Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
Ja
-
[ Stekkerlocatie ]
Achterkant
LUIDSPREKER
-
Type
Rijke bastonen
-
Audio-uitgang
5Wx2
VOEDING
-
Type
180W adapter
-
Invoer
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
ECO
-
Energieklasse
B (Schaal: A+ tot F)
FREQUENTIE
-
HDMI (H-frequentie)
30kHz ~ 135kHz
-
HDMI (V-frequentie)
56Hz ~ 61Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-frequentie)
30kHz ~ 135kHz
-
DisplayPort (V-frequentie)
56Hz ~ 61Hz
-
FreeSync bereik V-frequentie
40~60Hz(HDMI / DP)
-
USB-C (H-frequentie)
30kHz ~ 135kHz
-
USB-C (V-frequentie)
56Hz ~ 61Hz
RESOLUTIE
-
PC (HDMI)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
PC (DP)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
PC (USB-C)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
Video (HDMI)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
Video (USB-C)
3840x2160@60Hz
BEDIENINGSTOETS
-
Toetsnummer (voedingstoets inbegrepen)
1 joystick
-
Toetstype
Joystick
-
LED-kleur (Aan-modus)
Wit
-
LED-kleur (energiebesparingsmodus)
Uit (Inschakelen LED AAN: Wit knipperen)
-
[ Toetslocatie ]
Onder
OSD
-
Taal (Land)
Engels, Duits, Frans, Spaans, Italiaans, Zweeds, Fins, Portugees, Portugees (Brazilië), Pools, Russisch, Grieks, Oekraïens, Chinees (vereenvoudigd, traditioneel), Japans, Koreaans
-
Aantal talen
17
SPECIALE FUNCTIES
-
USB_down
2 (USB3.1 Gen 1)
-
Beeldverhouding (pc)
BREEDBEELD/ORIGINEEL/1:1
-
Beeldverhouding (Video)
BREEDBEELD/ORIGINEEL/1:1
-
sRGB
Ja
-
DDC/CI
Ja
-
HDCP
HDMI en DP, Ja (2.2)
-
PBP
Ja
-
Leesmodus
Ja
-
Flikkerveilig
Ja
-
Zesassige regeling
Ja
-
In fabriek gekalibreerd
Ja
-
Hardwarekalibratie (True Color Pro)
Ja
-
Plug-and-play
Ja
-
On Screen Control
Ja
-
SUPER+resolutie
Ja
-
Zwarte equalizer
Ja
-
DAS-modus
Ja
-
Freesync
Ja
-
Snel opladen
Ja
-
Dubbele controller
Ja
KLEUR
-
Voorkant
Zilver gespoten
-
Achterklep
Wit
-
Standaard
Wit / Zilver gespoten
-
Voet
Zilver gespoten
STAND
-
Voet afneembaar
Ja
-
Kantelhoek
Ja (-5~20 )
-
Zwenkhoek
Nee
-
Hoogte (mm)
Ja (bereik 110mm)
-
Draaien
Ja
AFMETINGEN(B X D X H, MM)
-
Set (met standaard)
713,8 x 259,2 x 485,4
-
Set (zonder standaard)
713,8 x 44,6 x 410,2
-
Doos
927 x 213 x 516
WANDMONTAGE(MM)
-
Wandmontage
100 x 100
GEWICHT(KG)
-
Set (met standaard)
8.4
-
Set (zonder standaard)
6.5
-
Doos
13.4
VULLING
-
Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
216 / 432 / 528
WIKKEL
-
Verpakkingsmateriaal
EPS
-
Stapeltype
Voorzijde omlaag
-
Verpakkingstype voor standaard
Los
-
Drukwerk op doos
Offset
-
Handgreep
Handgreep
STANDAARD
-
UL(cUL)
JA
-
TUV-Type
JA
-
EPEAT Gold
Ja
-
CB
JA
-
KC
Ja
-
ERP
JA
-
ROHS, REACH
JA
-
Windows 10
Ja
-
DisplayPort
Ja
-
USB type-C PD+DP Alt.Mode
Ja (alleen VESA)
-
FreeSync
Ja
ACCESSOIRE
-
Netsnoer
JA
-
DP naar DP
Ja
-
HDMI
Ja
-
USB type C-naar-C
Ja (1,8m witte kabel, PD+DP+Data, UHD@60Hz)
-
USB type A-naar-C
Ja (soort)
-
Eenvoudige installatiehandleiding
Ja
-
Kalibratierapport (papier)
JA
-
Softwareinstallatie-cd
Ja (True Color Pro, schermbediening, dubbele controller)
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente