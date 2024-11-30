We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31,5" UHD 4K Ergo IPS-monitor met USB Type-C™
Alle specificaties
BEELDSCHERM
-
Afmetingen (inch)
31,5 Inch
-
Afmetingen (cm)
80cm
-
Resolutie
3840 x 2160
-
Type paneel
IPS
-
Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)
1,07B
-
Contrastverhouding (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrastverhouding (Std.)
1000:1
-
Responstijd
5ms (GtG at Faster)
FUNCTIES
-
HDR 10
JA
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NEE
-
HDR-effect
JA
-
Breed kleurengamma
JA
-
Kleurkalibratie
JA
-
Autom. helderheid
NEE
-
Flicker Safe
JA
-
Kleurzwakte
JA
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
NEE
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NEE
-
RADEON FreeSync™
JA
-
FreeSync (compensatie lage framesnelheid)
NEE
-
Black Stabilizer
JA
-
Dynamic Action Sync
JA
-
Crosshair
NEE
-
Sfeerverlichting
NEE
-
PBP
NEE
-
Slimme energiebesparing
JA
-
Camera
NEE
-
Mic
NEE
SW-TOEPASSING
-
Dual Controller
JA
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
JA
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
D-Sub
NEE
-
D-Sub (Max. resolutie bij Hz)
N.v.t.
-
DVI
NEE
-
DVI (max. resolutie bij Hz)
N.v.t.
-
HDMI
JA (2ea)
-
HDMI (Max. resolutie bij Hz)
3840 x 2160 @60Hz
-
DisplayPort
JA (1ea)
-
DP (max. resolutie bij Hz)
3840 x 2160 @60Hz
-
mDP (max. resolutie bij Hz)
N.v.t.
-
Thunderbolt
NEE
-
Thunderbolt (USB-C compatibiliteit)
N.v.t.
-
Thunderbolt (max. resolutie bij Hz)
N.v.t.
-
Thunderbolt (gegevensoverdracht)
NEE
-
Thunderbolt (voeding)
N.v.t.
-
USB-C (max. resolutie bij Hz)
3840 x 2160 @60Hz
-
USB-C (gegevensoverdracht)
JA
-
USB-C (voeding)
60W
-
USB Upstream-poort
NEE
-
USB Downstream-poort
JA (2ea / ver. 3.0)
GELUID
-
Luidspreker
JA
-
Luidspreker_uitgang (eenheid)
5W
VERMOGEN
-
Type
Externe stroom (Adapter)
-
AC-ingang
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Energieverbruik (slaapmodus)
0,5W
-
Energieverbruik (DC Uit)
Minder dan 0,3 W
MECHANISCH
-
Aanpassingen displaypositie
Kantelen/Hoogte/Draaien/Zwenken/Uitschuiven/Intrekken
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmetingen met verpakking (B x H x D)
821 x 507 x 247
-
Gewicht met standaard
10,3Kg
-
Gewicht zonder standaard
6,45Kg
-
Gewicht met verpakking
14,6Kg
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
extensie
-
-
-
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
