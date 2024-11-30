We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31,5" UHD 4K Ergo IPS-monitor met USB Type-C™
Alle specificaties
DISPLAY
-
Grootte (inch)
31,5 Inch
-
Grootte (cm)
80cm
-
Resolutie
3840 x 2160
-
Schermtype
IPS
-
Beeldverhouding
16:9
-
Pixel-pitch
0.18159 x 0.18159 mm
-
Helderheid (Min.)
280 cd/m²
-
Helderheid (typ.)
350 cd/m²
-
Kleurengamma (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Kleurendiepte (aantal kleuren)
1.07B
-
Contrastverhouding (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrastverhouding (typ.)
1000:1
-
Reactietijd
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Gebogen
Anti-Glare
KENMERKEN
-
HDR 10
NEE
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
Ja
-
HDR-effect
Nee
-
NaNee IPS™-techNeelogie
Ja
-
Breed kleurengamma
Nee
-
Gekalibreerde kleur
Ja
-
HW-kalibratie
Ja
-
Auto-helderheid
Ja
-
Flicker safe
Nee
-
Leesmodus
JA
-
Kleurzwakte
JA
-
Super Resolution+
Ja
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
Ja
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
Ja
-
AMD FreeSync™
NEE
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Compensation)
JA
-
Black Stabilizer
JA
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Nee
-
Richtkruis
Nee
-
Sphere Lighting
Nee
-
PBP
Nee
-
PIP
Ja
-
Smart Energy Saving
Nee
-
Camera
Nee
SW-TOEPASSING
-
True color Pro
Ja
-
Dual Controller
JA
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
JA
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
NEE
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
D-Sub
NEE
-
DVI
NEE
-
HDMI
JA (2ea)
-
HDMI (Max. resolutie bij Hz)
3840 x 2160@60Hz
-
DisplayPort
Ja (1 elk)
-
DP-versie
1.4
-
DP (max. resolutie bij Hz)
3840 x 2160@60Hz
-
Mini DisplayPort
Nee
-
Thunderbolt
NEE
-
Thunderbolt (gegevensoverdracht)
Nee
-
USB-C
JA (1 elk)
-
USB-C (max. resolutie bij Hz)
3840 x 2160@60Hz
-
USB-C (DP alternatieve modus)
Ja
-
USB-C (gegevensoverdracht)
Ja
-
USB-C (stroomvoorziening)
60W
-
Daisy Chain
Nee
-
USB Upstream-poort
Nee
-
USB Downstream-poort
Ja (2ea/ver. 3.0)
-
Audio in
NEE
-
Mic In
NEE
-
Hoofdtelefoon uit
JA
-
Lijn uit
NEE
GELUID
-
Luidspreker
Ja
-
Luidspreker_Uitgang (unit)
5W
-
Luidspreker_kanaal
2ch
-
Bluetooth-connectiviteit
NEE
-
Maxx Audio
Ja
-
Rich Bass
Nee
VERMOGEN
-
Type
Externe voeding (adapter)
-
AC-ingang
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Energieverbruik (type.)
55W
-
Energieverbruik (max.)
160W
-
Energieverbruik (slaapstand)
0.5W
-
Energieverbruik (DC Uit)
Minder dan 0,3W
MECHANISCH
-
Aanpassingen van de weergavepositie
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
-
Wandmontage
100 x 100 mm
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting met standaard (B x H x D)
714.3 x 641.1 x 406.8 mm
-
Afmeting zonder standaard (B x H x D)
714.3 x 420.1 x 45.7 mm
-
Afmeting in verpakking (B x H x D)
821 x 507 x 247
-
Gewicht met standaard
10.3Kg
-
Gewicht zonder standaard
6.5kg
-
Gewicht in verpakking
14.6Kg
ACCESSOIRES
-
D-Sub
Nee
-
DVI-D
Nee
-
HDMI
Ja
-
DisplayPort
Nee
-
mDP naar DP
Nee
-
Thunderbolt
Nee
-
USB Type C
Ja
-
USB Type C naar A geslacht
Nee
-
USB A naar B
Nee
-
USB3.0 Upstream-kabel
Nee
-
Pc-audio
Nee
-
Afstandsbediening
Nee
-
Andere (accessoires)
DC Extension cable 1.2m Black w/ Holder, Grommet, LG Cover Sheet
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
-
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
