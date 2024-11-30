We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms Gaming G-Sync® Compatible Monitor
Alle specificaties
DISPLAY
-
Scherm (inch)
27 Inch
-
Scherm (cm)
68.47 cm
-
Resolutie
2560x1440
-
Paneel type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Helderheid
350 cd/m²
-
Kleurweergave
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Kleurdiepte
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Reactie tijd
1ms
-
Kijkhoek
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Scherm coating
Haze25%, 3H
-
Gebogen
Nee
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Ja
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
Nee
-
HDR Effect
Ja
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
Ja
-
Wide Color Gamut
Ja
-
Flicker safe
Ja
-
Reader Mode
Ja
-
Super Resolutie+
Ja
-
NVIDIA G-Sync compatible™
Ja
-
RADEON FreeSync™
Ja
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)
Ja
-
Black Stabilizer
Ja
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Ja
-
Crosshair
Ja
-
Sphere Lighting
Nee
-
PBP
Nee
-
PIP
Nee
-
Slimme Energie Besparing
Ja
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Ja
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Ja(2ea)
-
HDMI
2560 x 1440 8bit op 144Hz
-
DisplayPort
Ja(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
DP
2560 x 1440 10bit op 144Hz
-
USB Upstream Port
Ja(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
Ja(2ea/ver3.0)
POWER
-
Type
Externe adapter
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Energieverbruik (Typ.)
51W
-
Energieverbruik (Sleep Mode)
Minder dan 0.5W
-
Energieverbruik (DC Off)
Monder dan 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Standaard mogelijkheden
Hoogte/Kantelbaar/draaibaar
-
Muurbevestiging
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Afmetingen met standaard (W x H x D)
614.2mm * 574.8mm* 274.4mm
-
Afmetingen zonder standaard (W x H x D)
614.2mm * 364.8mm* 56.3mm
-
Afmetingen in verpakking (W x H x D)
741mm * 208mm * 522mm
-
Gewicht met standaard
6.1kg
-
Gewicht zonder standaard
4.2kg
-
Gewicht in verpakking
9.4kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Ja(2ea)
-
Display Port
Ja
-
USB3.0 Kabel
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente