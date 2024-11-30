We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32-inch UltraGear™ QHD-gamingmonitor met 240 Hz (O/C 260 Hz) refreshrate
Alle specificaties
SCHERM
-
Grootte (Inch)
31.5
-
Grootte (cm)
80 cm
-
Resolutie
2560 x 1440
-
Schermtype
IPS
-
Beeldverhouding
16:9
-
Pixel-pitch
0.2724 x 0.2724 mm
-
Helderheid (min.)
360 cd/m²
-
Helderheid (std.)
450 cd/m²
-
Kleurengamma (min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Kleurengamma (typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Kleurendiepte (aantal kleuren)
1.07 B
-
Contrastverhouding (min.)
700:1
-
Contrastverhouding (typ.)
1000:1
-
Responstijd
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refreshrate (Max.) [Hz]
260 (O/C)
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Kromming
Nee
KENMERKEN
-
HDR 10
Ja
-
Dolby Vision™
Nee
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
HDR-effect
Ja
-
Mini-LED-technologie
Nee
-
Nano IPS™-technologie
Ja
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
Ja
-
Kleurgekalibreerd in de fabriek
Ja
-
HW kalibratie
HW Calibration Ready
-
Auto-helderheid
Nee
-
Flicker safe
Ja
-
Leesmodus
Ja
-
Kleurzwakte
Nee
-
Superresolutie+
Nee
-
Motion Blur Reduction technologie
Nee
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
VRR
Ja
-
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Ja
-
Richtkruis
Ja
-
FPS-teller
Ja
-
OverClocking
Ja
-
Gebruikerstoets
Ja
-
Automatische ingangskeuze
Nee
-
RGB ledverlichting
Hexagon Lighting
-
PBP
Nee
-
PIP
Nee
-
Slimme energiebesparing
Ja
-
Camera
Nee
-
Mic
Nee
-
Andere (functie)
Hexagon Lighting, DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)
SW-TOEPASSING
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
Ja
-
Dual Controller
Nee
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Ja
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
NEE
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
Ja
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
D-Sub
Nee
-
D-Sub (Max. resolutie bij Hz)
N/A
-
DVI-D
Nee
-
DVI (maximale resolutie bij Hz)
N/A
-
HDMI
Ja(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Ja(1ea)
-
DP-versie
1.4
-
Thunderbolt
NEE
-
Thunderbolt (max. resolutie bij Hz)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (gegevensoverdracht)
Nee
-
Thunderbolt (stroomvoorziening)
N/A
-
USB-C
Nee
-
USB-C (max. resolutie bij Hz)
N/A
-
USB-C (gegevensoverdracht)
Nee
-
USB-C (stroomvoorziening)
N/A
-
Daisy Chain
Nee
-
USB Upstream-poort
Ja(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream-poort
Ja(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Ingebouwd KVM
Nee
-
LAN (RJ-45)
Nee
-
SPDIF-uitgang (optische digitale audio-uitgang)
Nee
-
Audio in
NEE
-
Mic In
Nee
-
Hoofdtelefoon uitgang
4-polig (Sound+Mic)
-
Lijn uit
Nee
GELUID
-
Luidspreker
Nee
-
Bluetooth-connectiviteit
Nee
-
DTS HP:X
Ja
-
Maxx Audio
NEE
-
Rich Bass
Nee
VERMOGEN
-
Type
Externe voeding (adapter)
-
AC-ingang
100~240V
-
Energieverbruik (type.)
55W
-
Energieverbruik (max.)
110W
-
Energieverbruik (Energy Star)
N/A
-
Energieverbruik (slaapstand)
Minder dan 0.5W
-
Energieverbruik (DC Uit)
Minder dan 0.3W
MECHANISCH
-
Aanpassingen van de weergavepositie
Kantelen/Hoogte/Pivot
-
Wandmontage
100 x 100mm
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting met standaard (B x H x D)
713.9 x 613.8 x 278mm
-
Afmeting zonder standaard (B x H x D)
713.9 x 428.2 x 54mm
-
Afmeting in verpakking (B x H x D)
969 x 168 x 531mm
-
Gewicht met standaard
8.2kg
-
Gewicht zonder standaard
5.9kg
-
Gewicht in verpakking
11.5kg
ACCESSOIRE
-
D-Sub
Nee
-
DVI-D
Nee
-
HDMI
Ja
-
Display Port
Ja
-
Thunderbolt
Nee
-
USB Type C
Nee
-
USB A naar B
Ja
-
Afstandsbediening
Nee
-
Andere (accessoires)
Mouse Holder(1ea), Cable Holder(1ea)
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
extensie
