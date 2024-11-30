Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
34" UltraWide™ curved gamemonitor G-SYNC™

34" UltraWide™ curved gamemonitor G-SYNC™

34GK950G

34" UltraWide™ curved gamemonitor G-SYNC™

DISPLAY

  • Afmetingen (inch)

    34 Inch

  • Afmetingen (cm)

    86,7 cm

  • Resolutie

    3440 x 1440

  • Type paneel

    IPS

  • Beeldverhouding

    21:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0,2325 x 0,2325 mm

  • Helderheid (Min.)

    320 cd/m²

  • Helderheid (std.)

    400 cd/m²

  • Kleurengamma (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Kleurengamma (Std.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)

    16,7 mln

  • Contrastverhouding (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrastverhouding (Std.)

    1000:1

  • Responstijd

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

  • Oppervlaktebehandeling

    Anti-weerspiegeling, 3H

  • Gebogen

    JA

FUNCTIES

  • HDR 10

    Nee

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NEE

  • HDR-effect

    NEE

  • Nano IPS™-technologie

    JA

  • Breed kleurengamma

    JA

  • Kleurkalibratie

    NEE

  • Hardwarekalibratie

    NEE

  • Autom. helderheid

    NEE

  • Flicker Safe

    JA

  • Leesmodus

    Ja

  • Kleurzwakte

    NEE

  • Superresolutie+

    NEE

  • 1ms Motion Blur Reduction

    NEE

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    JA

  • RADEON FreeSync™

    NEE

  • FreeSync (compensatie lage framesnelheid)

    NEE

  • Black Stabilizer

    JA

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    JA

  • Crosshair

    JA

  • Sfeerverlichting

    JA

  • PBP

    NEE

  • PIP

    Nee

  • Slimme energiebesparing

    NEE

  • Camera

    NEE

  • Mic

    NEE

SW-TOEPASSING

  • True color Pro

    NEE

  • Dual Controller

    NEE

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    JA

CONNECTIVITEIT

  • D-Sub

    NEE

  • D-Sub (Max. resolutie bij Hz)

    N.v.t.

  • DVI

    NEE

  • DVI (max. resolutie bij Hz)

    N.v.t.

  • HDMI

    Ja (1ea)

  • HDMI (Max. resolutie bij Hz)

    3440 x 1440 bij 50Hz

  • DisplayPort

    JA (1ea)

  • DP-versie

    1.2

  • DP (max. resolutie bij Hz)

    3440 x 1440 bij 100Hz 3440 x 1440 bij 120Hz (O/C)

  • Mini DisplayPort

    Nee

  • mDP-versie

    N.v.t.

  • mDP (max. resolutie bij Hz)

    N.v.t.

  • Thunderbolt

    NEE

  • Thunderbolt(USB-C compatibiliteit)

    NEE

  • Thunderbolt (max. resolutie bij Hz)

    N.v.t.

  • Thunderbolt (gegevensoverdracht)

    Nee

  • Thunderbolt (voeding)

    N.v.t.

  • USB-C

    Nee

  • USB-C (max. resolutie bij Hz)

    N.v.t.

  • USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)

    NEE

  • USB-C (gegevensoverdracht)

    Nee

  • USB-C (voeding)

    N.v.t.

  • Doorlussing

    NEE

  • USB Upstream-port

    JA (1ea / ver. 3.0)

  • USB Downstream-port

    JA (2ea / ver. 3.0)

  • Audio in

    NEE

  • Mic-in

    Nee

  • Hoofdtelefoonuitgang

    JA

  • Lijnuitgang

    NEE

GELUID

  • Luidspreker

    NEE

  • Luidspreker_uitgang (eenheid)

    N.v.t.

  • Luidspreker_kanaal

    N.v.t.

  • Bluetoothverbinding

    NEE

  • Maxx Audio

    NEE

  • Rijke bastonen

    NEE

VOEDING

  • Type

    Externe stroomadapter

  • AC-ingang

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Energieverbruik (std.)

    75 W

  • Energieverbruik (max.)

    130 W

  • Energieverbruik (Energy Star)

    NA (ES7.0-norm niet ondersteund)

  • Energieverbruik (slaapmodus)

    Minder dan 0,5 W

  • Energieverbruik (DC Uit)

    Minder dan 0,3 W

MECHANISCH

  • Aanpassingen displaypositie

    Kantelen/Hoogte/Draaien

  • Aan de muur monteerbaar

    100 x 100 mm

AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT

  • Afmetingen met standaard (B x H x D)

    819,4 x 572,6 x 286,5 mm (Boven)
    819,4 x 462,6 x 286,5 mm (Onder)

  • Afmetingen zonder standaard (B x H x D)

    819,4 x 361,9 x 104,0 mm

  • Afmetingen met verpakking (B x H x D)

    983 x 207 x 520 mm

  • Gewicht met standaard

    7,9 Kg

  • Gewicht zonder standaard

    6,1 Kg

  • Gewicht met verpakking

    11,4 Kg

ACCESSOIRE

  • D-Sub

    NEE

  • DVI-D

    NEE

  • HDMI

    JA

  • Display Port

    JA

  • mDP naar DP

    NEE

  • Thunderbolt

    NEE

  • USB type-C

    NEE

  • USB type C-naar-A

    NEE

  • USB A-naar-B

    NEE

  • USB3.0 upstreamkabel

    JA

  • Pc-audio

    Nee

  • Afstandsbediening

    NEE

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

