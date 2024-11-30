We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" UltraWide™ curved gamemonitor G-SYNC™
Alle specificaties
DISPLAY
-
Afmetingen (inch)
34 Inch
-
Afmetingen (cm)
86,7 cm
-
Resolutie
3440 x 1440
-
Type paneel
IPS
-
Beeldverhouding
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0,2325 x 0,2325 mm
-
Helderheid (Min.)
320 cd/m²
-
Helderheid (std.)
400 cd/m²
-
Kleurengamma (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Kleurengamma (Std.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)
16,7 mln
-
Contrastverhouding (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrastverhouding (Std.)
1000:1
-
Responstijd
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Oppervlaktebehandeling
Anti-weerspiegeling, 3H
-
Gebogen
JA
FUNCTIES
-
HDR 10
Nee
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NEE
-
HDR-effect
NEE
-
Nano IPS™-technologie
JA
-
Breed kleurengamma
JA
-
Kleurkalibratie
NEE
-
Hardwarekalibratie
NEE
-
Autom. helderheid
NEE
-
Flicker Safe
JA
-
Leesmodus
Ja
-
Kleurzwakte
NEE
-
Superresolutie+
NEE
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
NEE
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
JA
-
RADEON FreeSync™
NEE
-
FreeSync (compensatie lage framesnelheid)
NEE
-
Black Stabilizer
JA
-
Dynamic Action Sync
JA
-
Crosshair
JA
-
Sfeerverlichting
JA
-
PBP
NEE
-
PIP
Nee
-
Slimme energiebesparing
NEE
-
Camera
NEE
-
Mic
NEE
SW-TOEPASSING
-
True color Pro
NEE
-
Dual Controller
NEE
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
JA
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
D-Sub
NEE
-
D-Sub (Max. resolutie bij Hz)
N.v.t.
-
DVI
NEE
-
DVI (max. resolutie bij Hz)
N.v.t.
-
HDMI
Ja (1ea)
-
HDMI (Max. resolutie bij Hz)
3440 x 1440 bij 50Hz
-
DisplayPort
JA (1ea)
-
DP-versie
1.2
-
DP (max. resolutie bij Hz)
3440 x 1440 bij 100Hz 3440 x 1440 bij 120Hz (O/C)
-
Mini DisplayPort
Nee
-
mDP-versie
N.v.t.
-
mDP (max. resolutie bij Hz)
N.v.t.
-
Thunderbolt
NEE
-
Thunderbolt(USB-C compatibiliteit)
NEE
-
Thunderbolt (max. resolutie bij Hz)
N.v.t.
-
Thunderbolt (gegevensoverdracht)
Nee
-
Thunderbolt (voeding)
N.v.t.
-
USB-C
Nee
-
USB-C (max. resolutie bij Hz)
N.v.t.
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
NEE
-
USB-C (gegevensoverdracht)
Nee
-
USB-C (voeding)
N.v.t.
-
Doorlussing
NEE
-
USB Upstream-port
JA (1ea / ver. 3.0)
-
USB Downstream-port
JA (2ea / ver. 3.0)
-
Audio in
NEE
-
Mic-in
Nee
-
Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
JA
-
Lijnuitgang
NEE
GELUID
-
Luidspreker
NEE
-
Luidspreker_uitgang (eenheid)
N.v.t.
-
Luidspreker_kanaal
N.v.t.
-
Bluetoothverbinding
NEE
-
Maxx Audio
NEE
-
Rijke bastonen
NEE
VOEDING
-
Type
Externe stroomadapter
-
AC-ingang
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Energieverbruik (std.)
75 W
-
Energieverbruik (max.)
130 W
-
Energieverbruik (Energy Star)
NA (ES7.0-norm niet ondersteund)
-
Energieverbruik (slaapmodus)
Minder dan 0,5 W
-
Energieverbruik (DC Uit)
Minder dan 0,3 W
MECHANISCH
-
Aanpassingen displaypositie
Kantelen/Hoogte/Draaien
-
Aan de muur monteerbaar
100 x 100 mm
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmetingen met standaard (B x H x D)
819,4 x 572,6 x 286,5 mm (Boven)
819,4 x 462,6 x 286,5 mm (Onder)
-
Afmetingen zonder standaard (B x H x D)
819,4 x 361,9 x 104,0 mm
-
Afmetingen met verpakking (B x H x D)
983 x 207 x 520 mm
-
Gewicht met standaard
7,9 Kg
-
Gewicht zonder standaard
6,1 Kg
-
Gewicht met verpakking
11,4 Kg
ACCESSOIRE
-
D-Sub
NEE
-
DVI-D
NEE
-
HDMI
JA
-
Display Port
JA
-
mDP naar DP
NEE
-
Thunderbolt
NEE
-
USB type-C
NEE
-
USB type C-naar-A
NEE
-
USB A-naar-B
NEE
-
USB3.0 upstreamkabel
JA
-
Pc-audio
Nee
-
Afstandsbediening
NEE
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
Onze keuze
-
