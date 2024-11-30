We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
38” Inch | 21:9 Curved Ultrawide™ Monitor | QHD + (3840 x 1600) IPS Display | FreeSync | 1ms Motion Blur Reduction | OnScreen Control | Dual Linkup
Alle specificaties
ALGEMEEN
-
Afmetingen (inch)
38", gebogen
-
Type paneel
IPS
-
Kleurengamma (CIE1931)
sRGB meer dan 99%
-
Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)
10bits (8bit+FRC), 1.07B
-
Pixel pitch (mm)
0,229 mm x 0,229 mm
-
Resolutie
3840 x 1600
-
Helderheid (std.)
300 cd/m2
-
Contrastverhouding (origineel)
1000:1
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
Norm. reactietijd (aan/uit)
14 ms
-
(GTG)
5 ms
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178/178
SIGNAALINGANG/-UITGANG
-
HDMI
Ja (ver2.0, elk 2)
-
DisplayPort
Ja (ver 1.2)
-
USB, type C
Ja
-
Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
Ja
-
USB (downstream)
Ja (USB3.0 elk 2) * inclusief snel laden voor poort 1
LUIDSPREKER
-
Audiovermogen (watt)
Luidspreker 10W*2 met Bluetooth
-
Audiotuning
(Rijke bastonen)
VOEDING
-
Type
Adapter
-
Invoer
100 ~240 , 50/60Hz
-
Uitgang (USB, type C, PD)
60W
ECO
-
Energieklasse
B (Schaal: A+ tot F)
STROOMVERBRUIK
-
Normaal aan (EPA-standaard)
48W
-
Normale inschakeling (norm.)
70W
-
Spaarstand/slaapstand (max.)
1,2W
-
Gelijkstroom uit (max.)
0,3W
FREQUENTIE
-
HDMI (H-frequentie)
30 ~ 125KHz
-
HDMI (V-frequentie)
56 ~ 75 Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-frequentie)
30 ~ 125KHz
-
DisplayPort (V-frequentie)
56 ~ 75 Hz (FreeSync 52 ~ 75 Hz)
-
USB-C (H-frequentie)
30 ~ 125KHz
-
USB-C (V-frequentie)
56 ~ 75 Hz
SPECIALE FUNCTIES
-
Beeldmodus
aangepast, reader, foto, cinema, doka 1, doka 2, kleurzwakte, FPS game 1, FPS game 2, RTS game, aangepast (game)
-
Verhouding
Breed, origineel, bioscoop 1, bioscoop 2, 1: 1
-
PIP
Nee (PIP-modus bij gesplitst scherm)
-
PBP
Ja
-
DDC/CI
Ja
-
HDCP
HDMI Ja (2.2)
-
Slot
Ja
-
Reactietijdregeling
Ja
-
Snel opladen
Ja
-
Freesync
Ja (DP 52~75Hz)
-
Gamemodus
Ja
-
DAS-modus
Ja
-
Black Stabilizer
Ja
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
Ja
-
Flikkerveilig
Ja
-
Slimme energiebesparing
Ja
-
Automatische stand-by
Ja
-
Leesmodus
Ja (Inbegrepen in de beeldmodus)
-
Zesassige regeling
Ja
-
Super+-resolutie
Ja
-
Kleurkalibratie
Ja
-
Dubbele controller
Ja
-
Screen split 2.0 (in OSC)
Ja
-
Mijn voorkeursinstellingen (in OSC)
Ja
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Ja
-
Dual EDID (H/W)
Ja
-
Standaard configureren met een klik
Ja
-
Standaard – Kantelhoek
-5~15 graden
-
Standaard – Hoogte (bereik)
110mm
STANDAARD
-
UL (cUL)
Ja
-
TUV-Type
Ja
-
FCC-B, CE
Ja
-
CCC (voor China)
Ja
-
BSMI (voor Taiwan)
Ja
-
ErP
Ja
-
Windows
Ja
-
DisplayPort
Ja
AFMETINGEN(B X D X H, MM)
-
Set (met standaard)
897,2 x 230,4 x 466,2
-
Set (zonder standaard)
897,2 x 91,5 x 394,0
-
Doos
1053 x 207 x 538
GEWICHT(KG)
-
Set (met standaard)
9,3kg
-
Set (zonder standaard)
7,7kg
-
Doos
13,2kg
WANDMONTAGE(MM)
-
Afmetingen voor wandmontage
100 x 100 (VESA-compatibel)
WIKKEL
-
Verpakkingsmateriaal
EPS
-
Stapeltype
Verticaal
-
Verpakkingstype voor standaard
Losse onderzijde
-
Drukwerk op doos
Offset
-
Handgreep
Uitsparing voor hand
ACCESSOIRE
-
Netsnoer
JA
-
HDMI
Ja
-
DisplayPort
Ja
-
Kabelhouder
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
