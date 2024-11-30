Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
32LQ57
32LQ570B6LA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad

Specs

Recensies

Ondersteuning

32LQ57

32LQ570B6LA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad
32LQ570B6LA

32LQ57

(1)
Een vooraanzicht van de LG Full HD TV met infill-afbeelding en productlogo op
Printen

Alle specificaties

ALGEMENE KENMERKEN

  • Display Type

    LED Display

  • Resolutie

    HD (1366 x 768)

  • Schermdiagonaal

    32” | 80 cm

  • Kleur

    Seramic Black

  • Processor

    α5 Gen5 AI Processor

  • LG Smart TV

    webOS ThinQ AI (22)

BEELD

  • Backlight technologie

    Direct

  • Paneel type

    LCD Display

  • Kleurweergave

    Dynamic Colour

  • HDR type (High Dynamic Range)

    Active HDR

  • HDR format ondersteuning

    HLG en HDR 10 Pro

  • Picture Engine

    α5 Gen5 AI Processor

  • Upscaling

    Resolution Upscaler

AUDIO

  • Audio output

    10W / 2.0ch

  • Speaker type

    Down firing

  • Surround Sound modus

    Vitrual Surround Plus

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice Pro

  • DTS Decoder

    Ja

  • LG sound sync

    Ja

WEBOS SMART TV

  • OS versie

    webOS ThinQ AI (22)

  • Quick Access

    Ja

  • Live Zoom

    Ja

  • LG Content Store

    Ja

  • Web Browser

    Ja

SMART SHARE

  • Miracast

    Ja

  • WiDi

    Ja

  • DLNA gecertificeerd

    Ja

TUNER

  • DVB-C

    Ja

  • DVB-T2

    Ja

  • DVB-S2

    Ja

  • DVB CI+

    Ja

DVR

  • DVR Type

    Digitaal

  • DVR Ready

    Ready

  • Time Shift

    Ready

AANSLUITINGEN

  • WiFi

    Ja (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Ja (V5.0)

  • CI+ Slot

    Ja

  • HDMI

    HDMI 1.4 (2x)

  • USB

    1

  • RF In

    2

  • ARC

    Ja

  • Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)

    Ja

AFSTANDSBEDIENING

  • Magic Remote

    Niet meegeleverd, los verkrijgbaar

  • Afstandsbediening

    Ja

  • Batterijen voor de afstandsbediening

    Ja

ECO

  • Voeding

    100-240Vac, 50-60Hz

  • Stand-by energieverbruik

    0.5W

  • Energieklasse (A tot G schaal)

    E

AFMETINGEN

  • Set zonder voet

    739 x 441 x 84 mm

  • Set met voet

    739 x 472 x 168 mm

  • VESA

    200 x 200

  • Gewicht zonder voet

    4.85 kg

  • Gewicht met voet

    4.9 kg

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Reviews van andere gebruikers

Onze keuze

Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 