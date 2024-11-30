We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
42" Inch Wireless Multimedia Full HD Full LED Slim met TruMotion 200Hz, Netcast, 4x HDMI, DLNA en USB2.0
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Producttype
Full LED Slim
-
Schermdiagonaal (inch)
42
-
Smart energie saving
Plus
-
INFINIA Design
Ja
-
Wireless
Ja, Wireless Media Box ready
BEELD
-
FullHD 1080P
Ja
-
Backlight technologie
Full LED slim
-
Resolutie
1920x1080
-
3D
Nee
-
Contrastverhouding
9.000.000:1
-
THX
Ja
-
Trumotion
200Hz
-
Reactie snelheid
2ms
-
Kijkhoek graden
178°/178°
TUNER
-
Analoog (PAL/SECAM)
Ja
-
DVB-T
Ja
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB CI+ Ziggo gecertificeerd
Ja
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
Netcast (Youtube, Accuwheater, Picasa)
Ja
-
External HDD Playback
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
Magic motion remote control
Nee
-
DLNA
Ja
-
Aspect ratio correctie
Ja
-
Kleur temperatuur controle (Cool/Medium/Warm)
Ja
-
XD engine
Ja
-
Expert mode / ISF ready
Ja
-
Picture Wizard II
Ja
-
AV Mode (bioscoop/game/sport)
Ja
GELUID
-
Vermogen
10W+10W
-
Clear Voice II
Ja
-
Invisible speaker
Ja
-
LG Infinite Sound
Ja
TELETEXT
-
Pagina's
1000
EXTRA
-
Gebruikers menu
3D design
-
Intelligent Sensor
Ja
-
AV-input navigatie
Ja
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
VESA compatibel
Ja
DIVX
-
Divx HD
Ja
-
DivX SD
Ja
-
DivX
Ja
-
DivX ondertiteling (31 talen)
Ja
AANSLUITINGEN
-
AV in
Ja (x2)
-
HDMI/HDCP-ingang
Ja (x4)
-
USB 2.0
Ja (x2)
-
RF in
Ja (x1)
-
Scart 1 (full wired, RGB)
Ja (x1)
-
Scart 2
Nee
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + audio
Ja (x2)
-
Digitale audio uit (optical)
Ja (x1)
-
RGB In (D-sub 15-pins)
Ja (x1)
-
PC audio-in
Ja (x1)
-
Hoofdtelefoon uit
Ja (x1)
-
CI-slot
Ja (x1)
-
RS232C (control / SVC)
Nee
-
LAN (wired)
Ja (x1)
-
WiFi B/G/N 802.11 (Built-in)
Nee
-
WiFi ready (via optionele dongel)
Ja
ECO
-
Power on (W)
94,7W
-
Stand by (W)
0,20W
-
Luminance ratio (lichtopbrengst %)
70
-
Kwik (mg)
0,0
-
Aanwezigheid van lood
Ja, Deze televisie bevat alleen lood in bepaalde componenten waar technologisch geen alternatieven mogelijk zijn welke volledig in lijn zijn met de bestaande EU richtlijnen.
AFMETINGEN & GEWICHT
-
Afmetingen inclusief voet (BxHxD)
1013.3x704.5x235.5
-
Afmetingen exclusief voet (BxHxD)
1013.3x645.8x34.5
-
Gewicht (Inclusief voet)
27
-
Gewicht (zonder voet)
23
