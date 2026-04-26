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97 inch LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026

OLED97G67LW_EU.pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad
OLED97G67LW_EU.pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad

97 inch LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026

OLED97G67LW
Vooraanzicht van 97 inch LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 OLED97G67LW
De voorkant van de LG OLED evo AI G6, gelanceerd in 2026, toont een afbeelding van gelaagde, veelkleurige vormen, met Hyper Radiant Color Tech, perfect zwart en perfecte kleuren, samen met het embleem ‘World's No. 1 OLED TV for 13 Years’.
Een LG OLED evo AI G6, weergegeven van de voorkant en van de zijkant, heeft een 97 inch scherm met een breedte van 2155 mm, een totale hoogte van 1230 mm en een ultradunne diepte van 28,2 mm zonder standaard.
Een LG OLED evo AI G6 met Brightness Booster toont een donkere scène waarin een schitterend verlichte pauw zijn stralende, gloeiende veren spreidt, met helderdere hooglichten, verbeterde details en een opvallend contrast.
Een LG OLED evo AI G6 toont een gesplitst scherm met een afbeelding van een planeet en sterren, waarbij een mat scherm met anti-glare wordt vergeleken met het scherm met perfect zwart en perfecte kleuren voor een helderder beeld bij elke lichtomstandigheid, ondersteund door UL-certificering en Intertek-certificeringen voor kleurvolume en kleurechtheid.
De alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 van de LG OLED evo G6 AI-tv straalt in paars en blauw licht op een donkere printplaat, waardoor de Dual AI Engine extra goed uitkomt en de NPU tot 5,6 keer sneller, de CPU 50% sneller en de GPU 70% krachtiger presteert.
De CES Innovation Awards 2026-badge met eervolle vermelding in de categorie Kunstmatige Intelligentie erkent Multi-AI-zoekopdrachten met Google Gemini en Microsoft Copilot.
Een LG OLED evo AI G6 heeft een AI Hub voor personalisatie, met een AI-pictogram boven een afstandsbediening omringd door labels voor Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID met My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard en AI Sound Wizard.
LG Shield, toegepast op LG OLED evo AI G6, wordt weergegeven met een LG Shield-logo in het midden, beveiligingspictogrammen onderaan en bovenaan een CES Innovation Awards 2026-badge met eervolle vermelding, die staat voor gegevens- en systeembescherming.
LG OLED evo AI G6 voor een ongeëvenaarde gameplay in 4K 120Hz toont een snelle racegame met een gele ‘open-wheel car’ in beweging, de opvallende tekst ‘WIN’ op het scherm en de logo’s van NVIDIA G-SYNC en AMD FreeSync Premium bovenaan.
Een LG OLED evo AI G6, gezien vanaf de zijkant, benadrukt zijn Flush Fit Gallery Design met een naadloze wandmontage, waarop een nachtelijk tafereel van een verlichte brug met reflecties op het water wordt weergegeven.
Een LG OLED evo AI G6 is vlak tegen de muur gemonteerd in een moderne woonkamer en toont een levendige aurora boven een rustig kustplaatsje, dat lijkt op een ingelijste foto aan de muur.
Een LG OLED evo AI G6 geeft een levendig beeld weer van een zonsondergang aan zee, met een soundbar en luidspreker onder het scherm, wat bijdraagt aan een rustige en sfeervolle woonruimte.
LG Shield, toegepast op LG OLED evo AI G6, wordt weergegeven met een LG Shield-logo in het midden, beveiligingspictogrammen onderaan en bovenaan een CES Innovation Awards 2026-badge met eervolle vermelding, die staat voor gegevens- en systeembescherming.
LG OLED evo AI G6 voor een ongeëvenaarde gameplay in 4K 165Hz toont een snelle racegame met een gele ‘open-wheel car’ in beweging, de opvallende tekst ‘WIN’ op het scherm en de logo’s van NVIDIA G-SYNC en AMD FreeSync Premium bovenaan.
Vooraanzicht van 97 inch LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 OLED97G67LW
De voorkant van de LG OLED evo AI G6, gelanceerd in 2026, toont een afbeelding van gelaagde, veelkleurige vormen, met Hyper Radiant Color Tech, perfect zwart en perfecte kleuren, samen met het embleem ‘World's No. 1 OLED TV for 13 Years’.
Een LG OLED evo AI G6, weergegeven van de voorkant en van de zijkant, heeft een 97 inch scherm met een breedte van 2155 mm, een totale hoogte van 1230 mm en een ultradunne diepte van 28,2 mm zonder standaard.
Een LG OLED evo AI G6 met Brightness Booster toont een donkere scène waarin een schitterend verlichte pauw zijn stralende, gloeiende veren spreidt, met helderdere hooglichten, verbeterde details en een opvallend contrast.
Een LG OLED evo AI G6 toont een gesplitst scherm met een afbeelding van een planeet en sterren, waarbij een mat scherm met anti-glare wordt vergeleken met het scherm met perfect zwart en perfecte kleuren voor een helderder beeld bij elke lichtomstandigheid, ondersteund door UL-certificering en Intertek-certificeringen voor kleurvolume en kleurechtheid.
De alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 van de LG OLED evo G6 AI-tv straalt in paars en blauw licht op een donkere printplaat, waardoor de Dual AI Engine extra goed uitkomt en de NPU tot 5,6 keer sneller, de CPU 50% sneller en de GPU 70% krachtiger presteert.
De CES Innovation Awards 2026-badge met eervolle vermelding in de categorie Kunstmatige Intelligentie erkent Multi-AI-zoekopdrachten met Google Gemini en Microsoft Copilot.
Een LG OLED evo AI G6 heeft een AI Hub voor personalisatie, met een AI-pictogram boven een afstandsbediening omringd door labels voor Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID met My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard en AI Sound Wizard.
LG Shield, toegepast op LG OLED evo AI G6, wordt weergegeven met een LG Shield-logo in het midden, beveiligingspictogrammen onderaan en bovenaan een CES Innovation Awards 2026-badge met eervolle vermelding, die staat voor gegevens- en systeembescherming.
LG OLED evo AI G6 voor een ongeëvenaarde gameplay in 4K 120Hz toont een snelle racegame met een gele ‘open-wheel car’ in beweging, de opvallende tekst ‘WIN’ op het scherm en de logo’s van NVIDIA G-SYNC en AMD FreeSync Premium bovenaan.
Een LG OLED evo AI G6, gezien vanaf de zijkant, benadrukt zijn Flush Fit Gallery Design met een naadloze wandmontage, waarop een nachtelijk tafereel van een verlichte brug met reflecties op het water wordt weergegeven.
Een LG OLED evo AI G6 is vlak tegen de muur gemonteerd in een moderne woonkamer en toont een levendige aurora boven een rustig kustplaatsje, dat lijkt op een ingelijste foto aan de muur.
Een LG OLED evo AI G6 geeft een levendig beeld weer van een zonsondergang aan zee, met een soundbar en luidspreker onder het scherm, wat bijdraagt aan een rustige en sfeervolle woonruimte.
LG Shield, toegepast op LG OLED evo AI G6, wordt weergegeven met een LG Shield-logo in het midden, beveiligingspictogrammen onderaan en bovenaan een CES Innovation Awards 2026-badge met eervolle vermelding, die staat voor gegevens- en systeembescherming.
LG OLED evo AI G6 voor een ongeëvenaarde gameplay in 4K 165Hz toont een snelle racegame met een gele ‘open-wheel car’ in beweging, de opvallende tekst ‘WIN’ op het scherm en de logo’s van NVIDIA G-SYNC en AMD FreeSync Premium bovenaan.

Belangrijkste functies

  • Helderdere beelden en levendige details met Brightness Booster, aangedreven door de alpha 11 AI-processor Gen3
  • Perfect zwart en perfecte kleuren zorgen voor een dieper contrast en levendige, nauwkeurige kleuren bij elk licht.
  • Tot 120 Hz in 4K met G-SYNC-compatibiliteit en FreeSync Premium voor een meeslepende gameplay zonder screen tearing
  • Het bekroonde webOS biedt geavanceerde AI-ervaringen, mogelijk gemaakt door Google Gemini en Microsoft Copilot
  • De AI-knop ontgrendelt AI Hub voor een slimme, gepersonaliseerde ervaring, beveiligd door LG Shield
Meer
tweakers

Tweakers Ultimate Award

Mei 2026

CES Innovation Awards 2026-badge met eervolle vermelding in de categorie Cybersecurity voor LG Shield

CES Innovation Awards 2026 met eervolle vermelding

TV OS Platform met LG Shield

CES Innovation Awards 2026-badge met eervolle vermelding in de categorie Kunstmatige Intelligentie voor Multi-AI

CES Innovation Awards 2026 met eervolle vermelding

Multi-AI-architectuur

AVForums Editor’s Choice-badge als beste smart-tv-systeem voor 8 opeenvolgende jaren, inclusief 2025/26

AVForums Editor’s Choice – Beste smart-tv-systeem 2025/26

“8 jaar lang het beste smart-tv-systeem”

*De CES Innovation Awards zijn gebaseerd op beschrijvende materialen ingediend bij de jury. CTA heeft de accuraatheid van de ingediende materialen/claims niet gecontroleerd en het voorwerp met de prijs niet getest.

Waarom een LG AI TV?

LG AI TV optimaliseert beeld en geluid en maakt het dagelijks leven slimmer met een gepersonaliseerde AI Hub

Meer informatie over LG AI TV

AI HDR Remastering

Upgrade elk frame naar HDR-kwaliteit

AI optimaliseert automatisch kleur, helderheid en contrast en tilt de SDR-beeldkwaliteit naar HDR-niveau voor rijkere, realistischere beelden.

Ontdek 3 unieke voordelen van AI Hub

Geavanceerd Multi-AI-zoekopdrachten met Google Gemini en Microsoft Copilot

Zeg gewoon wat je zoekt en selecteer vervolgens het AI-model dat het beste bij je past. Het systeem maakt verbinding met meerdere AI-modellen om bredere, relevantere resultaten te leveren.13)

Ontvang gepersonaliseerde aanbevelingen en informatie voor content

AI Concierge stelt inhoud en updates voor die zijn afgestemd op jouw interesses. ‘In deze scène’ biedt relevante aanbevelingen en informatie op basis van wat je bekijkt, terwijl Generative AI het zoeken en creëren van afbeeldingen mogelijk maakt.14)

LG AI TV herkent jouw stem en leidt je naar My Page, die speciaal voor je is gepersonaliseerd!

Op My Page kun je alles in één oogopslag zien, van het weer, de agenda en widgets tot jouw favoriete sportuitslagen.15)

De CES Innovation Awards 2026-badge met eervolle vermelding wordt weergegeven op een donkere achtergrond. Multi-AI Architecture wordt erkend in de categorie Kunstmatige Intelligentie.

De CES Innovation Awards 2026-badge met eervolle vermelding wordt weergegeven op een donkere achtergrond. Multi-AI Architecture wordt erkend in de categorie Kunstmatige Intelligentie.

Bekroonde Multi AI webOS

Het bekroonde webOS wordt nu beveiligd door LG Shield.

De AVForums Editor’s Choice-badge wordt weergegeven op een donkere achtergrond voor LG webOS 25, uitgeroepen tot Beste smart tv-systeem 2025/2026.

De AVForums Editor’s Choice-badge wordt weergegeven op een donkere achtergrond voor LG webOS 25, uitgeroepen tot Beste smart tv-systeem 2025/2026.

8 jaar lang het beste smart-tv-systeem 

Het LG Shield-embleem wordt weergegeven op een donkere achtergrond met beveiligingspictogrammen, waarmee de webOS-bescherming voor privacy, gegevensbeveiliging en systeemintegriteit wordt benadrukt. Er wordt ook een CES Innovation Awards 2026-badge met eervolle vermelding getoond.

Het LG Shield-embleem wordt weergegeven op een donkere achtergrond met beveiligingspictogrammen, waarmee de webOS-bescherming voor privacy, gegevensbeveiliging en systeemintegriteit wordt benadrukt. Er wordt ook een CES Innovation Awards 2026-badge met eervolle vermelding getoond.

LG Shield

Beveiliging waarop je kunt vertrouwen

De zeven belangrijkste technologieën van LG Shield zorgen ervoor dat uw gegevens veilig blijven dankzij veilige gegevensopslag en -beheer, veilige cryptografische algoritmen, gegarandeerde software-integriteit, gebruikersauthenticatie en toegangscontrole, veilige gegevensoverdracht, detectie van en reactie op beveiligingsincidenten en veilig updatebeheer.41)

Beveiliging waarop je kunt vertrouwen Ontdek meer over LG Shield

webOS Re:New Program

Upgrade uw tv tot 5 jaar gratis17)

LG Quad Protection wordt weergegeven door middel van vier pictogrammen op een gele achtergrond. Elk pictogram staat voor bliksembeveiliging, vochtbescherming, overspanningsbeveiliging en webOS-bescherming met LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection wordt weergegeven door middel van vier pictogrammen op een gele achtergrond. Elk pictogram staat voor bliksembeveiliging, vochtbescherming, overspanningsbeveiliging en webOS-bescherming met LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection

Uw LG TV is gemaakt om lang mee te gaan dankzij LG Quad Protection

Van hardware tot software, uw LG TV is beschermd. Ingebouwde condensatoren bieden bescherming tegen hoge spanningen, waaronder blikseminslag, en halfgeleiders zijn uitgerust met overspanningsbeveiliging. Siliconen gel en beschermende coatings beschermen chipsets tegen vocht en zelfs uw gegevens blijven veilig en beveiligd met LG Shield.

AI Magic Remote

Ontgrendel elke AI-ervaring met één enkele AI-knop

Met één AI-knop kun je alle AI-gestuurde interacties openen en bedienen. Met een scrollwiel en directe spraakopdrachten verloopt elke bediening moeiteloos.18)

Een LG OLED evo AI G6 heeft een AI Hub voor personalisatie, met een AI-pictogram boven een afstandsbediening omringd door labels voor Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID met My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard en AI Sound Wizard.

Waarom is LG OLED evo een uitstekende keuze voor designliefhebbers?

Een LG OLED evo AI G6 is vlak tegen de muur gemonteerd in een moderne woonkamer en toont een levendige aurora boven een besneeuwd kustplaatsje, terwijl een man en vrouw vanaf de bank toekijken met de afstandsbediening in de hand.

Vlakke inbouw Gallery Design voor een minimalistische uitstraling

Een slank en verfijnd scherm gaat op natuurlijke wijze op in uw ruimte en creëert een galerie-achtige uitstraling zonder zichtbare opening tussen het scherm en de muur.27)

Een LG OLED evo AI G6 is te zien vanaf de zijkant, vlak tegen de muur gemonteerd, met een helder landschap met een brug op het scherm. Aan de rechterkant is het in een minimalistische woonkamer zonder tussenruimte aan de muur bevestigd. Er wordt een kleurrijk landschap in schilderstijl weergegeven dat goed past bij het interieur in houttinten.

Ontdek eindeloze meesterwerken met LG Gallery+

LG Gallery+

Geef uw ruimte stijl met meer dan 5000 zorgvuldig geselecteerde kunstwerken

Met LG Gallery+ heb je toegang tot een uitgebreide collectie kunstwerken en content van onze partners, zoals The National Gallery, MMCA, Magnum en verschillende andere. Verfraai en personaliseer jouw ruimte met kunst die jouw stijl weerspiegelt.29)

Een LG OLED evo AI C6 toont een Google Photos-raster met familiefoto's, terwijl een telefoon een albumlijst weergeeft met de schakelaar voor het album Familie-uitstapje ingeschakeld.

Een LG OLED evo AI C6 toont een Google Photos-raster met familiefoto's, terwijl een telefoon een albumlijst weergeeft met de schakelaar voor het album Familie-uitstapje ingeschakeld.

Mijn foto’s

Open Google Photos en zie jouw herinneringen langskomen.

Verbind eenvoudig je Google Photos-account met je TV door simpelweg je telefoon te gebruiken. Personaliseer moeiteloos je ruimte met content uit je eigen fotobibliotheek.32)

Een LG OLED evo AI C6 is aan een groene muur boven een rode console bevestigd en toont een informatiebord met onder andere het weer, sportuitslagen, tv-programmering en Home Hub.

LG OLED evo AI C6 shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

Informatiebord

Blijf op de hoogte met een all-in-one persoonlijk dashboard.

Zie in één oogopslag belangrijke informatie. Krijg weerupdates, sports alerts, bekijk je Google Agenda en stel zelfs meldingen in voor Home Hub, jouw kijkreserveringen en meer.

Gallery Mode

Schakel naadloos over van tv naar kunstwerken

Als de Gallery Mode is ingeschakeld, kan uw tv nog steeds energie blijven besparen, zelfs terwijl uw geselecteerde kunstwerken worden weergegeven om een vleugje stijl en elegantie aan uw ruimte toe te voegen.

Auto Brightness Control

Optimale helderheid bij elk licht

De helderheidsregeling past de schermweergave automatisch aan op basis van de omgevingsverlichting, waardoor je in elke omgeving kunt genieten van een helder beeld en comfortabel kunt genieten.33)

Bewegingssensor

Reageert op uw aanwezigheid

Bewegingsdetectie zorgt dat je TV intelligent reageert, waarbij de lichtstand wordt aangepast op basis van jouw nabijheid.34)

LG Channels

Gratis onbeperkt entertainment

LG Channels brengt diverse content van live en on-demand platforms samen in één hub, waardoor het eenvoudiger dan ooit is om content te vinden waar je van houdt.35)

Een LG OLED evo AI C6 met slimme connectiviteit toont de Home Hub-interface op het scherm, met verbindingen naar Google Home en LG ThinQ, en panelen voor tv, apparaten en apps in één bedieningslay-out.

LG OLED evo AI C6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a riverside cityscape at sunset on screen.

Slimme connectiviteit

Home Hub, jouw alles-in-één platform voor slimme woningen

Home Hub brengt al je slimme apparaten samen. Maak naadloos verbinding met jouw IoT-apparaten thuis, bedien ze en communiceer ermee via Google Home en andere diensten.36)

True Cinema, tot in het kleinste detail bewaard gebleven

Dolby Vision en Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Beleef cinema zoals de regisseur het bedoeld heeft met Dolby Vision en FILMMAKER MODE met Ambient Light Compensation die zich aanpast aan de omgeving en de beelden zo dicht mogelijk bij de oorspronkelijke versie houdt.37)

Dolby Atmos

Door audio weer te geven als meeslepende 360° audio-objecten in plaats van statische kanalen, creëert het systeem een thuisbioscoop-omgeving waarin details en diepte trouw blijven aan de scène.

Dompel jezelf onder in elke sportwedstrijd

LG Sound Suite verbetert elke scène met een vollere surround

Sound Suite met Dolby Atmos Flex Connect

Meeslepende audio afgestemd op jouw voorkeuren

De DAFC-technologie (Dolby Atmos Flex Connect) van LG TV's optimaliseert audio op basis van de plaatsing van de luidsprekers, waardoor een gepersonaliseerde, zeer meeslepende surround-ervaring wordt geboden, ongeacht de positie van jouw luidsprekers.39)

Een gezin met kinderen en hun grootouders zit samen op een bank in een lichte woonkamer. Ze houden een afstandsbediening vast terwijl ze televisie kijken.

Een gezin met kinderen en hun grootouders zit samen op een bank in een lichte woonkamer. Ze houden een afstandsbediening vast terwijl ze televisie kijken.

Accessibility

Ondersteunende functies maken de kijkervaring inclusiever

LG-tv’s zijn ontworpen met het oog op toegankelijkheid en beschikken over functies zoals een kleuraanpassingsfilter, een gids voor gebarentaal en directe connectiviteitsondersteuning voor audiohulpmiddelen.

Disclaimer

 

*De afbeeldingen op deze productpagina dienen alleen ter illustratie.

*Specificaties en functies variëren per regio, model en grootte.

*De beschikbaarheid van de service kan per regio of land verschillen.

*Gepersonaliseerde diensten kunnen variëren afhankelijk van het beleid van de applicatie van derden.

*Voor toegang tot op een netwerk gebaseerde slimme diensten en functies, waaronder streaming-apps, is een LG-account en aanvaarding van de relevante algemene voorwaarden vereist. Zonder LG-account zijn alleen externe apparaatverbindingen (bijvoorbeeld via HDMI) en terrestrische/draadloze tv (alleen voor tv’s met tuners) beschikbaar. Er zijn geen kosten verbonden aan het aanmaken van een LG-account.

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The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.
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