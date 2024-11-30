We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55'' | OLED Full HD TV | Curved Design | Infinite Contrast | Absolute Motion Clarity | Perfecte Kijkhoek | Ultra dun OLED Panel | Web OS Smart TV
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
Oled
-
Schermdiagonaal (inch)
55
-
Design scherm
LG Design
-
Cinema 3D
Ja
-
LG Smart TV
Ja
-
Resolutie
Full HD
-
EAN Code
8806084802965
BEELD
-
Backlighttechnologie
OLED
-
Cinema 3D
Ja
-
PMI
Absolute Motion Clarity
TUNER
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB-T
Nee
-
DVB-T2
Ja
-
DVB-S
Nee
-
DVB-S2
Ja
-
DVB CI+
Ja, Ziggo & UPC
3D
-
3D Type
Cinema 3D
-
2D naar 3D Conversie
Ja
-
3D Depth Control
Ja
-
3D Sound Zooming
Ja
-
Dual Play
Ja
SMART TV WEBOS
-
webOS
Ja
-
Launcher
Ja
-
Today Board
Ja
-
LG Store
Ja
-
Live Menu
Ja
-
Skype
Ready
NETWERK
-
WiFi
Ingebouwd
-
DLNA gecertificeerd
Ja
-
Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
Ja
-
LG Cloud
Ja
DVR
-
DVR Type
Digitaal
-
DVR Ready
Ja
-
Time Shift (Time Machine II)
Ja
MEDIA
-
Video
DivX HD, H.264, H.265/HEVC
-
Foto
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
Audio Codec
AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HAAC, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
EXTRA
-
Camera (Ready/Built-in)
Ready
-
8 Megapixel
Nee
-
Intelligent Sensor
Ja
-
Smart Energy Saving
Ja
TELETEXT
-
Pagina's
2000
AANSLUITINGEN ZIJKANT
-
CI+ Slot
Ja
-
HDMI
3
-
USB
3 (V, 2.0)
-
Headphone out
1
AANSLUITINGEN ACHTERKANT
-
RF In
Ja
-
Scart (Full)
1 (Composite)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
HDMI
1
-
RGB / VGA / D-sub
Nee
-
PC Audio Input
Sharing with AV2
-
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
1
-
Headphone out
Nee
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
Ja
-
Reguliere afstandsbediening
Ja
ACCESSOIRES
-
3D-brillen
3
-
3D clip-on brillen
1
-
Dual Play brillen
0
-
TV Camera (Skype)
Ready
ECO
-
Energieklasse
A
-
Voeding
220V ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Energieverbruik
106W
AFMETINGEN
-
Set met voet
1225 x 753 x 204 mm
-
Set zonder voet
1225 x 715 x 80 mm
GEWICHT
-
Set met voet
16.4 kg
-
Set zonder voet
14.4 kg
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
