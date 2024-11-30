We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
43" | LG WebOS 2.0 Smart TV | Full HD 1080p | 2Ch Speaker System | LG SmartShare
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
LED
-
Schermdiagonaal (inch)
43
-
Design scherm
Flat
-
Cinema 3D
Nee
-
LG Smart TV
Ja
-
Resolutie
Full HD
-
EAN Code
8806087346350
BEELD
-
Backlighttechnologie
LED
-
Cinema 3D
Nee
TUNER
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB-T
Nee
-
DVB-T2
Ja
-
DVB-S
Nee
-
DVB-S2
Ja
-
DVB CI+
Cl+1.3 (Ziggo certified)
SMART TV WEBOS
-
webOS
2.0
-
Launcher
Ja
-
Today Board
Nee
-
LG Store
Ja
-
Live Menu
Ja
-
Skype
Nee
NETWERK
-
WiFi
Ingebouwd
-
WiFi Direct
Ja
-
Miracast
Ja
-
WiDi
Ja
-
Remote app
Ja
-
Smart Share
Ja
MEDIA
-
Video
DivX HD
-
Foto
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
Audio Codec
AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HAAC, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
EXTRA
-
Camera (Ready/Built-in)
Ready
-
8 Megapixel
Nee
-
Intelligent Sensor
Nee
-
Smart Energy Saving
Nee
TELETEXT
-
Pagina's
2000
AANSLUITINGEN ZIJKANT
-
CI+ Slot
Ja
-
HDMI
1
-
USB
2
-
Headphone out
0
-
Scart
1
AANSLUITINGEN ACHTERKANT
-
RF In
2
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
HDMI
1
-
PC Audio Input
Sharing with AV2
-
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
1
-
Headphone out
1
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
Ja, optioneel
-
Reguliere afstandsbediening
Ja
ACCESSOIRES
-
3D-brillen
0
-
3D clip-on brillen
0
-
Dual Play brillen
0
-
TV Camera (Skype)
Nee
ECO
-
Energieklasse
A+
-
Voeding
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
AFMETINGEN
-
Verpakking
1050 x 655 x 152 mm
-
Set met voet
971 x 624 x 198 mm
-
Set zonder voet
971 x 575 x 58,7 mm
GEWICHT
-
incl. Verpakking
12.7 kg
-
Set met voet
9.8 kg
-
Set zonder voet
9.5 kg
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
