We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
60" Ultra HD TV | Ervaar nu de ultrascherpe en levensechte beelden van LG Ultra HDTV!
60" Ultra HD TV | Ervaar nu de ultrascherpe en levensechte beelden van LG Ultra HDTV!
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
UHD TV 4K
-
Schermdiagonaal (inch)
60
-
Design scherm
Narrow Border
-
Cinema 3D
Nee
-
LG Smart TV
Nee
-
Resolutie
Ultra HD 3840 x 2160
-
EAN Code
8806087238341
BEELD
-
Backlighttechnologie
Edge LED
-
Cinema 3D
Nee
-
PMI
1800
TUNER
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB-T
Ja
-
DVB-T2
Ja
-
DVB-S
Ja
-
DVB-S2
Ja
-
DVB CI+
Ja
3D
-
3D Type
Nee
-
2D naar 3D Conversie
Nee
-
3D Depth Control
Nee
-
3D Sound Zooming
Nee
-
Dual Play
Nee
SMART TV NETCAST
-
Home Dashboard 2.0
Nee
SMART TV WEBOS
-
webOS
Nee
NETWERK
-
WiFi
Nee
-
DLNA gecertificeerd
Nee
-
Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
Nee
-
Remote app
Nee
-
Smart Share
Nee
-
-----
Nee
DVR
-
DVR Type
Digitaal
-
DVR Ready
Ready
-
Time Shift (Time Machine II)
Nee
MEDIA
-
Video
DivX HD
-
Foto
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HAAC, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
EXTRA
-
Camera (Ready/Built-in)
Nee
-
8 Megapixel
Nee
-
Intelligent Sensor
Ja
-
Smart Energy Saving
Ja
TELETEXT
-
Pagina's
2000
AANSLUITINGEN ZIJKANT
-
CI+ Slot
Ja
-
HDMI
0
-
USB
1 (2.0)
-
Headphone out
1
AANSLUITINGEN ACHTERKANT
-
RF In
2 (T/C, S2)
-
Scart (Full)
1 (Composite)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
HDMI
2
-
RGB / VGA / D-sub
0
-
PC Audio Input
0
-
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
0
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
Nee
-
Reguliere afstandsbediening
Ja
ACCESSOIRES
-
3D-brillen
0
-
3D clip-on brillen
0
-
Dual Play brillen
0
-
TV Camera (Skype)
Nee
ECO
-
Smart Energy Saving
Ja
-
Energieklasse
A+
-
Voeding
220V ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente