LG UHD UR81 75 inch 4K Smart TV & DS75Q soundbar
-
75 inch LG LED UHD UR81 4K Smart TV - 75UR81006LJ
-
LG Soundbar voor TV met Dolby Atmos 3.1.2 kanaal DS75Q
Alle specificaties
BARCODE
-
BARCODE
-
8806087071740
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
Belangrijkste specs
-
Aantal kanalen
-
3.1.2
-
Output Power
-
380 W
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Ja
-
DTS:X
-
Ja
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Ja
-
Main
-
890 x 65 x 119 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
180 x 394 x 290 mm
Alle specificaties
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Ja
-
Standard
-
Ja
-
Music
-
Ja
-
Cinema
-
Ja
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Ja
-
Sports
-
Ja
-
Game
-
Ja
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Ja
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling
-
24bit/96kHz
-
Upbit / Upsampling
-
24bit/96kHz
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Uit
-
1
-
Bluetooth Versie
-
4.2
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Ja
-
USB
-
1
-
Optisch
-
1
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
-
Ja
-
Pass-through (4K)
-
Ja
-
HDR10
-
Ja
-
Dolby Vision
-
Ja
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Ja
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
-
Ja
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Ja
GENERAL
-
Aantal kanalen
-
3.1.2
-
Aantal Speakers
-
8 EA
-
Output Power
-
380 W
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Ja
-
Dolby Digital
-
Ja
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Ja
-
DTS:X
-
Ja
-
AAC
-
Ja
-
AAC+
-
Ja
GEMAK
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
Ja
-
Soundbar Mode Control
-
Ja
-
TV Sound Mode Share
-
Ja
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Ja
DIMENSIES (WXHXD)
-
Main
-
890 x 65 x 119 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
180 x 394 x 290 mm
GEWICHT
-
Main
-
3,79 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
5,8 kg
-
Bruto Gewicht
-
13,7 kg
ACCESSOIRE
-
Garantiebewijs
-
Ja
-
Optische Kabel
-
Ja
-
HDMI kabel
-
Ja
-
Muurbeugel
-
Ja
-
Remote Control
-
Ja
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0,5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
38 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
0,5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
-
33 W
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
