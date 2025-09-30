Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
98 Inch LG UHD AI UT90 4K Smart TV 2024
98 Inch LG UHD AI UT90 4K Smart TV 2024

98 Inch LG UHD AI UT90 4K Smart TV 2024
98UT91006LA

98UT91006LA
Front view of LG UHD TV, UT90 with text of LG UHD AI, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen
Slightly-angled left-facing side view of LG UHD TV, UT90
Side view of LG UHD TV, UT90
Rear view of LG UHD TV, UT90
LG Magic Remote
Belangrijkste functies

  • Breathtaking color and detail with 4K HDR10 Pro
  • Enhanced picture and sound quality with the alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
  • Seamless blend with your interior, from Super Slim Design
  • 4 years of upgrades guaranteed over 5 years with webOS Re:New Program
  • Cinema-worthy visuals and sound with FILMMAKER MODE
Meer
webOS

LG webOS gerangschikt als het beste smart tv-besturingssysteem

iF Design Award - Winnaar

Een levendig gekleurde, vierkante tunnel die naar achteren toe geleidelijk smaller wordt, weergegeven op een LG-tv.

Een levendig gekleurde, vierkante tunnel die naar achteren toe geleidelijk smaller wordt, weergegeven op een LG-tv.

Breng elk detail duidelijk in beeld

Ultra HD brengt elke kleur tot levendige levendigheid. Bekijk kristalheldere beelden in levensechte helderheid.

*Schermafbeelding gesimuleerd.

HDR10 Pro

Schijn een licht op fijne details

Betreed een wereld waar elke kleur knalt en de helderheid is verfijnd voor adembenemende weergaven, allemaal bereikt door briljante HDR10 Pro.

Een split-screen close-up van het gezicht van een man wordt getoond in een paars getinte, schaduwrijke kamer. Aan de linkerkant wordt "SDR" weergegeven en is het beeld wazig. Aan de rechterkant wordt "HDR10 Pro" weergegeven en het beeld is duidelijk en scherp gedefinieerd.

*HDR10 Pro is een technologie die is ontwikkeld door LG Electronics op basis van de gestandaardiseerde beeldkwaliteit van de standaard 'HDR10'.

alpha 5 AI-processor 4K Gen7

Ervaar fantastisch entertainment dat van binnenuit wordt verbeterd

Smart alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 optimaliseert automatisch audio en helderheid, voor volledige onderdompeling in actie.

LG's alpha 5 AI-processor 4K Gen7 met geel licht eronder en kleurrijke printplaatlijnen die aftakken van de AI-processor.

*Schermafbeelding gesimuleerd.

AI Customization

Synchroniseert met hoe u kijkt

LG TV gemonteerd aan een muur in een woonkamer met een gitarist op het scherm. Concentrische cirkelafbeeldingen die geluidsgolven voorstellen.

AI Acoustic Tuning

De optimale audio past bij uw ruimte

Het geluidssysteem detecteert de indeling van uw kamer en waar u zit om een koepel van geluid om u heen te creëren, perfect afgestemd op de unieke akoestiek van uw kamer.

LG TV en LG Soundbar in een moderne leefruimte 's nachts. Het schermbeeld van de aurora borealis wordt weergegeven met de ideale helderheidsniveaus.
LG TV en LG Soundbar in een moderne leefruimte overdag. Het schermbeeld van de aurora borealis wordt weergegeven met de ideale helderheidsniveaus.

Intelligentie die helder is in elk licht

Of het nu dag of nacht is, Brightness Control detecteert het licht in uw ruimte en balanceert het beeld dienovereenkomstig voor scherpe en heldere beelden.

AI Sound Pro

Hoor elk detail van de soundscape

Een close-up van een LG TV-scherm met de knoppen Home Office, Game en Music over een banner voor Masters of the Air zoomt uit om de tv te laten zien die aan een muur in een woonkamer is bevestigd. De volgende logo's worden in de afbeelding op het tv-scherm weergegeven: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney TV, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now en Udemy.

webOS 24

Maak uw tv-ervaring de uwe

Ervaar tv die voor jou is gemaakt met My Profile, AI Concierge en Quick Card.

Maak uw tv-ervaring de uwe Meer informatie

Het webOS-logo zweeft in het midden op een zwarte achtergrond en de ruimte eronder wordt verlicht met de logokleuren rood, oranje en geel. De woorden "webOS Re:New Program" staan onder het logo.

webOS Re:New Program

Elk jaar 5 jaar lang een nieuwe tv

Het is altijd zo fris als nieuw, zelfs als we nieuwe functies en gemak toevoegen.

Vijf rechthoeken in verschillende kleuren zijn naar boven verspringend, elk gelabeld met een jaartal van "webOS 24" tot "webOS 28". Tussen de rechthoeken bevinden zich naar boven wijzende pijlen, gelabeld van "Upgrade 1" tot "Upgrade 4".

*Het webOS Re:New-programma ondersteunt in totaal vier upgrades over een periode van vijf jaar, de drempel is de vooraf geïnstalleerde versie van webOS en het upgradeschema varieert van het einde van de maand tot het begin van het jaar.

**Updates en het schema voor sommige functies, applicaties en services kunnen per model en regio verschillen.

Upgrades die beschikbaar zijn voor 2023 zijn onder meer UHD- en hogere modellen.

Je tv weet waar je van houdt

Een LG Magic Remote met de middelste ronde knop, terwijl neonpaars licht rond de knop straalt om ze te markeren. Een zachte paarse gloed omringt de afstandsbediening op een zwarte achtergrond.

Magic Remote

De magie ligt
in jouw handen

Bevrijd jezelf van de beperkingen van ouderwetse knoppen. LG Magic Remote ontgrendelt alle slimme functionaliteit van je LG TV met een klik, scroll of je stem.

*De functies en functies van Magic Remote kunnen per regio en taal verschillen.

Profiteer van totale connectiviteit van uw tv

Een neushoorn in een safari-setting wordt getoond op een Ultra Big LG-tv, gemonteerd op de bruine muur van een woonkamer omringd door crèmekleurige modulaire meubels.

Een neushoorn in een safari-setting wordt getoond op een Ultra Big LG-tv, gemonteerd op de bruine muur van een woonkamer omringd door crèmekleurige modulaire meubels.

Ultra groot scherm

Supersize je spanning

Een ultragroot scherm transformeert al uw entertainment naar een blockbuster-schaal en helderheid.

Een linkerbovenhoek van een LG-tv, met een veelkleurig kunstwerk, en de tv is gemonteerd op een muur met nauwelijks zichtbare opening.

Een linkerbovenhoek van een LG-tv, met een veelkleurig kunstwerk, en de tv is gemonteerd op een muur met nauwelijks zichtbare opening.

Super slank ontwerp

Naadloze look past perfect bij

Maak je interieur compleet met het minimalistische design dat bij je ruimte past.

Afstandsbediening voor een LG TV-scherm met Home Hub. Functionaliteit en bediening van andere apparaten worden getoond.

Home Hub, het alles-in-één platform voor je woning

Beheer naadloos je huishoudelijke apparaten van LG, naast je Google Home-apparaten en nog veel meer. Ervaar het ultieme comfort van het bedienen van je hele huis via één intuïtief dashboard. 

Startscherm van het Gaming Portal. De cursor beweegt en toont populaire speltitels en de functie om games te kunnen selecteren op basis van het type controller dat je hebt, of dat nu een gamepad of de afstandsbediening is.

Handen houden een gamecontroller vast voor een scherm met een videospel met raceauto’s. Het VRR-logo staat linksboven. Nvidia GeForce Now-logo en andere relevante certificeringen worden weergegeven.

Een regisseur voor een bedieningspaneel die de film ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ monteert op een LG NanoCell TV. Linksonder in beeld staat het FILMMAKER MODE™-logo.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is een handelsmerk van UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE start automatisch op AppleTV+ en op Amazon Prime video-app.

Belangrijkste specs

  • Schermtype

    4K UHD

  • Verversingssnelheid

    Standaard 100Hz

  • Beeld processor

    α8 AI Processor 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Audio-vermogen

    40W

  • Luidsprekersysteem

    2.2 Kanaal

  • TV-afmetingen zonder standaard (BxHxD mm)

    2 182 x 1 258 x 110,4

  • TV-gewicht zonder standaard (kg)

    61,2

Alle specificaties

BARCODE

  • BARCODE

    8806096167991

AUDIO

  • AI Geluid

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Ja

  • Audio-formaten

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Raadpleeg handleiding)

  • Audio-vermogen

    40W

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Ja (2-Way Playback)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Ja (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Gelijktijdige audio-uitvoer

    Ja

  • Sound Mode Share

    Ja

  • Luidsprekerrichting

    Neerwaarts

  • Luidsprekersysteem

    2.2 Kanaal

  • Geschikt voor WiSA

    Ja (Tot 2.1 Kanaal)

TOEGANKELIJKHEID

  • Grijswaarden

    Ja

  • Hoog contrast

    Ja

  • Kleuren omkeren

    Ja

BEELD (DISPLAY)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Schermresolutie

    4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

  • Schermtype

    4K UHD

  • Verversingssnelheid

    Standaard 100Hz

CONNECTIVITEIT

  • Bluetooth Ondersteuning

    Ja (v 5.1)

  • CI ingang

    1x

  • Ethernet Ingang

    1x

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • HDMI Ingang

    4x (ondersteunt 4K 120Hz, xRC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 poort))

  • RF Ingang (Antenne/Kabel)

    2x

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • SPDIF (Optische digitale audio-uitgang)

    1x

  • USB Ingang

    2x (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja (Wi-Fi 5)

AFMETINGEN EN GEWICHTEN

  • Afmetingen verpakking (BxHxD mm)

    2 395 x 1 633 x 285

  • Gewicht verpakking (kg)

    103,0

  • TV-afmetingen zonder standaard (BxHxD mm)

    2 182 x 1 258 x 110,4

  • TV-afmetingen met standaard (BxHxD mm)

    2 182 x 1 358 x 464,6

  • TV-standaard (BxD mm)

    1 826 x 464,6

  • TV-gewicht zonder standaard (kg)

    61,2

  • TV-gewicht met standaard (kg)

    65,1

  • VESA-montage (BxH mm)

    800 x 400

GAMING

  • Game Optimizer

    Ja (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Ja

  • HGIG Modus

    Ja

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Ja

SMART TV

  • Gezinsinstellingen

    Ja

  • Always Ready

    Ja

  • Amazon Alexa

    Ja (Ingebouwd)

  • Volledige webbrowser

    Ja

  • Intelligente spraakherkenning

    Ja (ondersteunde talen verschillen per land - Deens, Duits, Engels, Frans, Grieks, Italiaans, Nederlands, Noors, Pools, Russisch, Spaans, Zweeds)

  • LG Channels

    Ja

  • Magic Remote afstandsbediening

    Meegeleverd

  • Multi View

    Ja

  • Besturingssysteem (OS)

    webOS 24

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Ja (LG ThinQ)

  • ThinQ

    Ja

  • Geschikt voor USB Camera

    Ja

  • Werkt met Apple Airplay2

    Ja

STROOM

  • Voeding (Spanning, Hz)

    AC 110~240V 50-60Hz

  • Stand-by stroomverbruik

    Onder 0,5W

ACCESSOIRES INBEGREPEN

  • Stroomkabel

    Ja (Ontkoppelbaar)

  • Afstandsbediening

    Magic Remote MR24

  • Batterijen voor afstandsbediening

    Ja (AA 2x)

BEELD (VERWERKING)

  • AI Genre Selectie

    Ja (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Upscaling

    α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Ja (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Ja

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • Beeldmodus

    10 modi (Gepersonaliseerde Picture Wizard, Levendig, Standaard, Basis, Film, Sport, Games, Filmmaker, (ISF) Expert (Heldere kamer), (ISF) Expert (Donkere kamer))

  • Beeld processor

    α8 AI Processor 4K

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Onze keuze

