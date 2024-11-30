We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.1ch Smart 3D Blu-Ray Home cinema System | 330W | LG Smart | Smart Share | DLNA | DIVX HD
5.1ch Smart 3D Blu-Ray Home cinema System | 330W | LG Smart | Smart Share | DLNA | DIVX HD
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Basis info
5.1 Home Theater
-
LG Smart TV
Ja
-
Full web browsing
Nee
-
Fast booting
< 5 sec
-
Product Type
Blu-Ray Home Theater
-
Draadloze actieve subwoofer
Nee
-
3D
Ja
-
MKV / FLAC
Ja
-
Private sound mode
Ja
-
2D to 3D converter
Nee
AUDIO VERMOGEN
-
Systeem
5.1 Home Cinema
-
Totaal
330W
-
Front
42W x 2
-
Center
42W
-
Surround
42W x 2
-
Subwoofer
120W (Passive)
-
Aramid Fiber Speaker
Nee
-
Subwoofer actief of passief
Passief
AANSLUITINGEN
-
HDMI In
Nee
-
Component
Nee
-
HDMI Uit
1
-
Audio-ingang - coax
Nee
-
Audio-ingang - optisch
Ja
-
Ethernet
Ja
-
WiFi B/G/N 802.11
Nee
-
iPod Aansluiting
Alleen via USB
-
Compatibel met iPhone, iPod & iPad
Alleen via USB
-
iPod Video Support
Nee
-
USB 2.0
1
-
Portable In
Ja
-
Composite
Nee
-
Audio-in L/R
Ja
-
Scart
Nee
MULTIMEDIA
-
Wifi Direct
Nee
-
Miracast
Nee
-
NFC
Nee
-
Wireless LAN
Nee
-
Bluetooth
Nee
-
DLNA
Ja
-
USB-opname
Ja
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
Music ID CD (Gracenote)
Ja
-
External HDD Playback
Ja
-
iPod dock
Nee
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
1080p Upscaling
Ja
-
Ultra HD (4K) upscaling
Nee
AFSPEELBAAR DISC TYPE
-
BD-ROM / BD-R / BD-RE
Ja
-
DVD / DVD ± R / ± RW
Ja
-
Audio CD, CD-R/RW
Ja
AV FORMAAT
-
MPEG2
Ja
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ja
-
DivX
Ja
-
DivX HD
Ja
-
MKV
Ja
-
AVC HD (DVD±R/RW)
Ja
-
M4V
Ja
-
Dolby digital
Ja
-
Dolby digital plus
Ja
-
Dolby TrueHD
Ja
-
DTS
Ja
-
DTS-HD (Master-Audio)
Ja
-
Dolby Prologic II
Nee
RADIO
-
Band
FM (RDS)
-
Preset-geheugen (aantal)
50
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Ja
AFMETINGEN(B X H X D)MM
-
Receiver
360x60x304
-
Front speaker
88x128x75
-
Center speaker
88x128x75
-
Surround speaker
88x128x75
-
Subwoofer
156x325x320
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente