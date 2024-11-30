We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2D Blu-Ray speler (high definition) | Multiroom TX | Smart share | Premium contents | 1 HDMI out | USB | External HDD
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Producttype
Blu-Ray Spelers
-
LG Smart TV
Nee
-
Magic remote inclusief
Nee
-
Display (LED clock of LED Dot)
LED Dot
-
Full web browsing
Nee
-
Private sound mode
Nee
-
1080p Upscaling
Ja
-
Quick booting/Loading
<8 sec
-
HDD Capaciteit
Nee
-
3D
Nee
MULTIMEDIA
-
Smart 3D
Nee
-
Smart TV
Nee
-
Miracast
Nee
-
Wifi Direct
Nee
-
NFC
Nee
-
Premium content
Nee
-
LG Apps
Nee
-
Smart Share
Nee
-
Simplink
Ja
-
Wi-Fi
Nee
-
DLNA/CIFS
Nee
-
USB Plus
Ja
-
External HDD Playback
Ja
AFSPEELBAAR DISCFORMAAT
-
BD-ROM / BD-R / BD-RE
Ja
-
DVD,DVD ± R / RW
Ja
-
Audio CD, CD-R/RW
Ja
AFSPEELBAAR BESTANDSFORMAAT
-
MPO (3D Standaard)
Nee
-
2D to 3D converter
Nee
-
Ultra HD upscaler
Nee
-
MPEG2
Ja
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ja
-
MKV
Ja
-
AVCHD (DVD±R/RW)
Ja
-
HD-Audio
Ja
-
Dolby Digital
Nee
-
Dolby Digital plus
Nee
-
Dolby TrueHD
Nee
-
DTS
Nee
AANSLUITINGEN
-
Component
Nee
-
HDMI
Ja
-
Audio uit L/R
Nee
-
Audio uit coaxiaal
Nee
-
Audio uit optisch
Nee
-
Scart
Nee
-
WiFi B/G/N 802.11 (Built-in)
Nee
-
Ethernet
Nee
-
Composiet
Nee
-
S-Video
Nee
-
USB
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
