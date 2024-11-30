We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.1ch Smart 3D Blu-Ray Home Cinema Systeem | 500W | LG Smart | Smart Share | DLNA
2.1ch Smart 3D Blu-Ray Home Cinema Systeem | 500W | LG Smart | Smart Share | DLNA
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
LG Smart TV
Ja
-
Blu-ray
Ja
-
Product Type
2.1 Ch Home Cinema System
-
Draadloze actieve subwoofer
Nee
-
3D
Ja
-
Full web browsing
Nee
-
Fast booting
< 5 sec
-
MKV / FLAC
Ja
-
Private sound mode
Ja
-
2D to 3D converter
Nee
AUDIO VERMOGEN
-
Systeem
2.1 Home Cinema
-
Totaal
500W
-
Front
167W x 2
-
Subwoofer
167W
-
Aramid Fiber Speaker
Nee
-
Subwoofer actief of passief
Passief
AANSLUITINGEN
-
HDMI In
Nee
-
Component
Nee
-
HDMI Uit
1
-
Audio-ingang - coax
Nee
-
Audio-ingang - optisch
1
-
Ethernet
Ja
-
WiFi B/G/N 802.11
Nee
-
iPod Aansluiting
Alleen via USB
-
Compatibel met iPhone, iPod & iPad
Ja, via USB
-
USB 2.0
1
-
Portable In
1
-
Composite
Ja
-
Audio-in L/R
Nee
-
Scart
Nee
MULTIMEDIA
-
Wireless LAN
Nee
-
Bluetooth
Nee
-
DLNA
Ja
-
USB-opname
Ja
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
Music ID CD (Gracenote)
Ja
-
External HDD Playback
Ja
-
iPod dock
Nee
-
Miracast
Nee
-
NFC
Nee
-
Wifi Direct
Nee
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
1080p Upscaling
Ja
-
Ultra HD (4K) upscaling
Nee
AFSPEELBAAR DISC TYPE
-
BD-ROM / BD-R / BD-RE
Ja
-
DVD / DVD ± R / ± RW
Ja
-
Audio CD, CD-R/RW
Ja
AV FORMAAT
-
MPEG2
Ja
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ja
-
DivX
Ja
-
DivX HD
Ja
-
MKV
Ja
-
AVC HD (DVD±R/RW)
Ja
-
Dolby digital
Ja
-
Dolby digital plus
Ja
-
Dolby TrueHD
Ja
-
DTS
Ja
-
DTS-HD (Master-Audio)
Nee
-
Dolby Prologic II
Nee
RADIO
-
Band
FM (RDS)
-
Preset-geheugen (aantal)
50
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Ja
AFMETINGEN(B X H X D)MM
-
Receiver
360x60.5x299
-
Front speaker
88x122x81
-
Subwoofer
133x352x325
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente