DVD Recorder & VCR speler met Full HD 1080p Up-scaling, VHS Refresher, Simplink HDMI en USB Plus
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Producttype
DVD R./ Video Player
-
1080p Upscaling
Ja
-
Quick booting/Loading
Nee
-
3D
Nee
-
Progressive scan
Ja
MULTIMEDIA
-
Smart 3D
Nee
-
Netcast/YouTube
Nee
-
Netcast/Picasa
Nee
-
Netcast/Accu wheater
Nee
-
DLNA/CIFS
Nee
-
Bonus View (BD profile 1.1)
Nee
-
Network / BD Live (BD profile 2.0)
Nee
-
SIMPLINK
Nee
-
Music ID CD (Gracenote)
Nee
-
External HDD Playback NTFS/Fat32
Nee
AFSPEELBAAR DISCFORMAAT
-
BD-ROM / BD-R / BD-RE
Nee
-
DVD,DVD ± R / RW
Ja
-
Audio CD, CD-R/RW
Ja
-
DVD-RAM
Nee
-
JPEG / MP3 / MP3 ID Tag / WMA
Ja
AFSPEELBAAR FORMAAT
-
MPO (3D Standaard)
Nee
-
MPEG2
Nee
-
DivX
Ja
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ja
-
DivX HD
Nee
-
MKV
Nee
-
AVCHD (DVD±R/RW)
Nee
-
HD-Audio
Nee
-
Dolby Digital
Nee
-
Dolby Digital plus
Nee
-
Dolby TrueHD
Nee
-
DTS
Nee
AANSLUITINGEN
-
Component
Ja
-
HDMI
Ja
-
Audio uit L/R
Ja
-
Audio uit coaxiaal
Ja
-
Audio uit optisch
Ja
-
Scart
Ja
-
WiFi B/G/N 802.11 (Built-in)
Nee
-
Ethernet
Nee
-
Composiet
Nee
-
S-Video
Nee
-
USB
Ja
-
DV-terminal (ingang, 1394)
Nee
-
Hoofdtelefoon
Nee
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
