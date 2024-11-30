Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Droger RH80V5AV0N | 8 kg capaciteit | DUAL Inverter Heatpump
Droger RH80V5AV0N | 8 kg capaciteit | DUAL Inverter Heatpump

RH80V5AV0N

Droger RH80V5AV0N | 8 kg capaciteit | DUAL Inverter Heatpump

Front view

Voor consistente prestaties, duurzame zorg

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer

Voor consistente prestaties, duurzame zorg

Leef volgens een nieuwe norm van energiebesparing, eenvoudig en gezond drogen.

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Energiebesparing voor de gemoedsrust

De Dual Inverter Heat Pump™-droger bepaalt zelf hoe hard de motor draait en heeft geen hitte-element nodig. Hierdoor gaat hij zeer zuinig met energie om.

A++ energie-efficiёntie*

A++ energie-efficiёntie*

*A++ tot D-niveau. Overeenkomstig de IEC-norm, katoencyclus met energiemodus.

10 jaar garantie

10 jaar garantie

Wij zijn overtuigd van de kwaliteit van onze Dual Inverter Heat Pump™. Daarom geven wij standaard 10 jaar garantie op dit onderdeel!.

*10 jaar garantie op de Dual Inverter Heat Pump (Enkel onderdelen).

Zelfreinigend, presteert altijd

Auto Cleaning Condensor

Zelfreinigend, presteert altijd

De condensor wordt minimaal drie keer per programma onder druk schoongespoeld. Dit kan oplopen tot wel zeven keer.

Condensor met gemakkelijke reiniging

Condensor met gemakkelijke reiniging

Geniet van het probleemloze onderhoud van de Auto Cleaning Condensor - hij reinigt zichzelf!

*De reinheid van de condensor kan verschillen afhankelijk van de omgevingsomstandigheden.

**De frequentie waarmee de "automatisch reinigende condensor" draait, kan variëren naar gelang van de grootte en de initiële vochtigheidsgraad van het wasgoed.

Allergy Care™

99,9% minder huisstofmijt

Het anti-allergie programma verwijdert 99,9% van de huisstofmijt die allergieën of ademhalingsproblemen kunnen veroorzaken.

*De door de BAF (British Allergy Foundation) goedgekeurde Allergy Care-cyclus elimineert 99,9% van de huisstofmijtallergenen.

Handige deuropening
Omkeerbare deur

Handige deuropening

De deur kan naar wens aan de rechter- of linkerkant worden gemonteerd.

LG ThinQ™

Perfect gesynchroniseerd met ThinQ™

Van het instellen van de juiste droogcyclus tot het downloaden van nieuwe programma's, jouw droger is nu nog slimmer. Wi-Fi connectiviteit zorgt voor eenvoudige interactie en toegang tot de nieuwste innovaties.

*Compatibele smartphone met Android 7 of later of iOS 11 of later vereist voor de LG ThinQ™-app. Telefoon en thuis Wi-Fi-dataverbindingen vereist.

*De productafbeelding kan afwijken van het werkelijke product.

Slimme koppeling

De droger kan cyclusinformatie ontvangen van jouw LG-wasmachine (Wi-Fi) en stelt automatisch een juiste drogercyclus in om jouw kleding de bescherming te geven die ze verdienen.

Programma downloaden

Met Cycle Download kunnen gebruikers nieuwe droogprogramma's downloaden, zoals gymkleding, dekenvernieuwing, lingerie en rimpels minimaliseren.

Afstandsbediening

Bedien of bewaak jouw wasgoed altijd en overal. jij kunt ook het energieverbruik bijhouden.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ lost snel de kleinste problemen op voordat ze groter worden.

Zelfs nog duurzamer en eleganter
Duurzaam en tijdloos ontwerp

Zelfs nog duurzamer en eleganter

Van een krasvrije deur van gehard glas tot duurzame en hygiënische roestvrijstalen lifters. De nieuwe LG-machines zetten zowel aan de binnen- als buitenkant een nieuwe standaard neer.

Houd kleding schoon
Dubbele filter

Houd kleding schoon

Een dubbel filter helpt de droogprestatie door pluizen eruit te filteren.

Stofbescherming

Zorgt ervoor dat de kleding als nieuw aanvoelt

De warmtepomptechnologie maakt het mogelijk om op een lagere temperatuur te drogen.

Houd kleding schoon

Sensor Dry

Vergemakkelijkt de droogprestatie

De vocht- en temperatuursensor van het apparaat detecteren automatisch de vochtigheidsniveaus om de optimale droogtijd in te stellen. Zo beschermt het jouw kleding tegen overmatige schade door hitte.

Samenvatting

AFMETINGEN

RH80V5AV0N
Maximum droogcapaciteit (kg)
8
Productafmetingen (BxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 660
Energie-efficiëntieklasse (drogen)
A++
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Ja

Belangrijkste specs

  • Kleur

    Wit

  • Maximum droogcapaciteit (kg)

    8

  • Productafmetingen (BxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 660

  • Energie-efficiëntieklasse (drogen)

    A++

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Ja

  • Automatisch reinigende condensor

    Ja

  • Type warmtebron

    Elektrische warmtepomp

  • Omkeerbare deur

    Ja

  • Smart Pairing

    Ja

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Ja

Alle specificaties

MATERIAAL & AFWERKING

  • Kleur

    Wit

  • Deurtype

    Ondoorzichting

CAPACITEIT

  • Maximum droogcapaciteit (kg)

    8

PROGRAMMA'S

  • Babykleding

    Nee

  • Hygiëne

    Nee

  • Buitenkleding

    Nee

  • Snel 34

    Nee

  • Shirt 20

    Nee

  • Synthetisch

    Nee

  • Tijd drogen

    Nee

  • Wol opfrissen

    Nee

  • AI Dry

    Nee

  • Allergy Care (droger)

    Ja

  • Beddengoed opfrissen

    Nee

  • Groot voorwerp

    Nee

  • Koude Lucht

    Nee

  • Katoen

    Ja

  • Katoen+

    Ja

  • Fijne Was

    Ja

  • Donsjas opfrissen

    Nee

  • Download Prog.

    Ja

  • Donsdeken

    Ja

  • Easy Care

    Ja

  • Jeans

    Nee

  • Mix

    Ja

  • Snel 30 min

    Ja

  • Snel drogen

    Nee

  • Droogrek Prog.

    Ja

  • Opfrissen

    Nee

  • Huidverzorging

    Nee

  • Sportkleding

    Ja

  • Stoom hygiëne

    Nee

  • Stoom opfrissen

    Nee

  • Handdoeken

    Ja

  • Warme Lucht

    Ja

  • Wol

    Ja

  • Eco

    Nee

  • Time Dry

    Ja

  • Turbo Dry

    Nee

BEDIENING & DISPLAY

  • Vertragings timer

    3-19 uur

  • Displaytype

    Touch LED

  • Deurslot-indicatie

    Nee

  • Figuurindicator

    18:88

KENMERKEN

  • 6 motion DD

    Nee

  • AI DD

    Nee

  • Type

    Condensdroger (zonder ventilatie)

  • Automatisch reinigende condensor

    Ja

  • Signaal einde cyclus

    Ja

  • Dual Drogen (EcoHybrid)

    Ja

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Ja

  • Dubbel pluizenfilter

    Ja

  • Indicatie leeg waterreservoir

    Ja

  • Type warmtebron

    Elektrische warmtepomp

  • Inverter motor

    Ja

  • Automatische herstart

    Nee

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Ja

  • Omkeerbare deur

    Ja

  • LoadSense

    Nee

  • Sensor Dry

    Ja

  • Trommelverlichting

    Ja

  • Verstelbare poten

    Ja

  • Embossing binnenste trommel

    Nee

AFMETINGEN & GEWICHT

  • Verpakking afmetingen (BxHxD mm)

    660 x 890 x 702

  • Productdiepte met deur open 90˚ (mm)

    1 115

  • Productafmetingen (BxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 660

  • Gewicht (kg)

    52,0

  • Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg)

    56,0

ENERGIE

  • Energie-efficiëntieklasse (drogen)

    A++

PRODUCTFICHE (DROGER)

  • Automatische droger

    Ja

  • Een "EU-Ecolabel award" toegekend

    Nee

  • Condensatie-efficiëntieklasse

    A

  • Duur van de sluimerstand (min.)

    10

  • Edry (kWh)

    1,74

  • Edry1/2 (kWh)

    0,98

  • Energieverbruik per jaar(kWh)

    211

  • Efficiëntie condensatie bij volledige belasting (%)

    91

  • Efficiëntie van condensatie bij halve lading (%)

    91

  • Geluidsniveau (dBA)

    64

  • Energieverbruik (W) - Uit-stand

    0,18

  • Energieverbruik (W) - Aan-stand

    0,18

  • Standaard droogprogramma

    Katoen + Energie Kastdroog

  • Tijd (min.) - (volle lading)

    181

  • Tijd (min.) - (gedeeltelijke lading)

    110

  • Gewogen condensatie-efficiëntie (%)

    91

  • Gewogen programmatijd

    140

EXTRA OPTIES

  • Anti-kreuk

    Ja

  • Condensor zorg

    Ja

  • Trommelverzorging

    Ja

  • Droogniveau

    3 niveaus

  • Favoriet

    Nee

  • Minder tijd

    Ja

  • Meer tijd

    Ja

  • Rek droog

    Nee

  • Tijd drogen

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja

  • Geluid Aan/Uit

    Ja

  • Kinderslot

    Ja

  • Einduitstel

    Ja

  • Trommelverlichting

    Ja

  • Starten op afstand

    Ja

  • Stoom

    Nee

BARCODE

  • Barcode

    8806091817143

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Ja

  • Smart Pairing

    Ja

  • Download cyclus

    Ja

  • Energie bewaking

    Ja

  • Start op afstand en cyclusbewaking

    Ja

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Ja

OPTIES/TOEBEHOREN

  • Afvoerslangset

    Ja

  • Rekmontage

    Nee

  • Stapelset

    Nee

  • LG TWINWash Compatibel

    Nee

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

