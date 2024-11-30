We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9kg Wasmachine - Wit. Steam™ | Energieklasse A | Meer capaciteit
Samenvatting
AFMETINGEN
Belangrijkste specs
-
Productafmetingen (BxHxD mm)
600 x 845 x 582
-
Maximaal centrifugetoerental (TPM)
1 400
-
Stoom
Ja
-
Kreukverzorging
Nee
Alle specificaties
MATERIAAL & AFWERKING
-
Kleur
White
PROGRAMMA'S
-
Donsdeken
Ja
-
Katoen
Ja
-
Allergy Care (wasmachine)
Ja
-
Babykleding
Nee
-
Donkere was
Ja
-
Fijne Was
Ja
-
Download Prog.
Nee
-
Easy Care
Ja
-
Eco 40-60
Ja
-
Hygiëne
Ja
-
Mix
Ja
-
Nachtprogramma
Nee
-
Vlekverzorging
Nee
-
Opfrissen
Nee
-
Trommelreiniging
Nee
-
Wol (Hand/Wol Was)
Ja
BEDIENING & DISPLAY
-
Vertragings timer
123 hrs
KENMERKEN
-
Stoom
Ja
-
Embossing binnenste trommel
Ja
AFMETINGEN & GEWICHT
-
Verpakking afmetingen (BxHxD mm)
630 x 890 x 645
-
Productafmetingen (BxHxD mm)
600 x 845 x 582
-
Gewicht (kg)
76
-
Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg)
78,5
ENERGIE
-
Energie-efficiëntieklasse (wassen)
A
EXTRA OPTIES
-
Wi-Fi
Nee
-
Geluid Aan/Uit
Ja
-
Kinderslot
Ja
-
Voorwas
Ja
-
Stoom
Ja
-
Trommelreiniging
Nee
-
TurboWash
Nee
-
Kreukverzorging
Nee
PRODUCTFICHE (WASPROGRAMMA)
-
Energieverbruik per 100 cycli (kWh)
50
-
Maximaal centrifugetoerental (TPM)
1 400
-
Waterverbruik per cyclus (ℓ)
50
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Nee
-
Download cyclus
Nee
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
-
extensie
