UltraWide™ All-in-One Thin Client met gebogen scherm van 38“
Alle specificaties
FUNCTIE
-
Multi - Afmetingen (inch)
37.5", gebogen
-
Multi - Type paneel
IPS
-
Multi - Kleurengamma (CIE1976)
sRGB meer dan 99%
-
Multi - Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)
10bits (8bit+FRC), 1.07B
-
Multi - Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.229 mm x 0.229 mm
-
Multi - Beeldverhouding
21:9
-
Multi -Resolutie
3840 x 1600
-
Multi - Helderheid
300 cd/m2 (Typ)
240 cd/m2 (Min)
-
Multi - Contrastverhouding (origineel)
1000: 1 (Typ)
-
Multi - (DFC)
Mega
-
Multi - Responstijd (aan/uit):
14ms
-
Multi - Responstijd (GTG):
5ms (High)
-
Multi - Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178 / 178 (CR≥10)
-
Multi - Oppervlaktebehandeling (weerspiegeling/niet-weerspiegeling)
Anti-weerspiegeling, 3H
FREQUENTIE
-
HDMI - H-frequentie
30~83kHz
-
HDMI - V-frequentie
PC: 56~75Hz (Freesync 52~75Hz)
-
DisplayPort - H-frequentie
30~83kHz
-
DisplayPort - V-frequentie
56~75Hz (Freesync 52~75Hz)
RESOLUTIE
-
Signaalingang - D-Sub
Nee
-
Signaalingang - DVI-D
Nee
-
Signaalingang - DisplayPort
3840 x 1600 @ 60Hz
-
Signaalingang - HDMI
3840 x 1600 @ 60Hz
-
Signaalingang - Component
Nee
-
Signaalingang - Video
Nee
-
Signaaluitgang - DVI-uitgang
Nee
-
Signaaluitgang - DisplayPort uitgang
4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz
PC
-
Processor
AMD Ryzen3, 2core 4thread (TDP 12W)
-
Besturingssysteem
Verzendingsvoorwaarde: Non OS (LG is not guarantee about SW)
(compatibel met zowel Windows 10)
-
Managementconsole
Nee
-
Systeemgeheugen
8GB DDR4 (up to 16GB)
-
Graphics
Geïntegreerde graphics
-
Opslagruimte
128GB (M.2, SATA 6Gbps of meer)
-
Displaysteun
4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz (via DisplayPort 1.2 uitgang)
-
ODD
Nee
-
TPM (Trust Platform Module)
Hardware TPM 2.0
-
Expansieslot
M.2 2280 Slots x 2 (Slot 1: 128GB SSD, Slot 2 : Wifi + Bluetooth-kaart)
*Opmerking: Slot 1 is geschikt voor zowel SATA en PCIe NVMe SSD‘s.
SO-DIMM x 2 (Slot 1: 8GB DDR4, Slot 2: leeg, voor toekomstig gebruik)
-
S/W (vooraf geïnstalleerde App)
Nee
INTERFACE
-
Netwerk - Draadloos netwerk
Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8265 2x2 AC (AGN ondersteuning, BT 4.2 + LE Combo), interne antenne
-
Netwerk - BT
BT4.2 + LE
-
Netwerk - LAN
1 x RJ45 : Ethernet 10/100/1000 (Wake on LAN ondersteuning)
-
Netwerk - LTE Communicatie
N.v.t.
-
Signaalingang - D-Sub
Nee
-
Signaalingang - DVI
Nee
-
Signaalingang - DisplayPort
Ja (1.2)
-
Signaalingang - mini DisplayPort
Nee
-
Signaalingang - HDMI
Ja (2.0)
-
Signaalingang - Thunderbolt (Ver)
Nee
-
Signaalingang - DC-in
Ja
-
Signaalingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]
Horizontaal
-
Signaaluitgang - DVI-uitgang
Nee
-
Signaaluitgang - HDMI-uitgang
Nee
-
Signaaluitgang - DisplayPort uitgang
Ja (1.2)
-
Audio-ingang - Audio-ingang pc
Nee
-
Audio-ingang - Mic-in
Ja (microfoon en hoofdtelefoonuitgang-combinatie)
-
Audio-ingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]
Horizontaal
-
Audio-uitgang - RCA
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang - Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
Ja (microfoon en hoofdtelefoonuitgang-combinatie)
-
Audio-uitgang - Lijnuitgang
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang - Optische uitgang
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]
Horizontaal
-
USB - USB
2 x USB3.1 gen2 Type-A, 2 x USB3.1 gen2 Type-C
-
DC-in - DC-in
Ja
LUIDSPREKER
-
Type
2kan stereo (rijke bastonen)
-
Audiovermogen (watt)
2 x 10W
VOEDING
-
Input/Output - Type
Adapter
-
Input/Output - Invoer
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Input/Output - Uitgang
140 Watt
-
Input/Output - Accu
N.v.t.
-
Consumption-Slaapmodus (max)
1.2 Watt
-
Consumption - Gelijkstroom uit (max.)
0.9 Watt
-
Consumption - Lang inactief (Display UIT)
16.8 Watt
-
Consumption - Kort inactief (Display AAN)
69.0 Watt
-
Consumption - TEC (kWh)
187 kWh
BEDIENINGSTOETS
-
Toetsnummer
2 (Front Tact 1EA voor PC, onderaan Joystick 1EA voor monitor)
-
Beschrijving toets
PC voeding, monitorbediening
-
Toetstype
PC: Tack, Monitor: Joystick
-
LED-kleur (Aan-modus)
Wit (WLAN / HDD, Joystick) / Rood (PC-voeding)
-
LED-kleur (energiebesparingsmodus)
LED UIT
-
[ Toetslocatie ]
Voorkant
OSD
-
Taal - Aantal talen
18
SPECIALE FUNCTIES
-
PC-functies - Webcam
2D webcam (Max 720p / 1280x720) en Microfoon in bovenste schermrand
-
PC-functies - SD kaartsleuf
Ja
-
PC-functies - Enz.
Nee
-
Afbeelding - Beeldmodus
Ja
-
Afbeelding - Verhouding
Ja
-
Afbeelding - PBP / PIP
PBP (PIP-modus bij gesplitst scherm)
-
Afbeelding - Leesmodus
Nee
-
Geluid - Maxx Audio
Nee
-
General Function-sRGB
Ja
-
General Function - DDC/CI
Ja
-
General Function - HDCP
HDMI (2.2), DP(2.2)
-
General Function - Intelligent auto (Automatische aanpassing)
Nee
-
General Function - Afstandsbediening
Nee
-
General Function - Slot
Ja
-
General Function - Plug-and-play
Ja
-
General Function - Responstijd
Ja
-
Speciale functies - Kleurkalibratie
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Dubbele bediening
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Dubbele slimme oplossing (dubbel web, dubbel display, slimme resolutie)
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Flicker Safe
Ja
-
Speciale functies - Bewegingsenergiebesparing
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Off Timer
Ja
-
Speciale functies - Zesassige regeling
Ja
-
Speciale functies - Slimme energiebesparing
Ja
-
Speciale functies - Superresolutie+
Ja
-
Speciale functies - True Color Pro / kleurenzoeker
Nee
-
Speciale functies - OSC (On Screen Control, schermbediening / gesplitst scherm)
Ja
-
Speciale functies - Voeding opladen
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Touch
Nee
KLEUR
-
Voorkant
Mat zwarte (textuur)
-
Afdekplaat achteraan
Mat zwarte (textuur)
-
Standaard
N.v.t.
-
Voet
Mat zwarte (textuur)
BEVEILIGING
-
Kensington-slot
Ja
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting - BxDxH - Set (met standaard, mm)
N.v.t.
-
Afmeting - BxDxH - Set (zonder standaard, mm)
897,3mm x 100,3mm x 424mm
-
Afmeting - BxDxH - Doos (mm)
1014mm x 202mm x 541mm
-
Afmeting - VESA / Wandmontage (mm)
100 x 100 (wandmontage)
-
Gewicht - Set (met standaard, kg)
Nee
-
Gewicht - Set (zonder standaard, kg)
8,86kg
-
Gewicht - Doos (kg)
11,4kg
-
Vulling - Individueel (609,6 cm / 1219,2 cm / 1219,2 cm HC)
480ea / 40 voet HC
-
Vulling - Pallet (609,6 cm / 1219,2 cm / 1219,2 cm HC)
Nee
WIKKEL
-
Verpakkingsmateriaal
EPS
-
Stapeltype
Verticaal
-
Verpakkingstype voor standaard
Nee
-
Drukwerk op doos
Flexo
-
Handgreep
Uitsparing voor hand
STANDAARD
-
TCO (Ver.)
Nee
-
UL(cUL)
JA
-
TUV-GS
Nee
-
TUV-Ergo
N.v.t.
-
TUV-Type
N.v.t.
-
CB
JA
-
FCC-B
JA
-
CE
JA
-
CCC (voor China)
N.v.t.
-
BSMI (voor Taiwan)
N.v.t.
-
EPA
Ja(7.0)
-
ISO 9241-307
Nee
-
EPEAT
Nee
-
Windows
Nee
-
DisplayPort
Nee
-
ROHS, REACH
ROHS
-
Wifi
Nee
-
Bluetooth
Nee
-
PVC-vrij
NEE
ACCESSOIRE
-
Stroomadapter
Ja
-
Netsnoer
JA
-
D-Sub
Nee
-
DVI-D
Nee
-
DisplayPort
Ja
-
HDMI
Nee
-
USB
Nee
-
Pc-audio
Nee
-
CD (handleiding / software)
Ja (handleiding op papier)
-
Eenvoudige installatiehandleiding
Nee
-
Externe kalibrator
Nee
-
VESA-beugel
NEE
-
Externe antenne (wifi)
Nee
-
DVI naar VGA soort
NEE
-
HDMI naar VGA soort
Nee
-
RJ45 soort
Nee
-
Invoerapparaat
Nee
ENZ.
-
Garantie
Nee
-
Temperatuurbereik
Bedrijfstemperatuur: 10°C ~ 40°C
Opslag: -20°C ~ 60°C
-
Vochtigheidsbereik
Bedrijfstemperatuur: 20%~80%
Opslagruimte : 10%~85%
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
