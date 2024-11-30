Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
UltraWide™ All-in-One Thin Client met gebogen scherm van 38"

Specs

Recensies

Ondersteuning

UltraWide™ All-in-One Thin Client met gebogen scherm van 38“

38CK950N

UltraWide™ All-in-One Thin Client met gebogen scherm van 38“

Alle specificaties

FUNCTIE

  • Multi - Afmetingen (inch)

    37.5", gebogen

  • Multi - Type paneel

    IPS

  • Multi - Kleurengamma (CIE1976)

    sRGB meer dan 99%

  • Multi - Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)

    10bits (8bit+FRC), 1.07B

  • Multi - Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.229 mm x 0.229 mm

  • Multi - Beeldverhouding

    21:9

  • Multi -Resolutie

    3840 x 1600

  • Multi - Helderheid

    300 cd/m2 (Typ)
    240 cd/m2 (Min)

  • Multi - Contrastverhouding (origineel)

    1000: 1 (Typ)

  • Multi - (DFC)

    Mega

  • Multi - Responstijd (aan/uit):

    14ms

  • Multi - Responstijd (GTG):

    5ms (High)

  • Multi - Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178 / 178 (CR≥10)

  • Multi - Oppervlaktebehandeling (weerspiegeling/niet-weerspiegeling)

    Anti-weerspiegeling, 3H

FREQUENTIE

  • HDMI - H-frequentie

    30~83kHz

  • HDMI - V-frequentie

    PC: 56~75Hz (Freesync 52~75Hz)

  • DisplayPort - H-frequentie

    30~83kHz

  • DisplayPort - V-frequentie

    56~75Hz (Freesync 52~75Hz)

RESOLUTIE

  • Signaalingang - D-Sub

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - DVI-D

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - DisplayPort

    3840 x 1600 @ 60Hz

  • Signaalingang - HDMI

    3840 x 1600 @ 60Hz

  • Signaalingang - Component

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - Video

    Nee

  • Signaaluitgang - DVI-uitgang

    Nee

  • Signaaluitgang - DisplayPort uitgang

    4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz

PC

  • Processor

    AMD Ryzen3, 2core 4thread (TDP 12W)

  • Besturingssysteem

    Verzendingsvoorwaarde: Non OS (LG is not guarantee about SW)
    (compatibel met zowel Windows 10)

  • Managementconsole

    Nee

  • Systeemgeheugen

    8GB DDR4 (up to 16GB)

  • Graphics

    Geïntegreerde graphics

  • Opslagruimte

    128GB (M.2, SATA 6Gbps of meer)

  • Displaysteun

    4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz (via DisplayPort 1.2 uitgang)

  • ODD

    Nee

  • TPM (Trust Platform Module)

    Hardware TPM 2.0

  • Expansieslot

    M.2 2280 Slots x 2 (Slot 1: 128GB SSD, Slot 2 : Wifi + Bluetooth-kaart)
    *Opmerking: Slot 1 is geschikt voor zowel SATA en PCIe NVMe SSD‘s.
    SO-DIMM x 2 (Slot 1: 8GB DDR4, Slot 2: leeg, voor toekomstig gebruik)

  • S/W (vooraf geïnstalleerde App)

    Nee

INTERFACE

  • Netwerk - Draadloos netwerk

    Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8265 2x2 AC (AGN ondersteuning, BT 4.2 + LE Combo), interne antenne

  • Netwerk - BT

    BT4.2 + LE

  • Netwerk - LAN

    1 x RJ45 : Ethernet 10/100/1000 (Wake on LAN ondersteuning)

  • Netwerk - LTE Communicatie

    N.v.t.

  • Signaalingang - D-Sub

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - DVI

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - DisplayPort

    Ja (1.2)

  • Signaalingang - mini DisplayPort

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - HDMI

    Ja (2.0)

  • Signaalingang - Thunderbolt (Ver)

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - DC-in

    Ja

  • Signaalingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]

    Horizontaal

  • Signaaluitgang - DVI-uitgang

    Nee

  • Signaaluitgang - HDMI-uitgang

    Nee

  • Signaaluitgang - DisplayPort uitgang

    Ja (1.2)

  • Audio-ingang - Audio-ingang pc

    Nee

  • Audio-ingang - Mic-in

    Ja (microfoon en hoofdtelefoonuitgang-combinatie)

  • Audio-ingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]

    Horizontaal

  • Audio-uitgang - RCA

    Nee

  • Audio-uitgang - Hoofdtelefoonuitgang

    Ja (microfoon en hoofdtelefoonuitgang-combinatie)

  • Audio-uitgang - Lijnuitgang

    Nee

  • Audio-uitgang - Optische uitgang

    Nee

  • Audio-uitgang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]

    Horizontaal

  • USB - USB

    2 x USB3.1 gen2 Type-A, 2 x USB3.1 gen2 Type-C

  • DC-in - DC-in

    Ja

LUIDSPREKER

  • Type

    2kan stereo (rijke bastonen)

  • Audiovermogen (watt)

    2 x 10W

VOEDING

  • Input/Output - Type

    Adapter

  • Input/Output - Invoer

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Input/Output - Uitgang

    140 Watt

  • Input/Output - Accu

    N.v.t.

  • Consumption-Slaapmodus (max)

    1.2 Watt

  • Consumption - Gelijkstroom uit (max.)

    0.9 Watt

  • Consumption - Lang inactief (Display UIT)

    16.8 Watt

  • Consumption - Kort inactief (Display AAN)

    69.0 Watt

  • Consumption - TEC (kWh)

    187 kWh

BEDIENINGSTOETS

  • Toetsnummer

    2 (Front Tact 1EA voor PC, onderaan Joystick 1EA voor monitor)

  • Beschrijving toets

    PC voeding, monitorbediening

  • Toetstype

    PC: Tack, Monitor: Joystick

  • LED-kleur (Aan-modus)

    Wit (WLAN / HDD, Joystick) / Rood (PC-voeding)

  • LED-kleur (energiebesparingsmodus)

    LED UIT

  • [ Toetslocatie ]

    Voorkant

OSD

  • Taal - Aantal talen

    18

SPECIALE FUNCTIES

  • PC-functies - Webcam

    2D webcam (Max 720p / 1280x720) en Microfoon in bovenste schermrand

  • PC-functies - SD kaartsleuf

    Ja

  • PC-functies - Enz.

    Nee

  • Afbeelding - Beeldmodus

    Ja

  • Afbeelding - Verhouding

    Ja

  • Afbeelding - PBP / PIP

    PBP (PIP-modus bij gesplitst scherm)

  • Afbeelding - Leesmodus

    Nee

  • Geluid - Maxx Audio

    Nee

  • General Function-sRGB

    Ja

  • General Function - DDC/CI

    Ja

  • General Function - HDCP

    HDMI (2.2), DP(2.2)

  • General Function - Intelligent auto (Automatische aanpassing)

    Nee

  • General Function - Afstandsbediening

    Nee

  • General Function - Slot

    Ja

  • General Function - Plug-and-play

    Ja

  • General Function - Responstijd

    Ja

  • Speciale functies - Kleurkalibratie

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - Dubbele bediening

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - Dubbele slimme oplossing (dubbel web, dubbel display, slimme resolutie)

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - Flicker Safe

    Ja

  • Speciale functies - Bewegingsenergiebesparing

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - Off Timer

    Ja

  • Speciale functies - Zesassige regeling

    Ja

  • Speciale functies - Slimme energiebesparing

    Ja

  • Speciale functies - Superresolutie+

    Ja

  • Speciale functies - True Color Pro / kleurenzoeker

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - OSC (On Screen Control, schermbediening / gesplitst scherm)

    Ja

  • Speciale functies - Voeding opladen

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - Touch

    Nee

KLEUR

  • Voorkant

    Mat zwarte (textuur)

  • Afdekplaat achteraan

    Mat zwarte (textuur)

  • Standaard

    N.v.t.

  • Voet

    Mat zwarte (textuur)

BEVEILIGING

  • Kensington-slot

    Ja

AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT

  • Afmeting - BxDxH - Set (met standaard, mm)

    N.v.t.

  • Afmeting - BxDxH - Set (zonder standaard, mm)

    897,3mm x 100,3mm x 424mm

  • Afmeting - BxDxH - Doos (mm)

    1014mm x 202mm x 541mm

  • Afmeting - VESA / Wandmontage (mm)

    100 x 100 (wandmontage)

  • Gewicht - Set (met standaard, kg)

    Nee

  • Gewicht - Set (zonder standaard, kg)

    8,86kg

  • Gewicht - Doos (kg)

    11,4kg

  • Vulling - Individueel (609,6 cm / 1219,2 cm / 1219,2 cm HC)

    480ea / 40 voet HC

  • Vulling - Pallet (609,6 cm / 1219,2 cm / 1219,2 cm HC)

    Nee

WIKKEL

  • Verpakkingsmateriaal

    EPS

  • Stapeltype

    Verticaal

  • Verpakkingstype voor standaard

    Nee

  • Drukwerk op doos

    Flexo

  • Handgreep

    Uitsparing voor hand

STANDAARD

  • TCO (Ver.)

    Nee

  • UL(cUL)

    JA

  • TUV-GS

    Nee

  • TUV-Ergo

    N.v.t.

  • TUV-Type

    N.v.t.

  • CB

    JA

  • FCC-B

    JA

  • CE

    JA

  • CCC (voor China)

    N.v.t.

  • BSMI (voor Taiwan)

    N.v.t.

  • EPA

    Ja(7.0)

  • ISO 9241-307

    Nee

  • EPEAT

    Nee

  • Windows

    Nee

  • DisplayPort

    Nee

  • ROHS, REACH

    ROHS

  • Wifi

    Nee

  • Bluetooth

    Nee

  • PVC-vrij

    NEE

ACCESSOIRE

  • Stroomadapter

    Ja

  • Netsnoer

    JA

  • D-Sub

    Nee

  • DVI-D

    Nee

  • DisplayPort

    Ja

  • HDMI

    Nee

  • USB

    Nee

  • Pc-audio

    Nee

  • CD (handleiding / software)

    Ja (handleiding op papier)

  • Eenvoudige installatiehandleiding

    Nee

  • Externe kalibrator

    Nee

  • VESA-beugel

    NEE

  • Externe antenne (wifi)

    Nee

  • DVI naar VGA soort

    NEE

  • HDMI naar VGA soort

    Nee

  • RJ45 soort

    Nee

  • Invoerapparaat

    Nee

ENZ.

  • Garantie

    Nee

  • Temperatuurbereik

    Bedrijfstemperatuur: 10°C ~ 40°C
    Opslag: -20°C ~ 60°C

  • Vochtigheidsbereik

    Bedrijfstemperatuur: 20%~80%
    Opslagruimte : 10%~85%

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Onze keuze

