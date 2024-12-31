About Cookies on This Site

43UH5N-E

Wyświetlacz UHD Signage

Widok z przodu z obrazem wypełniającym

Wyświetlacz UHD Signage z platformą LG webOS

Wyświetlacz Signage, gdy zostanie zainstalowany na ścianach centrum handlowego, pozwala wyświetlać reklamy w żywy sposób.

* 75 cali
* Wszystkie grafiki na tej stronie mają wyłącznie charakter poglądowy.

Różnica między Ultra HD i Full HD ukazuje się na pierwszy rzut oka, jakość Ultra HD jest 4 razy wyższa niż Full HD.

Wyświetlacz o wysokiej rozdzielczości

Oferuje rozdzielczość czterokrotnie wyższą niż FHD, a powłoka antyodblaskowa zmniejsza odbicie światła na ekranie w jasno oświetlonych miejscach, dzięki czemu zwiększa widoczność i czytelność treści.

Intuicyjny graficzny interfejs użytkownika umożliwia wykonywanie kilku czynności naraz.

Wygodna platforma webOS

UH5N-E jest wyposażony w wysokowydajny SoC, który umożliwia wykonywanie wielu zadań bez oddzielnego odtwarzacza multimedialnego. Platforma webOS zapewnia narzędzia do tworzenia aplikacji z intuicyjnym interfejsem użytkownika i umożliwia łatwe połączenie z zewnętrznymi urządzeniami i aplikacjami partnerskimi webOS.

Trwałość zapewniająca niezawodność

Powłoka ochronna na płycie zasilającej chroni ekrany z serii UH5N-E przed solą, kurzem, opiłkami żelaza, wilgocią, które z czasem mogłyby zmniejszać wydajność wyświetlacza, . Ma również funkcje, takie jak IP5x, 30-stopniowe przechylenie oraz monitorowanie wstrząsów.

UH5N-E ma powłokę Conformal Coating na płycie zasilającej, w celu chronienia ekranu nawet w słonym i wilgotnym klimacie.

Zaprojektowany w celu jak najlepszego wykorzystania przestrzeni

Dzięki smukłym ramkom i prostemu okablowaniu, ekran UH5N-E pozwala zaoszczędzić miejsce. Dzięki specjalnie ukrytym gniazdkom zasilania można go zainstalować blisko ściany, pozostawiając tylko około 13 mm miejsca. Za pomocą akcesoriów* do obudowy można go również przekształcić w artystyczną ramkę, czyniąc go estetycznym elementem wnętrza.

UH5N-E jest montowany blisko ściany razem z wąskimi ramkami, prezentując projekt tyłu, który został zoptymalizowany z myślą o oszczędzaniu miejsca dzięki swojemu prostemu zarzadzaniu okablowaniem.

*Obraz produktu różni się od wyglądu rzeczywistego, ponieważ produkt różni się nieznacznie w zależności od wybranego rozmiaru.
*Akcesoria do ramek są sprzedawane oddzielnie za dodatkową opłatą.

UH5N-E zapewnia funkcje bezpieczeństwa w celu ochrony ważnych danych przed dostępem z zewnątrz i atakami.

Ulepszone funkcje bezpieczeństwa

UH5N-E zapewnia funkcje bezpieczeństwa, w tym technologię LG Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP), chroniącą cenne dane przed niepowołanym dostępem lub cyberatakami. LG UHD Signage posiada również rzetelne certyfikaty w dziedzinie bezpieczeństwa informacji, gwarantujące bezpieczne przechowywanie danych klientów i ich firm. Przykładowo, ten model posiada certyfikat ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2.

LG dąży do zrównoważonej przyszłości, uzyskując różne certyfikaty, takie jak FCC EMC Class B.

Zrównoważony rozwój

Dzięki zaangażowaniu w innowacje i zrównoważony rozwój, LG nieustannie dąży do stworzenia lepszej przyszłości dla producentów, konsumentów i przyszłych pokoleń. Koncentrujemy się na minimalizowaniu ilości odpadów, maksymalizacji recyklingu i wydajnym zarządzaniu energią, uzyskując różne certyfikaty, takie jak FCC EMC klasy B.

Rozwiązania SuperSign

LG Digital Signage oferuje kompleksowe i niezbędne rozwiązania technologiczne, w ramach których dostosowuje najnowsze osiągnięcia techniki cyfrowej do specyficznych potrzeb środowisk komercyjnych. Dostępne są różne wersje, na przykład SuperSign Cloud, co pozwala znaleźć rozwiązanie najlepiej dopasowane do indywidualnych potrzeb.

Menedżerowie kawiarni tworzą menu, które będą wyświetlane na wyświetlaczu zainstalowanym na ścianie kawiarni przy użyciu oprogramowania do zarządzania treścią.

Wszystkie specyfikacje

PANEL

  • Rozmiar ekranu (cale)

    43

  • Typ panelu

    IPS

  • Typ podświetlenia

    Brzeg

  • Proporcje obrazu

    16:9

  • Rozdzielczość natywna

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Częstotliwość odświeżania

    60Hz

  • Jasność

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Współczynnik kontrastu

    1,000:1

  • Dynamiczny wsp. kontrastu CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Gama kolorów

    BT709 95%

  • Kąt widzenia (pion x poziom)

    178º x 178º

  • Głębia kolorów (liczba kolorów)

    1,07 miliarda kolorów

  • Czas reakcji

    Tr : 8ms / Tf : 10ms

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 28%

  • Żywotność

    50 000 godzin (min.)

  • Czas pracy (godzin/dni)

    24/7

  • Pion / Poziom

    TAK / TAK

  • Przezroczystość

    ND

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    ND

ŁĄCZNOŚĆ

  • Wejście HDMI

    TAK (3 szt.)

  • Wejście HDMI (HDCP Wer.)

    2.2/1.4

  • Wejście DP

    TAK (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

  • Wejście DVI-D

    NIE

  • Wejście RGB

    NIE

  • Wejście Audio

    NIE

  • Wejście RS232C

    TAK

  • Wejście RJ45 (LAN)

    TAK (1 szt.)

  • Wejście IR

    TAK

  • Wejście USB

    USB2.0 typu A (1 szt.)

  • Wyjście HDMI

    TAK

  • Wyjście DP

    NIE

  • Wyjście Audio

    TAK

  • Touch USB

    NIE

  • Wyjście dla głośnika zewnętrznego

    NIE

  • Wyjście RS232C

    TAK

  • Wyjście RJ45 (LAN)

    NIE

  • Wyjście IR

    TAK (udostępnianie wyjścia RS232C)

  • Daisy Chain

    Wejście: HDMI, DP / Wyjście: HDMI

SPECYFIKACJA MECHANICZNA

  • Kolor ramki

    Black

  • Szerokość ramki

    T/R/L: 8.9mm, B: 12.9mm

  • Waga (ekran)

    11.1Kg

  • Waga (ekran + podstawa)

    ND

  • Waga z opakowaniem

    12.8Kg

  • Wymiary monitora (szer. x wys. x gł.)

    963.0 x 556.2 x 29.7mm (without IR)

  • Wymiary monitora z podstawą (szer. x wys. x gł.)

    ND

  • Wymiary kartonu (szer. x wys. x gł.)

    1055 x 660 x 142mm

  • Uchwyt

    NIE

  • Standard mocowania VESA

    Wymiary: 200 x 200 mm

FUNKCJE - SPRZĘT

  • Pamięć wewnętrzna (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (wbudowany)

    TAK

  • Czujnik temperatury

    TAK

  • Automatyczny czujnik jasności

    TAK

  • Czujnik pikseli

    NIE

  • Czujnik zbliżeniowy

    NIE

  • Czujnik prądu

    NIE

  • Czujnik BLU

    NIE

  • Czujnik wilgotności

    NIE

  • Czujnik przyspieszenia (żyroskop)

    TAK

  • Wskaźnik zasilania

    NIE

  • Klawiatura lokalna

    TAK

  • WENTYLATOR (wbudowany)

    NIE

FUNKCJE - OPROGRAMOWANIE

  • Wersja systemu operacyjnego (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • Planowanie zawartości lokalnej

    TAK

  • Group Manager

    TAK

  • USB Plug & Play

    TAK

  • Fail over

    TAK

  • Logo przy uruchamianiu

    TAK

  • Obraz przy braku sygnału

    TAK

  • Synchronizacja RS232C

    TAK

  • Synchronizacja sieci lokalnej

    TAK

  • Backlight Sync

    NIE

  • PIP

    TAK

  • PBP

    TAK (4PBP)

  • Udostępnianie ekranu

    TAK

  • Znacznik wideo

    TAK (4 tagi wideo)

  • Odtwarzaj za pomocą adresu URL

    TAK

  • Obrót ekranu

    TAK

  • Obrót zewnętrznego wejścia

    TAK

  • Odtwarzanie bez przerw

    TAK

  • Ustawienie trybu kafelków

    TAK

  • Ustawianie klonowania danych

    TAK

  • SNMP

    TAK

  • ISM Method

    TAK

  • Auto Set ID

    TAK

  • Status Mailing

    TAK

  • Control Manager

    TAK

  • Certyfikacja Cisco

    TAK

  • Crestron Connected

    TAK

  • Inteligentne oszczędzanie energii

    TAK

  • Tryb PM

    TAK

  • Wake on LAN

    TAK

  • Network Ready

    TAK

  • Beacon

    TAK

  • HDMI-CEC

    TAK

  • Ustawienia serwera SI

    TAK

  • webRTC

    TAK

  • Pro:Idiom

    TAK

  • Kompensacja jasności

    NIE

  • Ustawienie W/B według skali szarości

    NIE

  • Odwrócenie skanowania

    NIE

WARUNKI ŚRODOWISKOWE

  • Temperatura pracy

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Wilgotność pracy

    10 % to 80 %

ZASILANIE

  • Zasilacz

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Rodzaj zasilania

    Wbudowane zasilanie

POBÓR MOCY

  • typ.

    80W

  • maks.

    120W

  • BTU (brytyjska jednostka termiczna)

    273 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 409 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Inteligentne oszczędzanie energii (70%)

    56W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Wyłączanie zasilania

    0.5W

DŹWIĘK

  • Głośnik (wbudowany)

    TAK (10W x 2)

CERTYFIKATY

  • Bezpieczeństwo

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES(NewErP) / YES

  • ePEAT (tylko Stany Zjednoczone)

    TAK

KOMPATYBILNOŚĆ OPS

  • Kompatybilny z typem OPS

    NIE

  • Wbudowany zasilacz OPS

    NIE

KOMPATYBILNOŚĆ OPROGRAMOWANIA

  • SuperSign CMS

    TAK

  • SuperSign Control+

    TAK

  • SuperSign WB

    TAK

  • SuperSign Cloud

    TAK

  • Promota

    TAK (niedostępne dla UE/WNP)

  • Mobile CMS

    TAK

  • Connected Care

    TAK

JĘZYK

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

AKCESORIA

  • Podstawowy

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Cable Holder(2ea), AC Cord Holder (1ea)

  • Opcjonalny

    Slim Wall Mount (WB21LMA/B) Wall Mount (LSW240A/B) Wall Mount Adapter (AM-B220S)

FUNKCJE SPECJALNE

  • Kompatybilność z nakładką dotykową

    ND

  • Inteligentna kalibracja

    ND

  • Pochylenie (przodem do góry)

    ND

  • Przechylenie (przodem do dołu)

    Max. 30 degree

  • Stopień ochrony IP

    IP5X

  • Powłoka ochronna (płyta zasilająca)

    TAK

  • Ochrona zasilania

    ND

  • Bezpośrednie światło słoneczne

    ND

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

Aby uzyskać dodatkową dokumentację techniczną i pliki do pobrania, przejdź do portalu partnera B2B LG.