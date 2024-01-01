About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

MULTI V i

To jednoręczne rozwiązanie do różnorodnych zastosowań w różnych środowiskach umożliwia jednoczesne sterowanie ogrzewaniem, wentylacją i ciepłą wodą dzięki płynnej łączności z jednostkami wewnętrznymi.

Wyświetlana jest jednostka zewnętrzna LG MULTI V i.

MULTI V i

Wyświetlana jest jednostka zewnętrzna LG MULTI V S.

MULTI V S

Wyświetlana jest jednostka zewnętrzna LG MULTI V M.

MULTI V M

Wyświetlana jest jednostka zewnętrzna LG MULTI V WATER 5.

MULTI V WATER 5

Wyświetlana jest jednostka zewnętrzna LG Hydro Kit.

Hydro Kit

Wyświetlana jest jednostka zewnętrzna LG Jednostki wewnętrzne.

Jednostki wewnętrzne

výrobek před místem, kde jsou vystaveny oděvy

Rozwiązanie VRF z technologią AI

Inteligentne rozwiązanie VRF, które wykorzystuje sterowanie AI w celu lepszego wykorzystania przestrzeni.

Stworzony do działania z niezwykłą wydajnością

Poznaj potężną moc 26 koni mechanicznych z gwarancją pracy w temperaturach od -30℃ do 52℃. Pełna wydajność w temperaturach od -10℃ do 43℃. Bezkonkurencyjny w systemu z pojedynczą jednostką.

LG MULTI V i na tle zimowego i letniego krajobrazu z napisem 'Pełna wydajność w -10°C ~ 43°C'.

* Wyniki zależą od warunków otoczenia.

Inteligentne zarządzanie energią zaczyna się od MULTI V i

Wykorzystuje dane dotyczące wzorców zachowań użytkowników i automatycznie wykrywa temperaturę, ludzi, porę roku i poziom wilgotności, aby stworzyć optymalne środowisko wewnętrzne przy jednoczesnym zmniejszeniu zużycia energii.

Obok urządzenia LG MULTI V i wyświetlony jest wykres kontrolujący zużycie energii przez AI, a poniżej znajdują się ikony pogody, temperatury na zewnątrz, wilgotności i liczby osób.

* Wyniki zależą od warunków otoczenia.

Jedno rozwiązanie dla różnych przestrzeni

Zgodność z różnymi produktami, takimi jak Hydro Kit i ERV, w celu zapewnienia rozwiązań ogrzewania i przygotowania ciepłej wody, chłodzenia, nawilżania i wentylacji. Może być używany z wykrywaczem nieszczelności LG, aby zapewnić bezpieczeństwo w pomieszczeniach.

Obok urządzenia LG MULTI V i znajdują się obrazy wnętrz biura i domu, pokazujące funkcje ogrzewania, wentylacji, ogrzewania podłogowego i dostarczania ciepłej wody.

Mężczyzna w garniturze trzyma w prawej ręce smartfon, na którym wyświetlana jest strona internetowa LG.

Zapytanie ofertowe

Wyślij prośbę o udzielenie dodatkowych informacji, a wkrótce się z Tobą skontaktujemy.

Zapytanie ofertowe WIĘCEJ INFORMACJI