LG MULTI V WATER 5 to wodny system chłodzenia odznaczający się wysoce wydajną i ekonomiczną pracą.
Ta kompaktowa i lekka jednostka zewnętrzna umożliwia elastyczną instalację.

Pokazuje dwa zainstalowane produkty LG Multi V Water 5.

MULTI V WATER 5

Wysoka efektywność i ekonomiczny system poboru wody z elastycznymi możliwościami instalacji.

Są pokazane wykresy słupkowe. Lewa strona pokazuje, że produkt MULTI V WATER 5 zaoszczędził 16% w porównaniu z poprzednimi wersjami zasilania wejściowego. Prawa strona pokazuje zwiększenie wydajności o 21%.

Ekonomiczny system o wysokiej sprawności

Oparty na metodzie chłodzenia wodnego system MULTI V WATER 5 zapewnia optymalną wydajność i wysoką sprawność wymiany ciepła w wysokich budynkach, zmniejszając w ten sposób zużycie energii elektrycznej.

Variable Water Flow Control (opcjonalnie)

Pokazuje zmienną kontrolę przepływu wody.

Po lewej i prawej stronie zainstalowanego produktu znajdują się okna. Za lewym oknem wiatr wieje mocno w stronę okna podczas bardzo mroźnej zimy. Za prawym oknem panuje upalne lato i okno jest mocno nagrzewane. Produkt wykazuje w nim silną obecność.

Wysoka sprawność niezależnie od warunków zewnętrznych

Wysoka efektywność i ekonomiczny system poboru wody z elastycznymi możliwościami instalacji.

